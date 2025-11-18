50 Times Kids Did Such Silly Things, Adults Just Had To Share Them Online (New Pics)

Kids can drive you crazy. But they can also be the source of the funniest, most absurd mishaps. They’re still learning about this thing called life, so their silliness is not so much irritating as it’s amusing. Children operate according to their own logic which shall never seem reasonable to adults. But that’s where the charm comes from!
This time, we’ve got a selection of kids acting silly and weird. Whether it’s thinking dandruff is snow or being mad that poop doesn’t come out in one piece – children can have some real pearls of ‘kid wisdom.’ Let’s be gracious and remember to laugh with them and not at them. However dumb their actions may seem.
#1 Y’all, I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: mattcoyney
#2 Uno Reverse Card Not Needed
Image source: nofilterblonde
#3 Remote-Control Bathroom Break
Image source: luhluh7991
#4 Namaste
Image source: kindofsquishy
#5 Navigation
Image source: gregoceallaigh
#6 I Took Him Out Shopping For His Birthday, Told Him He Could Get Anything He Wanted And He Picked Soap
Image source: sonicshawty
#7 This Means War
Image source: OctopusCaveman
#8 Round 1, Fight
Image source: natwrotewhat
#9 I Didn’t Know People Actually Did This
Image source: CapetainTrippy
#10 Bye
Image source: danieljoness
#11 Took The Snack Pack Away From My Daughter So We Could Get A Nice Picture
Image source: shewantstheicepick
#12 That’s Not How It Works
#13 To Be Fair, I Also Hate This World
Image source: a_lolbrarian
#14 She’s Crying Because Her Brother Proudly Announced The Size Of A Turd He Laid, But Flushed It Before She Could See It
Image source: T0BYs_Grundle
#15 Yoga Is A Great Way To Start The Day
Image source: ThisPaul
#16 A Picture Of Me When I Was 9 Or 10. God I Was So Cringe
Image source: MELO_DETH_999
#17 Best. Trade. Ever
Image source: KITTIESbeforeTITTIES
#18 Before She Could Read
Image source: Damonigus
#19 Nice
Image source: iandenning85
#20 Mad Because Poop Is Not In One Piece
Image source: kylo_rens_mom
#21 My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On
Image source: TummyPuppy
#22 Mother’s Day
Image source: ninth_revolution
#23 Hide And Seek In My Son’s Hospital Room
Image source: thenewguy89
#24 The First Thing He Does
Image source: SmallSmoothRock
#25 I Tried Turning On The TV And It Wouldn’t Turn On. I Opened The Remote And I Found This
Image source: GraceWRX
#26 This Is Genius
Image source: cat_beltane
#27 My Son Thinks He Is Hilarious – Told Him To Stack The Dishes In The Sink
Image source: Darzin
#28 Found My Camera On The Floor And Asked My Kid If He’d Been Fiddling With It. “No, Of Course Not Daddy”
Image source: kilowhisky
#29 Paper Clips Are Hard
Image source: iamthevash
#30 Ah Yes, How To Get A “Free” Cookie (I Work At A Coffee Shop)
Image source: unfortunatelymade
#31 Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate How Awesome My Niece Is Hiding
#32 We’re Playing Hide-And-Seek
Image source: SubliminalScream
#33 I’m Babysitting My 3-Year-Old Brother. We Decided To Play Hide And Seek. This Was His Hiding Spot. I Washed The Dishes And Folded My Clothes While Loudly Asking Were He Was. Everyone Won
Image source: PheonixGalaxy
#34 My Neighbor’s Kid Was Tasked With Bringing My Mom Some Chocolates
Image source: leonilaa
#35 A Guy’s PS4 Was Ruined After His 6-Year-Old Son Wanted To “Play A Nice Dog Game” He Found In The Garage
Image source: john4845
#36 Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old
Image source: Lost-Cateran
#37 My 5-Year-Old Refused To Eat His Fritter Because “It Looks Like A Baby Dragon”. He Wanted Me To Take A Photo And Share It With The World, So Here You Go
Image source: Redditaurus-Rex
#38 Who This Kid Trying To Fool
#39 My 8-Year-Old Niece Changed Her Roblox Display Name To “Poopfart” And Couldn’t Change It
Image source: randomredditgirlie
#40 My Two-Year-Old: “I Want The Choclate Banana”
Image source: gazman_dev
#41 Why Does My Phone Say It’s Wet? Introducing, My Son
Image source: Brettuss
#42 This Is Our 4-Year-Old Niece’s Hiding Place. My Wife On The Left Is The Seeker
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Trying To Eat A Cracker
Image source: vgw8
#44 5-Year-Old Is Inventing New Pokémon With Legos And Named This One “Boner”
Image source: milsurpfarts
#45 What A Preamble
Image source: RedPandaCombatLeague
#46 Ok, But I’ve Done That Though
Image source: missmulrooney
#47 My Son Playing Hide-And-Seek At My Parents’ House
Image source: ohKeithMC
#48 My Kid Took A Bite Out Of The Pie And Filled The Hole With Potatoes To Hide The Evidence
Image source: b-dzha
#49 Get These Notifications At Work From My 4-Year-Old
Image source: Stt022
#50 Appreciate Him
Image source: Nxtt_jod
