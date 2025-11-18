Hey LGBTQ+ Pandas, What Is It Like To Be LGBTQ+ In Your Country? (Closed)

I am not a member but I am an ally, I will stand with you. I am interested in people’s stories.
#1
My school and most of my friends are very accepting, but my parents are as homophobic as they come. Several classrooms around my school have pride flags in them, plus some teachers wear pins and badges and things with them. We even have an openly trans teacher. At the same time, there are still a decent number of openly homophobic students.
#2
It’s actually pretty damn good in terms of legality. My country was the first in the world to constitutionally protect LGBTQ+ people so I’m very proud of that! There’s still a lot of queer phobia, but I’d say it easier to be a white gay/bi male than a Lesbian or a bi woman and there’s still a LOT of transphobia in the general population. We’re working on it and it hasn’t become a political tool, so that’s good.
#3
Scary. I never feel safe mentioning I’m trans or bi. I’ve heard things on the news, and from my friends. It’s terrifying. I’m lucky most of my school supportive though. Everywhere else I feel like I have to be in my guard.
#4
It’s not as bad as it could be, but it’s still a long ways to go. Especially the town I live in, it’s pretty conservative, but there’s still pride events & stuff.
#5
Like any major cities there are areas I wouldn’t be holding hands with my boyfriend. That being said there’s alot of places in the City and also around the UK where I feel safe.
Just be smart.
from London UK.
#6
Once went to a gay pride event. I am cis het. Was sat down texting or what have you, when a pair of the sexiest legs went past. I thought wow, looked up and those legs belonged to a man in drag. That day left me a bit confused.
#7
In my country that’s up for debate since I live in the US. But in my state is freaking terrifying. Any of those who have been to Utah or at least know a good amount about Utah. It’s pretty conservative with the queer community. But I think the government is trying to change it??? ( I’ll have to check)
#8
Actually I have no idea, I still have to come out, but I have no idea how. Like HOW do you tell people, what do you do if they react badly to it, what will others think? I’m afraid people will judge me if I come out (I’m bisexual), it’s just like, how will my friends react, will they be different? Are they okay with lgbtq. I don’t know. I don’t know how people at school and in my country deal with it. I don’t know if it’s safe to tell and who I would tell, I just really don’t know.
