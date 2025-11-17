Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

by

The rules are simple:

1. Draw on anything you’re comfortable to draw with

2. Post it and see if the fellow Pandas are able to guess the celebrity! If so, tell them if they got it.

3. Don’t do anything inappropriate.

4. Have fun!

#1 I Really Dislike This So Called “Celebrity”. It Is Pretty Obvious Who She Is, Lol

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

#2

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

Image source: artforsmallhands.com

#3 You Didn’t Say Living Celebrity

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

#4 Sorry, It’s Really Blurry :”)

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

#5 I’m Crying

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

#6 I Dunno Why He’s Sideways

Hey Pandas, I Dare You To Draw A Celebrity With Low Effort And Get The Comment Section To Guess Who It Is

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Which Catchphrase From ‘Full House’ Is the Best?
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2015
I Made My 58-Year Old Mother Climb The Himalayas At 13k Feet
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Star Trek: Discovery
CBS Chief Les Moonves: Star Trek Discovery is Terriffic
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
Husband Rips Apart Panic Buyers In A Powerful Facebook Post After His Wife Came Back From Work In Tears
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Photograph Adorable Babies (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Blaming Gen-Z’s “Lack Of Discipline” For Controversial Incident With SeaWorld Mime
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.