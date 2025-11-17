Hey Pandas, What’s Something Good That’s Happened To You Recently? (Closed)

Share with me!
#1
i changed my name super recently! its niko now :)
#2
I had a sudden realisation about my art which means that I can draw anything I want. I also won an inter school debate competition last week and got first place
#3
I MADE IT PAST THE FIRST ROUND OF ALL STATE CHOIR AUDITIONS!!!!! i ranked 5th out of 22 advancing people in my section and i beat out a bunch of people from my school INCLUDING A SENIOR
#4
I bought the Plague Doctor Squishable!!!! When I found it at Ottawa Comic-Con I knew I had to buy it, so I did. The lantern it holds glows in the dark!
#5
I work in a restaurant, and it was and it was an especially grueling summer. I bus tables, host, run food, drink, stock, etc. Where i work is poorly managed and staffed. When someone else was working with me, because there’s no oversight or repercussions, so alot of employees goof off, play on their phone instead of doing their job. I, and some others talked to the managers about it frequently saying ‘I need help! I can not physically do everything.’ It’s a huge restaurant in a tourist town, so it’s alot of physically demanding work. My bosses said *thanks for letting them know’ but nothing changed. A few weeks ago i had to call out because my hands were swollen and my wrists hurt, i have carpal tunnel. Over labor day weekend, one of the busiest in the summer, I was alone. And I was at my wits end. I was angry, miserable, in pain, and felt used by my bosses. I’m quick so why pay someone else right? Anyway, i was complaining to my coworkers, alot of them are wonderful, about this. A few days later one of my coworkers asked if I could go to the servers station. I walk back and several of my coworkers were lined up and handed me a card. They said ‘that even if our bosses don’t care, they wanted me to know how much they appreciated me and all i do. Thank you for holding us together this summer.’ I open the card and almost everyone had chipped in cash, $300, and signed it saying ‘we love you’ ‘You’re awesome’. It was bizarre and wonderful. I’ve never seen that before. I ended up just yelling ‘Emotions! Gotta go!’ because they made me cry haha. It was ao heartwarming and helped me realize that i deserve better.
#6
I started learning how to crochet tops and I learned a new stitch!
#7
I got new music in orchestra! We’re doing a Halloween concert in October with the other high school in my town, and all the music so far is great! Currently I’ve got Thriller, The Monster Mash, and the theme from Psycho (there are some ridiculously high notes there, including some stuff written in treble cleff, I’m a cellist), and we’re going to get more music soon.
#8
I’m starting to get to know someone wonderful so that’s pretty cool!
#9
this summer I slayed a play I was in ( sure it for a camp but it was really fun nonetheless)
#10
I finally got a member of my team sacked, after 2 years. Made my goddamn year. I know that sounds awful, but bare with me.
In those 2 years, she has:
– Set our building on fire (twice), resulting in a £60k rewire of the whole building, all because she had FOUR different heaters on at the same time which weren’t PAT tested. When told to stop using them, she doubled down and blew the box a second time.
– Regularly leaves her shift for hours to go work other jobs. She still invoices for the full shift.
– Sleeps 6 hours per shift (we work 12 hour shifts, so a full half of her work day).
– Has tried to f**k multiple service users (we work in supported housing for vulnerable adults).
– Left her dirty underwear in the office, on the (shared) desk, waiting for my then boyfriend to come on shift and see/ask about them.
– Got a total stranger to work her shift for her on a secure site with a £1 million contract, then screwed the random out of the money and invoiced for it herself anyway.
– She’s a compulsive liar, who within literally 30 minutes of first meeting me, told me that she was dating Keanu Reeves, but was having an affair with Johnny Depp, who said he would’ve married her, but she claimed she ‘wasn’t ready for that level of commitment’. This woman looks like the a**e end of a troll, for reference and when I asked her where she was during the Depp VS Heard trial if she really did spend that much time with him, suddenly they’d broken up. Funny that.
– She masturbates in the SHARED office when we’re not there. Not even joking. You can smell it when you walk in.
I dunno if she was f*****g the boss, or had something on him, but every single time I reported her for any of these things (with clear, unequivocal CCTV footage to back it up), it never went anywhere. Well, fast forward two years, the company has a jig around and we finally get new bosses. Told them about one thing and poof! Just like that, she’s sacked, two days later! Like she should have been all along. Magic!
F**k you, D. I’m so happy I could s**t rainbows. Revenge is SO sweet!
#11
I’ve been posting about my crush liking me quite a bit already, so instead I found a pdf of a fan translation of the Manga version “Gamera vs Barugon” (which actually takes place in the Heisei continuity between Legion and Iris). Unfortunately, it crashed my school laptop so I need to read it on another device.
