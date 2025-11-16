Feast Your Eyes On The 40 Incredible Winning Shots For The 2022 UK Landscape Photographer Of The Year Contest

The mission of “Landscape Photographer of the Year” is to promote engagement with the British landscape through photography. The competition showcases the work of various talented photographers so that viewers can both appreciate and share the beauty of the British landscape.
The announcement of the fifteenth Landscape Photographer of the Year has been made. The judges selected the magnificent work ‘Brecon in Winter’ by Will Davies as the overall winner of the prestigious title.
Natasha Burns has been awarded the Young Landscape Photographer of the Year title for the serene image ‘Dawn Reflection’, taken at Loch Creran, Argyll.
All of the recognized winners in various categories earned monetary awards for their spectacular work.
In this post, you can explore captivating pieces of British landscape photography from the Year 2020 Competition.
More info: lpoty.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Overall Winner ‘Landscape Photographer Of The Year Competition Of 2022: William Davies, ‘Brecon In Winter’
#2 Landscapes At Night Runner Up: Jennifer Rogers, ‘Milky Way And Airglow’
#3 Classic View Highly Commended: Andrew Robertson, ‘The Broth’
#4 Black And White Runner Up: Lloyd Lane, ‘Rough And Tumble’
#5 Classic View Commended: Vincent Campbell, ‘Loch Lomond’
#6 Black And White Winner: Paul Killeen, ‘Souls Tied’
#7 Classic View Commended: Aled Lewis, ‘Tryfan’
#8 Your View Commended: Andrew Smith, Mushrooms And Wood Sorrel
#9 Historic Britain Commended: Chris Gorman, ‘Neolithic Dawn’
#10 Coast Winner: Gray Eaton, ‘The Sacred Garden’
#11 Urban Life Commended: Costas Kariolis, ‘High Rise’
#12 Historic Britain Commended: Jennifer Rogers, ‘Comet Neowise Over The Compressor House’
#13 Your View Commended: Christopher Small, ‘Petrified’
#14 Your View Commended: Neil Barclay, ‘A Field In England’
#15 Classic View Highly Commended: Bruce Little, Lwelland Wakes Up
#16 Your View Commended: Peter North, ‘Undulating Fields’
#17 Overall Youth Winner: Natasha Burns, ‘Dawn Reflection’
#18 Classic View Commended: Stu Meech, ‘Wastwater Rainbow’
#19 Your View Commended: Paul Killeen, ‘Morning Glory’
#20 Landscapes At Night Commended: Callum White, ‘Durdle Door Night Lights’
#21 Your View Commended: Daniel Ward, ‘Local Traffic’
#22 Classic View Commended: John Potter, ‘Nawton Wood’
#23 Classic View Commended: Stephen Ball, ‘Loch Ard’
#24 Your View Winner: Simon Turnbull, ‘Oh! Limpet Games’
#25 Your View Highly Commended: Rebecca Leyton, ‘Corfe In A Web’
#26 Black And White Commended: Alan Ranger, ‘Thornham’
#27 Classic View Winner: Demi Oral, ‘Ascension’
#28 Coast Commended: Jon Rees, ‘Porlock Skeleton’
#29 Classic View Highly Commended: Edward Allistone, Storm And Fire
#30 Classic View Commended: Fiona Campbell, ‘Cleat’
#31 Classic View Commended: Lloyd Lane, ‘Balmer Down’
#32 Classic View Commended: Llion Griffiths, ‘Mystery Of Penmon’
#33 Black And White Commended: Edd Allen, ‘The Witches’
#34 Classic View Runner Up: John Ormerod, ‘Wild Goose Chase’
#35 Black And White Highly Commended: Richard Franklin, ‘The Prayer House’
#36 Black And White Commended: Martin Watt, ‘Fenced Out’
#37 Urban Life Commended: Andrew Hoyle, ‘City Allotments’
#38 Classic View Commended: Josh Cooper, ‘Plastic Fantastic’
#39 Urban Life Commended: Lloyd Lane, ‘Above The Clouds’
#40 Your View Runner Up: Chris Gorman, ‘The Colour Of Spring’
