50 Times People Expressed Their Opinion On Science By Creating These Hilarious Memes (New Pics)

A day without memes is a day without humor these days… combine it with a subject such as science and you might think you’d get a mediocre combination at best. I mean, how funny can memes based on chemistry (unless you are a fan of Breaking Bad) or physics even be? Well, don’t be too fast to judge, Pandas, as you might be in for a surprise.

A Facebook group with over 1.7 million followers called ‘Science Humor‘ has made it their mission to prove that science and memes can mesh well and provide for some rather entertaining content. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down below and see for yourself!

#1

Image source: Gunter Simon

#2

Image source: Nahtan Roschwalb

#3

Image source: Valentin Dombrovsky, twitter.com

#4

Image source: Loner, twitter.com

#5

Image source: Joel Novatne, twitter.com

#6

Image source: Gerardo Calderón Sandoval, tumblr.com

#7

Image source: Sean D. Klapperich, twitter.com

#8

Image source: Ace Wong-Two

#9

Image source: Gerardo Calderón Sandoval, twitter.com

#10

Image source: Devon Galley, twitter.com

#11

Image source: Artan Koka

#12

Image source: Petros Miskos, twitter.com

#13

Image source: Mohammed Jihad Bawati

#14

Image source: Laura Anne Seabrook

#15

Image source: Himanshu Gupta

#16

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#17

Image source: Gunter Simon

#18

Image source: Stuart Ciske, twitter.com

#19

Image source: Daniel R. Chapman

#20

Image source: Mohammed Jihad Bawati, twitter.com

#21

Image source: Kristin Stewart

#22

Image source: Kevin Finan

#23

Image source: Vu Nguyen

#24

Image source: Gunter Simon

#25

Image source: Dhirendra Bist

#26

Image source: Maurice Achach

#27

Image source: Erin Go Brawl-Her

#28

Image source: Superb Sandy

#29

Image source: Siddhu Msi

#30

Image source: Tom Gilbert

#31

Image source: Gunter Simon

#32

Image source: Michele Mckiernan

#33

Image source: Nestor Raul Anzola, twitter.com

#34

Image source: Phoenix Heart

#35

Image source: Kristin Stewart, twitter.com

#36

Image source: Karla A Maree

#37

Image source: Mohammed Jihad Bawati

#38

Image source: Glen Gray

#39

Image source: Meagan Hodges

#40

Image source: Ralph Kirshner

#41

Image source: Luigi Montinaro

#42

Image source: Gunter Simon

#43

Image source: Flo Seger

#44

Image source: Gunter Simon

#45

Image source: Maurice Achach

#46

Image source: Rebecca A Weitzel

#47

Image source: Jon Peers

#48

Image source: Loner, twitter.com

#49

Image source: Meagan Hodges

#50

Image source: Kat_Upendi, twitter.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
