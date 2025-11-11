Extraordinary Vacation Home In Australia Clings To Cliff For Dear Life

This seems like the perfect place to cure anyone of their fear of heights: a house that dangles on the edge of a cliff. Sounds like a death wish? Nah. Created by Modscape Concept, the aptly-named Cliff House is a five-story vacation home designed for use off the southwest coast of Victoria, accessible only through the carport on the top floor with a lift that goes to each floor.
Although it’s still a concept, it sure looks like it would be solid enough: the house is built from pre-fabricated modules that are stacked onto each other and anchored to the cliff with the help of steel pins — pretty much like how barnacles cling to the hulls of ships. Now that sounds like life!
More info: modscape.com.au (h/t: inhabitat)
