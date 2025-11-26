72 Random Memes That Might Remind You That You’ve Never Had A Single Unique Experience

Stop looking at the news. Don’t you dare start doomscrolling. Okay, you can check the news after you finish reading this article. But for now, take a short break, and enjoy these memes that will hopefully take your mind off of everything that’s happening in the world.
We took a trip to Sarcasm Daily on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest posts below. These relatable memes might be just what you need to get through the work day or remember that we shouldn’t take life too seriously. Feel free to share these posts with your friends to bring some sunshine to their days too, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!
#1
Image source: sarcasmx9
#2
Image source: sarcasmx9
#3
Image source: sarcasmx9
According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, a whopping 74% of people say that they’ve been so stressed during the past year that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope. Nearly a third of people admit that they’ve started drinking more to cope with the stress, and almost half report that they’ve eaten too much or eaten unhealthy food due to their stress. 16% say they’ve also taken up smoking or started smoking more.
There’s no question that being stressed can take a toll on your body. As far as where this tension comes from, the Mental Health Foundation found that a friend or relative’s health condition is often a huge factor. Debt is also a major stressor, as well as comparing oneself to others, feeling the need to always be available/responsive, and discomfort with one’s physical appearance or body.
#4
Image source: sarcasmx9
#5
Image source: sarcasmx9
#6
Image source: sarcasmx9
We can’t tackle every single issue that causes stress in our lives, but we can work on managing the pressures that we face. And one of the best tools we have for combatting stress is humor. Verywell Mind notes that a healthy sense of humor can go a long way in helping us bond with others, look at situations in a positive light, normalize our experiences, keep our relationships strong, maintain good health, and increase work satisfaction.
If you’re looking for some tips on how to reduce your stress with a good laugh, Verywell Mind says that the first step might be simply starting with a smile. This may require you to fake it until you make it, but even the act of smiling can trick your body into exuding some endorphins. And it may encourage you to keep smiling!
#7
Image source: sarcasmx9
#8
Image source: sarcasmx9
#9
Image source: sarcasmx9
It’s always a good idea to step back from stressful situations and get some perspective on them. You might realize that the issue isn’t actually that big of a deal. After taking a deep breath and scrolling through some memes, you may find that there’s even a little humor to be found in your situation. Did you spill coffee all over yourself on the way to work? Instead of having a meltdown, remember that accidents happen. And you might just make your coworkers day if you stroll into the office pretending that nothing happened.
#10
Image source: sarcasmx9
#11
Image source: sarcasmx9
#12
Image source: sarcasmx9
Another wonderful way to fight stress is by surrounding yourself with hilarious people. Hanging out with your friends should help your stress melt away. And if they’re the kind of people who always look on the bright side and can manage to find humor in any situation, that will start to rub off on you. It’s fine to vent or complain every now and then, but it’s best to focus the majority of your energy on thinking positively. Plus, the funnier and more optimistic you are, the more you’ll attract the same kinds of people.
#13
Image source: sarcasmx9
#14
Image source: sarcasmx9
#15
Image source: sarcasmx9
If you don’t have an incredibly active social life or you aren’t able to see your friends often, there’s another easy way to get plenty of comedy into your life. Just consume funny content! Stand-up specials on YouTube, sitcoms on Netflix, funny reels, funny memes, the internet is your oyster. As long as it gets you giggling and eliminates some of the stress that’s coming from your job or the current state of the world, it’s a win.
#16
Image source: sarcasmx9
#17
Image source: sarcasmx9
#18
Image source: sarcasmx9
Combating your stress with laughter might even do wonders for your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter can boost your immune system, relieve pain, increase your personal satisfaction and improve your mood. These silly memes aren’t simply a distraction from work; they can also work just like medicine. So make sure you get a healthy dose every day!
#19
Image source: sarcasmx9
#20
Image source: sarcasmx9
#21
Image source: sarcasmx9
When it comes to improving your sense of humor, the Mayo Clinic recommends making an effort to share laughs with those around you. Send these memes to your besties, tell your colleagues a funny joke, or take your partner to see a new comedy that’s playing at the movie theater. It may take a bit of effort, but it will definitely be worth it when you find that your days are full of more laughter than worries!
#22
Image source: sarcasmx9
#23
Image source: sarcasmx9
#24
Image source: sarcasmx9
We hope you’re enjoying this silly list full of funny memes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that you’d like to share with your friends, and feel free to tell us your favorite methods of combatting stress in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring relatable memes, look no further than right here!
#25
Image source: sarcasmx9
#26
Image source: niicole__nicole
#27
Image source: sarcasmx9
#28
Image source: sarcasmx9
#29
Image source: sarcasmx9
#30
Image source: sarcasmx9
#31
Image source: sarcasmx9
#32
Image source: sarcasmx9
#33
Image source: sarcasmx9
#34
Image source: sarcasmx9
#35
Image source: sarcasmx9
#36
Image source: sarcasmx9
#37
Image source: sarcasmx9
#38
Image source: sarcasmx9
#39
Image source: sarcasmx9
#40
Image source: sarcasmx9
#41
Image source: sarcasmx9
#42
Image source: sarcasmx9
#43
Image source: sarcasmx9
#44
Image source: sarcasmx9
#45
Image source: sarcasmx9
#46
Image source: sarcasmx9
#47
Image source: sarcasmx9
#48
Image source: sarcasmx9
#49
Image source: sarcasmx9
#50
Image source: sarcasmx9
#51
Image source: sarcasmx9
#52
Image source: sarcasmx9
#53
Image source: sarcasmx9
#54
Image source: sarcasmx9
#55
Image source: sarcasmx9
#56
Image source: sarcasmx9
#57
Image source: sarcasmx9
#58
Image source: sarcasmx9
#59
Image source: sarcasmx9
#60
Image source: sarcasmx9
#61
Image source: sarcasmx9
#62
Image source: sarcasmx9
#63
Image source: sarcasmx9
#64
Image source: sarcasmx9
#65
Image source: sarcasmx9
#66
Image source: sarcasmx9
#67
Image source: sarcasmx9
#68
Image source: sarcasmx9
#69
Image source: sarcasmx9
#70
Image source: sarcasmx9
#71
Image source: sarcasmx9
#72
Image source: sarcasmx9
