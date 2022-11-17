Binging with Babish: Aunt Petunia’s Pudding from Harry Potter

One can’t help but think of the many different dishes that have been featured in movies over the years and what brought some directors to feature them as they did. If Babish tried to fit the mall into his channel, it’s fair to say that he’d need to film at least once a day in order to get everything in within a respectable period of time. The amount of time that this dish took makes it unlikely that such a thing would be able to happen, especially given that each part of this pudding takes time to complete. The fact that it’s held up by several layers of merengue is kind of interesting since those of us that don’t bake or cook for a living might not have recognized this right away. But upon further inspection after watching this video, it becomes easier to note each layer and intricate piece of this design that feels, well, kind of sloppy despite the fact that it is an impressive, wobbly structure.
This recipe feels kind of ambitious.
Taking a look at the ingredients and the time and care that go into this desert, it’s very easy to think that a novice starting out in the kitchen might want someone who’s been there and done a few things to help out since the fact is that cooking does require a great deal of experience to master. Much like anything else, baking and cooking do take the kind of patience and acquired skill that many tend to appreciate once they have it. Just listening to the host goes on about this dessert and how much it takes between creating and then adding the ingredients makes it clear that trying to do this for the first time is bound to fail unless one has the type of skill that makes it possible to take on this kind of project. The merengue alone would be a hassle for a lot of people
If done right, it’s definitely an impressive dish.
When done correctly, it does feel as though this dish would be given the ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ treatment from a lot of people since it is colorful and it does stand out when it’s placed on its own. The jiggly nature of it is kind of funny, but overall it does feel like something that a person might find that their aunt or grandparents learned how to make back in the day. As a standard pudding or even as a pudding cake, it does feel as though this would be extremely messy, not to mention kind of unstable, if the consistency wasn’t mastered. Even moving this dish from one table to the next feels like it would be kind of a mistake or a long and laborious process unless one was able to move slowly and without jiggling the dish too much. Otherwise, it might be best to make this and leave it be until it’s time to cut into it and take a bite. Other than that, it’s a kind of novelty treat at best.
Just imagine having this dumped on your head voluntarily.
It would be a bit comical, to be certain, but the older woman in the Harry Potter movie does take it quite well. It’s hopeful that she didn’t have to endure more than a couple of takes to get it right since cleaning up after that mess would have been kind of a pain in the backside. But the fact that Babish allowed himself to be used in the same manner was pretty funny. Not only that, but it was interesting to see his reaction since it was kind of clear that the merengue was a little stiffer than he had thought it would be. Having a cake-like pudding dropped on your head from a couple of feet up doesn’t sound like the makings of a great day. But he was a good spot at least, and it’s fair to state that this could be a fun dish to make, but it’s also very likely that it would take a few attempts before a person could say that they perfected this.
In all honesty, though, it does look tasty.
According to Babish, this dish is exceedingly sweet, which was kind of to be expected, but at the very least, it does look pretty good and could possibly feed a small party of people. One has to wonder if Dudley Dursley would have ended up eating the whole thing on his own or at least consumed what was left over. Even thinking about eating more than one piece of this dessert is enough to give a person a stomach ache, but it’s very easy to admit that it looks good enough to have more than one piece.