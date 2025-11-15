50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work And It Ended Up Being Posted On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Hey, if it works—don’t knock it! I’m personally a huge believer that if something functions well, if it gets the job done, then it’s not stupid no matter how ridiculous the thing might look. Sure, style and form are important to me and you, dear Pandas, but at the end of the day, the results speak for themselves! So, step aside style, we’ve got some weird DIY masterpieces to praise.

Welcome to another feature of ‘Redneck Engineering!’ A Reddit community of over 423k people, r/redneckengineering has been an important part of ‘the front page of the internet’ since being founded in 2013. It’s an online group dedicated exclusively to showing off the most bizarre and hilarious-looking DIY solutions to many of life’s problems.

Got no water service? No problem! As long as you’ve gone some snow and a crawfish pot, you can MacGyver up an impromptu bathtub. You’re about to enter the world of DIY miracles, dear Pandas, so make sure you’ve got your hardhat and your workboots on. Let’s scroll on down!

Mind the gap, upvote the photos that you enjoyed, and read on for what the founder of r/redneckengineering, redditor Flounder19, told Bored Panda in a follow-up interview. Later, if you’re in the mood for some more of the finest chaotic DIY engineering around, check out our earlier article here.

Don’t try this at home. Your safety is paramount! (But if you do… be very, very careful! And upload it to the ‘Redneck Engineering’ subreddit.)

#1 An Upside Down Umbrella Keeps All Your Tools And Fittings From The Bottom Of The Ocean

Image source: Craptivist

#2 Damn, That’s A Clean Duct Tape Paint Job

Image source: lord_vader_jr

#3 Does This Count? Seen In Devon

Image source: benjm88

#4 Just Don’t Bring It To The Boil

Image source: dmanning283

#5 Homemade Alarm System

Image source: Subtotalpoet

#6 Facetiming The Water So It Doesn’t Boil Over While I’m Watching TV In The Other Room

Image source: coconut_warrior22

#7 Rain Shower Heads Are Not Cheap So

Image source: beetlejules57

#8 Old Boat As Pool

Image source: dustindee

#9 I See Nothing Wrong With This

Image source: xarzilla

#10 Think Smart

Image source: carson0412

#11 Now That’s One Well Engineered Redneck Wood Pile

Image source: verity519

#12 This Took A Good Year Or Two To Make

Image source: saturnn22

#13 When Someone Buys You A Bath Bomb And You Only Have A Shower

Image source: preludachris8

#14 Slavic Redneck Piping

Image source: anyaeversong

#15 Hello And Welcome To Poland

Image source: eggmcgginton

#16 7 Wheels Are Better Than 4?

Image source: cold_in_ottawa

#17 How To Truck Camp In The Winter (Found In Local Classified)

Image source: jRqGv

#18 How To Do Laundry While Living In A Vehicle. Available Programs; Off-Road, Highway And City

Image source: Curledsquirl

#19 Mad Angler With Mad Homemade Vessel

Image source: LEEEROOY-JENKINS

#20 I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys

Image source: thievery127

#21 When You Forget Your Spoon At Home

Image source: NoWasExpected

#22 No Toaster? No Problem

Image source: zDraxi

#23 It Caught On Fire Last Year. But This Year I Give You Portable Fire Pit 2.0

Image source: d-real87

#24 Found This One

Image source: Mylo-s

#25 The Ultimate Defense

Image source: JoeyDee86

#26 Stick Fix

Image source: dustindee

#27 This Dude Was Towing A Shed With A Lawnmower

Image source: B0ok_wyrm

#28 I Took A Free Broken Laptop And Hooked It Up To A Monitor, Used The Monitor Box As The Holder. Been Using It Daily For Almost A Year No Problems

Image source: b3nchvis3

#29 Seen At A Hospital In Argentina, Latin American Countries Are A Goldmine For These

Image source: IngFavalli

#30 My Dad Sends Me A Picture Whenever He Uses The Turkey Fryer I Bought Him. Today, He’s Seemingly Cooking For The Guys At His Shop With The Help Of A 30t Overhead Crane

Image source: Bananaramas

#31 Found This On Denton, Texas Facebook Group

Image source: NicCage4life

#32 Found This In The Wild

Image source: curdibane

#33 Okay, Sir, I Fixed Your Air Conditioner

Image source: EternalSophism

#34 So… The Analog Stick’s Head Broke And I End Up Gluing A Cork From A Wine Bottle… I Like It

Image source: SoulProfaner

#35 Very Nice Shoe Dryer Prototype For You Guys

Image source: 5Lastronaut

#36 Handmade Hoverboard

Image source: popcorn644

#37 Lost The Straw To My Wd-40. Attached A New One From The Capri Sun Of My Son

Image source: Luther_Vandross_

#38 Found This At An Estate Sale

Image source: PolesawPolska

#39 My Brain Is Hurting From Looking At This

Image source: Humble-Republic-382

#40 Old Sheep Skin I Use To Keep The Controls From Freezing On My Garbage Truck. Works Like A Freaking Champ!

Image source: doorgunner43

#41 Red Neck Hot Tub Goals… Yes This Is My Basement

Image source: verity519

#42 I Wanted An Outdoor Super Bowl Party, But I Threw Away The TV Stand Long Ago

Image source: Gand

#43 The Forbidden Cake Mixer, Made From An Electric Fan

Image source: eddie1099

#44 Cooking Some Trailer Steaks

Image source: verity519

#45 Less ‘Redneck’ More Of A Nutcase. Reposted From ‘Denveruxer’

Image source: DonkeyWorker

#46 We Have Ourselves A Craftsman

Image source: A_WaffleorTwo

#47 Heavy Duty Office Chair

Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#48 This Seems To Fit Better Here

Image source: stereoberrys

#49 Genius

Image source: thegoat1000

#50 Not Sure If This Fits Here But I Needed A Longer Aux Cord

Image source: OwlOperations

