50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work And It Ended Up Being Posted On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Hey, if it works—don’t knock it! I’m personally a huge believer that if something functions well, if it gets the job done, then it’s not stupid no matter how ridiculous the thing might look. Sure, style and form are important to me and you, dear Pandas, but at the end of the day, the results speak for themselves! So, step aside style, we’ve got some weird DIY masterpieces to praise.
Welcome to another feature of ‘Redneck Engineering!’ A Reddit community of over 423k people, r/redneckengineering has been an important part of ‘the front page of the internet’ since being founded in 2013. It’s an online group dedicated exclusively to showing off the most bizarre and hilarious-looking DIY solutions to many of life’s problems.
Got no water service? No problem! As long as you’ve gone some snow and a crawfish pot, you can MacGyver up an impromptu bathtub. You’re about to enter the world of DIY miracles, dear Pandas, so make sure you’ve got your hardhat and your workboots on. Let’s scroll on down!
Mind the gap, upvote the photos that you enjoyed, and read on for what the founder of r/redneckengineering, redditor Flounder19, told Bored Panda in a follow-up interview. Later, if you’re in the mood for some more of the finest chaotic DIY engineering around, check out our earlier article here.
Don’t try this at home. Your safety is paramount! (But if you do… be very, very careful! And upload it to the ‘Redneck Engineering’ subreddit.)
#1 An Upside Down Umbrella Keeps All Your Tools And Fittings From The Bottom Of The Ocean
Image source: Craptivist
#2 Damn, That’s A Clean Duct Tape Paint Job
Image source: lord_vader_jr
#3 Does This Count? Seen In Devon
Image source: benjm88
#4 Just Don’t Bring It To The Boil
Image source: dmanning283
#5 Homemade Alarm System
Image source: Subtotalpoet
#6 Facetiming The Water So It Doesn’t Boil Over While I’m Watching TV In The Other Room
Image source: coconut_warrior22
#7 Rain Shower Heads Are Not Cheap So
Image source: beetlejules57
#8 Old Boat As Pool
Image source: dustindee
#9 I See Nothing Wrong With This
Image source: xarzilla
#10 Think Smart
Image source: carson0412
#11 Now That’s One Well Engineered Redneck Wood Pile
Image source: verity519
#12 This Took A Good Year Or Two To Make
Image source: saturnn22
#13 When Someone Buys You A Bath Bomb And You Only Have A Shower
Image source: preludachris8
#14 Slavic Redneck Piping
Image source: anyaeversong
#15 Hello And Welcome To Poland
Image source: eggmcgginton
#16 7 Wheels Are Better Than 4?
Image source: cold_in_ottawa
#17 How To Truck Camp In The Winter (Found In Local Classified)
Image source: jRqGv
#18 How To Do Laundry While Living In A Vehicle. Available Programs; Off-Road, Highway And City
Image source: Curledsquirl
#19 Mad Angler With Mad Homemade Vessel
Image source: LEEEROOY-JENKINS
#20 I Give You The Double Decker Sofa. Ideal For Game Night With The Guys
Image source: thievery127
#21 When You Forget Your Spoon At Home
Image source: NoWasExpected
#22 No Toaster? No Problem
Image source: zDraxi
#23 It Caught On Fire Last Year. But This Year I Give You Portable Fire Pit 2.0
Image source: d-real87
#24 Found This One
Image source: Mylo-s
#25 The Ultimate Defense
Image source: JoeyDee86
#26 Stick Fix
Image source: dustindee
#27 This Dude Was Towing A Shed With A Lawnmower
Image source: B0ok_wyrm
#28 I Took A Free Broken Laptop And Hooked It Up To A Monitor, Used The Monitor Box As The Holder. Been Using It Daily For Almost A Year No Problems
Image source: b3nchvis3
#29 Seen At A Hospital In Argentina, Latin American Countries Are A Goldmine For These
Image source: IngFavalli
#30 My Dad Sends Me A Picture Whenever He Uses The Turkey Fryer I Bought Him. Today, He’s Seemingly Cooking For The Guys At His Shop With The Help Of A 30t Overhead Crane
Image source: Bananaramas
#31 Found This On Denton, Texas Facebook Group
Image source: NicCage4life
#32 Found This In The Wild
Image source: curdibane
#33 Okay, Sir, I Fixed Your Air Conditioner
Image source: EternalSophism
#34 So… The Analog Stick’s Head Broke And I End Up Gluing A Cork From A Wine Bottle… I Like It
Image source: SoulProfaner
#35 Very Nice Shoe Dryer Prototype For You Guys
Image source: 5Lastronaut
#36 Handmade Hoverboard
Image source: popcorn644
#37 Lost The Straw To My Wd-40. Attached A New One From The Capri Sun Of My Son
Image source: Luther_Vandross_
#38 Found This At An Estate Sale
Image source: PolesawPolska
#39 My Brain Is Hurting From Looking At This
Image source: Humble-Republic-382
#40 Old Sheep Skin I Use To Keep The Controls From Freezing On My Garbage Truck. Works Like A Freaking Champ!
Image source: doorgunner43
#41 Red Neck Hot Tub Goals… Yes This Is My Basement
Image source: verity519
#42 I Wanted An Outdoor Super Bowl Party, But I Threw Away The TV Stand Long Ago
Image source: Gand
#43 The Forbidden Cake Mixer, Made From An Electric Fan
Image source: eddie1099
#44 Cooking Some Trailer Steaks
Image source: verity519
#45 Less ‘Redneck’ More Of A Nutcase. Reposted From ‘Denveruxer’
Image source: DonkeyWorker
#46 We Have Ourselves A Craftsman
Image source: A_WaffleorTwo
#47 Heavy Duty Office Chair
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#48 This Seems To Fit Better Here
Image source: stereoberrys
#49 Genius
Image source: thegoat1000
#50 Not Sure If This Fits Here But I Needed A Longer Aux Cord
Image source: OwlOperations
