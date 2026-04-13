67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

by

Every person on the planet is unique. But when it comes down to it, we are far more alike than it might seem. No matter what country we live in or what language we speak, there are plenty of things we can all relate to, like our brain deciding bedtime is the perfect moment to replay every embarrassing thing we have ever said. If anyone has figured out how to stop that, by the way, please let us know.

And r/meirl has made an entire community out of exactly that. One of the most popular subreddits on the platform, it is entirely dedicated to funny memes and relatable posts that hit a little too close to home. Scroll down to feel both seen and called out.

#1

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#2

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Jimbo072

#3

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Apart_Ad2669

#4

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: millburnpennybags

#5

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @jaketheoptimist

#6

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @comfypill

#7

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Indieriots

#8

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @MensHumor

#9

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @lydiakahill

#10

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @_bchopz, @rileyy__daviss

#11

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @Terrabang_

#12

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Rohit Shah

#13

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Lighteye782

#14

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Low-Heart-3566

#15

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @_RobertSchultz

#16

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Dared_Fox

#17

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: TwasAnChild

#18

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Oxygen_01

#19

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @jaredcwilson

#20

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: sophia1185

#21

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @AlanaDimario

#22

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: rustyyryan

#23

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: -kyutiepie-

#24

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: lankancookie

#25

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: propaganda444

#26

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: half-baked_axx

#27

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @YoungFunE

#28

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: BaronVonBroccoli

#29

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#30

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: eviltwintomboy

#31

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @Marie_ClySar

#32

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Jello118

#33

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#34

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Anon-Zer0-Quazar

#35

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: P4yTheTrollToll

#36

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: notpiercedtongue

#37

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: shootermac32

#38

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#39

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: momsvaginaresearcher

#40

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#41

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#42

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#43

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: wanabepilot

#44

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Sound_2863

#45

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: EpitomeOfADHD

#46

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: @SketchesbyBoze

#47

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Signal-Top1208

#48

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: koreydior_

#49

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: TraditionalArticle88

#50

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: UnstableIsotopeU-234

#51

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Drixuus

#52

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Sad_Stay_5471

#53

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: bilbofraginz

#54

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Mindless-Process-629

#55

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Substantial-Gear3279

#56

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: creatingastorm

#57

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Associate7476

#58

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Key_Associate7476

#59

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: egieguinto30

#60

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Lalala9901

#61

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#62

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#63

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#64

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: JaredOlsen8791

#65

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Sound_2863

#66

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: P4yTheTrollToll

#67

67 Painfully Relatable Memes That Feel Like They Were Made About All Of Us (New Pics)

Image source: Douchepool14012000

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Redhead, A Good Boy Who Was Able To Serve In The Police Despite His Short Legs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weirdest Abilities (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
19 Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything And Won’t make You Forget It
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Photo That You’ve Ever Taken? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Unwritten Rules of the Show Survivor
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2019
“Emotional Age Regression”: Fans Notice Something “Unsettling” About Recent Ariana Grande Snap
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.