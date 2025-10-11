Office Remains Sealed After Worker Passes Away, New Employee Gets The Cleaning Honors After 7 Years

That first day at a new job is always a wild ride, isn’t it? You’re navigating a labyrinth of new names, faces, and that one microwave in the breakroom that always smells like fish. And then there is the matter of getting settled at your new desk…
One employee’s fresh start took an unexpected turn when they discovered their new workspace was more of a time capsule from the past. Forget just finding dusty old files; this office held a story that was stranger than fiction.
More info: Reddit
The first day in a new workplace is already a lot to deal with, but some offices offer a little more than you might have bargained for
Image credits: groovytunesman
Image credits: groovytunesman
One employee was shocked to hear his office had been left as-is since 2018, when its previous occupant passed away
One new employee’s “new day” jitters were quickly brought to a halt when they saw their office had a side-hustle as a graveyard. A graveyard where corporate ambition goes to die. The previous occupant had passed away in 2018, and apparently, the company’s policy was to just… leave everything.
We’re talking a desk frozen in time, a silent testament to a Monday that never ended. And the kicker? Other managers had actively chosen to set up shop in the boiler room over this perfectly good (if slightly haunted) office. Talk about a “do not disturb” sign.
This office has survived (and even preceded) a pandemic, two Trump Elections, a New Pope, Brexit, and Katy Perry in space. The OP explains that the office was left in this state in case the family would want to retrieve some of their personal belongings, but it’s hard to think they might have wanted an old calendar and some take-out boxes.
Now, while this is a story you’d tell at every party for the rest of your life, let’s talk about the giant, flashing, neon-red flag waving here. A workplace that allows a deceased employee’s office to become a shrine for years isn’t just disorganized; it’s a sign of a deeply impersonal and chaotic culture. It screams that basic tasks, and more importantly, basic human respect, can fall through the cracks.
Another netizen chimed in with some harrowing images of an office that was sealed shut for even longer, simply due to incompetence
Image credits: DisinfectingH****ne
Image credits: DisinfectingH****ne
Image credits: Imgur
Image credits: Imgur
The disgusting state of the office is far more than a simple cleaning issue; it’s what workplace experts at HeartCount would classify as a massive red flag for a toxic work environment. A company that shows such a blatant disregard for an employee’s physical workspace is signaling a much deeper lack of respect for their well-being.
Some of the other warning signs, like extremely high turnover and questionable hiring practices, paint a clear picture of a dysfunctional and likely failing company culture. It seems like the company’s lackluster attitude spills over into some employees as they also opt to shut the office instead of making quick work of the cleanup.
This phenomenon of finding office “time capsules” will probably become more common as companies push for a return to in-person work. According to recent statistics from Founder Reports, a staggering 61% of US companies have “return to office” mandates. As workers re-enter spaces that may have been sparsely used or completely abandoned since the pandemic began, things will get interesting!
Of course, not every abandoned office is a biohazard; sometimes they are treasure troves. Incredible finds have been found in forgotten spaces, from Charlotte Brontë’s hair in an attic to a million dollars worth of sports cards left in an old Detroit building. So, while you might find a four-year-old layer of dust and the ghost of an employee past, you could also stumble upon a priceless piece of history.
Would you have cleaned up these offices or left with a swift “nope” signalling your exit? Let us know in the comment section!
The internet let out a collective “ew,” quickly followed by their advice that these posters run from their toxic workplaces
Follow Us