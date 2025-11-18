41 Comics Featuring Ridiculous Situations And Random Endings

Cold Bagel Comics is the brainchild of an artist who brings a refreshing twist to everyday thoughts and quirky scenarios. Known for its dark humor and simple yet captivating style, the comics often feature oddball characters and unexpected dialogues that might make you laugh and think twice.

The artist’s work stands out on Instagram for its unique voice—mixing everyday musings with a slightly absurd perspective that feels both relatable and a little offbeat. With irregular updates and a laid-back approach, Cold Bagel Comics delivers a quick dose of humor that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still leaves a memorable mark.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#2

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#3

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#4

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#5

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#6

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#7

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#8

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#9

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#10

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#11

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#12

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#13

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#14

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#15

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#16

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#17

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#18

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#19

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#20

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#21

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#22

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#23

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#24

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#25

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#26

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#27

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#28

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#29

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#30

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#31

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#32

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#33

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#34

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#35

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#36

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#37

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#38

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#39

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#40

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

#41

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Image source: coldbagelcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
