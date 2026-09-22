72 Things That Did Not Age Well At All (New Pics)

The internet is forever. And it’s impossible to know how well something will age after you’ve posted it; only time will tell. Praising a certain celebrity might come back to bite you after allegations against them surface. Your political takes might seem cringe years later if you’ve changed your opinion on certain topics. But seeing these posts that have aged like milk certainly is entertaining!
We took a trip to the “Poorly Aged Things” account on X and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. From decades-old advertisements to social media posts from politicians, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these quotes that seem like pure comedy today. And be sure to upvote the posts that you can’t believe anyone ever thought was a good idea!
#1
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#2
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#3
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
Lots of people are scared of aging. In 2022, over 9.2 million Botox procedures were performed across the globe, and Botox is consistently ranked as the top non-surgical cosmetic procedure. Social media is obsessed with “anti-aging” techniques, celebrities who “haven’t aged a day in decades,” and advice on what to avoid if you want to stay looking young forever.
But why do we have to see aging as a negative thing? Aging is natural and beautiful! And we should stop judging others by how they look while growing older. We can, however, judge internet posts based on how poorly they aged, because that’s simply entertaining.
#4
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#5
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#6
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
When it comes to things that can age poorly, anything from old advertisements to magazine covers featuring celebrities can fit the bill. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to predict the future, so you can never know for sure if your favorite singer or your favorite actor will turn out to be a terrible person.
We’re constantly learning more about the world, so there’s no shame in realizing that some of your previous statements didn’t age well. But it’s a good reminder to never get a tattoo that’s linked to a specific person or piece of media. Or you might end up trying to cover up or remove the artwork, just like plenty of people who had Harry Potter tattoos!
#7
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#8
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#9
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
When it comes to films that haven’t aged particularly well, it’s not hard to find examples if you start looking back a couple of decades or more. Even Love Actually, which is highly regarded as one of the most popular Christmas movies of the past 30 years, has been called out recently for the toxic relationship dynamics displayed in the film. For example, the character Natalie is constantly body-shamed and referred to as fat or “Plumpy.” Meanwhile, the character of Mark has a somewhat creepy obsession with Juliet and seems entitled to her affection. In real life, this would be much less romantic than it is intended to be in the film.
#10
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#11
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#12
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
There are also plenty of television shows that didn’t age very well. Even the beloved sitcom Friends features many moments that make viewers raise their eyebrows today. One particularly bad storyline is the fact that Monica used to be overweight. This wouldn’t be a problem if it weren’t used as a punchline. We see the character wearing a fat suit, and all of her friends seem to find it hysterical that she was once plus-sized. Nowadays, this kind of body-shaming is definitely not seen as funny.
#13
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#14
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#15
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
Sadly, there are also plenty of stars who were once extremely loved by fans who are now only remembered for their problematic behavior. Chris Brown was once revered for his music, but now, he is primarily known as an extremely dangerous and violent person. Shia LaBeouf was also once a beloved actor and filmmaker who has been canceled after his violent behavior came to light.
#16
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#17
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#18
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
There have also been plenty of medical claims made by doctors in the past that did not age well at all. For example, we all know that smoking cigarettes was once recommended by medical professionals. But did you know that tobacco smoke enemas were also used to “cure a wide range of ailments”? This involved exactly what it sounds like: blowing tobacco smoke up a person’s backside. Unsurprisingly, this came along with many risks to both the person receiving and administering the treatment. So by the early 1800s, doctors realized that they should probably find other methods to treat their patients.
#19
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#20
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#21
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
Any public figure is going to be more prone to having quotes or moments that age poorly than the average person, as they’re in the spotlight more often. And there were some particularly bad quotes about the pandemic that are painful to look back on today. Apparently, in 2020, Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate and letting the young get on with life and the economy going.” Looking back on how serious the situation was, that perspective seems extremely insensitive.
#22
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#23
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#24
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
Are you enjoying these posts that clearly aged poorly, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you facepalm, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything in your own life recently that definitely aged like milk. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, we recommend reading this one next!
#25
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#26
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#27
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#28
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#29
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#30
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#31
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#32
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#33
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#34
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#35
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#36
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#37
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#38
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#39
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#40
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#41
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#42
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#43
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#44
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#45
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#46
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#47
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#48
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#49
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#50
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#51
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#52
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#53
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#54
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#55
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#56
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#57
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#58
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#59
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#60
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#61
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#62
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#63
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#64
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#65
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#66
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#67
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#68
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#69
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#70
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#71
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
#72
Image source: Poorly Aged Things
Follow Us