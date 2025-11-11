Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

by

Have a closer look and you’ll see that Stephen McMennamy’s photos are not your usual Photoshop manipulations. Previously featured on Bored Panda, the art director comes up with all sorts of weird objects and scenarios by seamlessly combining two different photos into one. And he’s back with more awesome work!

“It’s really just from looking around and seeing what things are out in the world might make for an interesting fit or what would make for a nice contrast once combined,” McMennamy told PetaPixel. “As far as process, it’s just a matter of me hunting things down and aiming for the cleanest shot possible.”

More info: stephenmc.com | Facebook | Instagram | Tumblr

#1 Lightbulb + Egg

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#2 Excavator + Ice Cream Scoop

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#3 Banana + Car

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#4 Cupcake + Toothbrush

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#5 Wheat + Braid

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#6 Hair + Brush

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#7 Headphones + Donuts

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#8 Turf + Cake

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#9 Candy + Garden Sprayer

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#10 Milk + Rope

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#11 Fries + Smokes

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#12 My Twirling 5 Year Old + A Hibiscus Flower

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#13 Steamroller + Bread

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#14 Grapes + Balloon

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#15 Trumpet Vine + Traffic Cones

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#16 Paintbrush + Bananas

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#17 Cauliflower + Poodle

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#18 Human + Pencils

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#19 Drink Umbrella + Beach Umbrella

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#20 Tissue + Factory

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#21 Green Paint + Daylily

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#22 Piece Of String + Rope Swing

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#23 Helmet + Turtle

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#24 Pepper + Shoe

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#25 A Back + Apricot

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#26 Candle + Flashlight

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#27 Faucet + Balloons

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#28 Yellow Paint + Yellow Squash

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#29 Rope On Rods + A Cup Of Instant Lunch

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#30 Donuts + Wheelbarrow

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#31 Paint Brush + Jalapeno Pepper

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#32 Cotton Stuffing + Gold Necklaces

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#33 Wood Posts + Fry Container

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#34 Pvc Pipe + Chocolate Milk & Straw

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#35 Soda Bottles + Christmas Lights

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#36 Daughter Holding Wire + Ski Lift

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#37 Umbrella + Candy Cane

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#38 Fire Extinguisher + Jalapeno Pepper

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#39 Yellow Squash + Yellow Paint

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#40 Wheatgrass Juice + Garden Hose

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#41 Bananas + Mustard

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#42 Cherry Picker + Plastic Knife

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

#43 Giant Pipe + Padlock

Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cartel Crew
Should Cartel Crew Even Be Allowed on Television?
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2019
Graceland
Graceland Season 3 Episode 11 Review: “The Wires”
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2015
192 Of The Most Genius Barcode Designs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Redheads’ Stories: Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Where Is ‘FROM’ Filmed? The Real-Life Location Of The Nightmarish Town
3 min read
May, 16, 2023
Steve Bannon’s Rap Musical Has Been Unearthed and Already has a Table Read
3 min read
May, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.