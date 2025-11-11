Photographer Creates Amazing Photo Mashups Of Everyday Things

Have a closer look and you’ll see that Stephen McMennamy’s photos are not your usual Photoshop manipulations. Previously featured on Bored Panda, the art director comes up with all sorts of weird objects and scenarios by seamlessly combining two different photos into one. And he’s back with more awesome work!
“It’s really just from looking around and seeing what things are out in the world might make for an interesting fit or what would make for a nice contrast once combined,” McMennamy told PetaPixel. “As far as process, it’s just a matter of me hunting things down and aiming for the cleanest shot possible.”
#1 Lightbulb + Egg
#2 Excavator + Ice Cream Scoop
#3 Banana + Car
#4 Cupcake + Toothbrush
#5 Wheat + Braid
#6 Hair + Brush
#7 Headphones + Donuts
#8 Turf + Cake
#9 Candy + Garden Sprayer
#10 Milk + Rope
#11 Fries + Smokes
#12 My Twirling 5 Year Old + A Hibiscus Flower
#13 Steamroller + Bread
#14 Grapes + Balloon
#15 Trumpet Vine + Traffic Cones
#16 Paintbrush + Bananas
#17 Cauliflower + Poodle
#18 Human + Pencils
#19 Drink Umbrella + Beach Umbrella
#20 Tissue + Factory
#21 Green Paint + Daylily
#22 Piece Of String + Rope Swing
#23 Helmet + Turtle
#24 Pepper + Shoe
#25 A Back + Apricot
#26 Candle + Flashlight
#27 Faucet + Balloons
#28 Yellow Paint + Yellow Squash
#29 Rope On Rods + A Cup Of Instant Lunch
#30 Donuts + Wheelbarrow
#31 Paint Brush + Jalapeno Pepper
#32 Cotton Stuffing + Gold Necklaces
#33 Wood Posts + Fry Container
#34 Pvc Pipe + Chocolate Milk & Straw
#35 Soda Bottles + Christmas Lights
#36 Daughter Holding Wire + Ski Lift
#37 Umbrella + Candy Cane
#38 Fire Extinguisher + Jalapeno Pepper
#39 Yellow Squash + Yellow Paint
#40 Wheatgrass Juice + Garden Hose
#41 Bananas + Mustard
#42 Cherry Picker + Plastic Knife
#43 Giant Pipe + Padlock
