Got Bored Of Regular Holi Portraits So I Took Out My Camera To Play With Light

I was in Pushkar to play Holi with my friends. While I do like to take photos of streets but nowadays everything seems monotonous. I don’t mind taking out my camera and my knowledge to be a step creative at least for myself. So I took street portraits of my friends and made on the go studio set up to create stunning pictures. for this series, I would say, “A friend in need is a friend indeed” to people who actually who trusted me making them look awesome and made me too in some images.

More info: behance.net

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
