50 Photos That Are So Perfectly Timed They’re Hard To Believe (New Pics)

They say there’s always the right time and right place for everything. You just have to be patient or throw your coin of luck up in the air and trust your gut.
For these amateur photographers, the stars aligned right on time and the coin landed on tails or heads, so as soon as they pressed the button, a perfectly timed photograph was born. From funny compositions to unusual angles and Accidental Renaissance-like scenarios, these pictures surprise us in the most unexpected ways.
Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most intriguing, funny and unexpected perfectly timed snaps of life, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!
#1 Seafoam Splash Captured At A Thousandth Of A Second
Image source: Ger Kelliher
#2 We Had A Crazy Storm Yesterday That Produced A Tornado, Softball Sized Hail, And Flash Flooding. My Friend Snapped A Picture Of The Aftermath
Image source: manna_tee
#3 Timing Is Key (But Luck Doesn’t Hurt Either)
Image source: onelapse
#4 Best Photo I Have Ever Taken
Image source: CrashProof
#5 Couldn’t Ask For Better Timing
Image source: cat_vlaslov
#6 Watch Me Neigh Neigh
#7 Twin Tales
Image source: Cameron Watts
#8 “We’re Good Parents I Swear”
Image source: WakaFlockhart
#9 This Is The Hilarious Moment A Curious Pufferfish Managed To Photobomb An Unsuspecting Diver
Image source: caters news agency
#10 Perfectly Timed Pool Picture
Image source: aarsmadenkak
#11 Where We’re Going, We Don’t Need Boats
Image source: 44oz
#12 Perfectly Timed Picture
Image source: Steve Black
#13 My Friend Captured The Moment The Wave Came For A Hug
Image source: Az0nic
#14 Two Rows Of Judges Ignore A Gymnast
#15 This Sun Giving A Shoulder Rub To This Navy Officer
Image source: hmuberto
#16 Eclipse On A Bird’s Wing
Image source: Andthenabird
#17 Oh, Good. Another “Holding Up The Leaning Tower Of Pisa” Pic
Image source: dilyemera
#18 My Mom Accidentally Caught Lightning When Trying To Take A Picture Of Palm Trees During A Storm
Image source: rogerstc2
#19 Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day
Image source: sophielola_
#20 So I Turned Into A Toad Last Night
Image source: keehcyma
#21 Goalkeeper Cats
Image source: sh3zza
#22 Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Niece
Image source: ThumYorky
#23 Due To The Chair Leg And This Guy’s Posture, It Looks Like He’s Wearing High Heels
Image source: Tripledip333
#24 That Mysterious Triumphant Ghost Caught In A Broken Light Bulb
Image source: Old_Gumbo_McGee
#25 Ended Up Taking A Photo At Exactly The Right Moment Yesterday
Image source: SomeGeographer
#26 Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not
Image source: HogNutsJohnson
#27 Perfect Timing
#28 Timing Is Everything
Image source: Reuters/David Gray
#29 What Do You Mean, What’s Wrong With Her Feet?
Image source: sableenees
#30 Perfect Timing
Image source: skemp311
#31 Surprise Head
#32 This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball
Image source: Quarafee
#33 The Moment My Son Knew The True Power Of The Force
Image source: mynickname86
#34 I Accidentally French-Kissed A Dog At Work Today
Image source: Ohmyjoss
#35 I Caught A Plane Passing In Front Of Tonight’s Super Moon
Image source: Nervona
#36 The Invisible Hockey Player
#37 Moment
#38 Just The Right Moment
#39 Tony Stark’s Dog Is A Player
Image source: FrenchCanadaIsWorst
#40 Cow Jumping Over Herding Dogs
Image source: CaptureTheNature
#41 I Think They Call This “Perfect Timing”
Image source: Ptylerdactyl
#42 Took A Picture Of A Stealth Bomber Flyover, Was Not Disappointed With The Timing
Image source: mimopsico
#43 Did You See That, What If Its Real?
Image source: farrukhjojo
#44 Buddha Sunglasses
#45 Picture Of My Daughter Crawling, Looks Like She Is Writing Profanity
Image source: foresttravestys
#46 The Wind Had Some Perfect Timing
Image source: bvuuu
#47 Here’s My Best Perfectly Timed Photo
Image source: shelldog
#48 At An Air Show Today, I Accidentally Caught What Looks Like A Tiny Black Hawk Stealing A Child
Image source: tehtrintran
#49 Old Baby. My Son Just As He Plopped Down From Standing
Image source: dick4d
#50 Handle Bar Mustache
Image source: coldcursive
