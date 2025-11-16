Hey Pandas, If You Could Have 3 Things Right Now What Would It Be?

This could be anything in the world. I’m not a genie so it could be love or money or power.
#1
Real friend
Real love
Peace
#2
1.) Enough money to live very comfortably for the rest of my life.
2.) The ability to teleport so I can see my mom whenever I want
3.) Good healthcare system for everyone
#3
1) my cat (he passed away last week)
2) friends
2) a professional back massage
#4
Respect, privacy, and trust from my parents
#5
Three things right now (I’m going with mostly material stuff to make it simple):
1. Enough money to make life comfortable for my dad and myself. I don’t desire wealth, just comfort.
2. The new Honda Type-R Civic. I’m a big Honda fan.
3. My own property.
None material three:
1. Health for my friends and I.
2. Enough money to be comfortable for life and to help others.
3. A huge farm, with funding, where I can take in all the stray animals.
#6
I looked at some of the previous answers, so mine might be boring:
1) Less plastic
2) Love everyone
3) Take care of animals
#7
Peace
Friends
Education
#8
1. Coffee
2. 1 billion dollars
3. my own movie theater
#9
In a long distance relationship right now so…
1. Hugs
2. Kisses
3. Cuddles
#10
Worldwide peace
A fixed economy
SLEEP
*third is absolutely vital😆
#11
1. The ability to teleport to anywhere in the world
2. the ability to pause time so I can have enough time to finish things
3. INVISIBILITY
#12
I would want a ton of money and world equality(not peace because that’s impossible, but then again everything here is), and a debit card.
#13
A 99 ice cream with chocolate sauce, from the ice cream van.
A big piece of lemon cake.
A glass of baileys.
Shouldn’t be writing this when I have a desire for something sweet 😂😂
#14
1. I’d be a male(but I was born a freaking girl, my Mother says that I must still use they/ them pronouns, which isn’t who I truly am and she refuses to accept that I hate using they/them pronouns because it doesn’t make me feel like a person at all!). 2. A pet T-Rex (I love dinosaurs, and T-Rex is my favourite dinosaur duh). And 3. Warm chocolate chip cookies with a big glass of milk to dip my cookies into.
#15
1. A harley davidson wideglide
2. A rolex.
3. For my outdoor kitchen to magically finish itself.
#16
1. The ability to repay my parents for all they’ve done for me throughout my life and my children’s lives.
2. The ability to see into the future and know all of my children will be safe in their lives. Then I’d worry less now.
3. To have a meal with Dolly Parton. She seems like a genuinely beautiful soul.
#17
1. A cozy condo apartment in downtown Asheville NC so I could live close to all those great breweries
2. A reliable and safe hybrid/electric car
3. A multi-million dollar bank account that I could use only for donating to reputable charities
#18
1. Sleep
2. The girl I have a crush on
3. The Queen to come back from the dead
(if that doesn’t work then unlimited snacks)
#19
1. A paid for home big enough for all of us to live together
2. Enough money to be comfortable till we die
3. Health for my family and
#20
♡More kindness and empathy towards each other. Sure there are exceptions, but everybody has a right to friendliness
♡Balance in the world
(on more than one front, like money, so nobody has to go hungry while a few people live a ridiculously wealthy life, and equality in gender, race etc.)
♡And maybe a little more mental stability fot myself
#21
My mom, brother, and MIL to be alive. All three passed this last year.
#22
1) Mean people:
╰( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡° )つ──☆*:・ﾟPOOF!
2) CA$H
3) Reliable Jetpack
#23
1. A tandem wheelchair bicycle.
2. A debit card that never ran out of money.
3. A genie who could go “swish!” and help our son talk. And it’s the swish that’s important here, obviously.
#24
1. Health 2. Enough money 3. and Peace for all
#25
a life of happiness billie eilish, madison reyes, my gf, music, art :)
#26
1) I want my best friend back. She passed away suddenly on January 18.
2) Sell my home so I can move to my tiny new place and get about making a peaceful life in a quiet warm space.
3) Debt free. See #2
#27
[1]A billion dollars
[2]a genie who will give me three wishes
[3]new Bluetooth earsbuds that will never break
#28
Well $10,000,000,000,
But also, $10,000,000,000 for everyone else.
I count that as one wish. :-)
To go to an Ariana Grande concert right now
And lastly, a trip to universal studios orlando
