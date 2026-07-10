51 Screenshots Of Old People Being Their Clueless Selves Online

The internet can be chaotic, but every now and then it gives us something truly delightful: older people posting things online that are unintentionally hilarious. Whether they’re sharing brutally honest opinions, misunderstanding modern technology, or simply saying exactly what’s on their minds, their posts are often funnier than anything a comedian could write.
In this collection, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest screenshots featuring older people and their unforgettable online thoughts. Some are wholesome, some are wonderfully blunt, and a few might have you laughing out loud. Keep scrolling to enjoy these wonderfully unfiltered posts that prove age only makes people funnier online.
#1 Brisket I Made Today
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#2 Dry. Meat To Salty
Image source: puzzs
#3 Vintage Wood Mirror
Image source: puzzs
Have you ever watched your parents or grandparents use a smartphone and found it incredibly adorable? Maybe it’s the way they hold the phone a little too close to their face, carefully typing one letter at a time, or how they accidentally turn on the flashlight and have absolutely no idea how it happened. Perhaps you’ve laughed when they ask where the “back button” went or wonder why their photos suddenly disappeared.
Moments like these can be both funny and endearing. But when you stop and think about it, it’s actually pretty remarkable that they’re using these devices at all. After all, older generations have lived through one of the biggest technological revolutions in human history. They didn’t grow up with apps, touchscreens, or social media—they had to learn all of it as adults.
#4 I Dont Have Any Chair For Sale
Image source: puzzs
#5 Really That Big
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#6 Delete Tweet
Image source: ssprix
Of course, technology has brought incredible benefits. It’s easier than ever to stay connected with loved ones, pay bills, shop, book appointments, and access important information online. For many older adults, learning new technology has opened doors that simply didn’t exist a few decades ago. But every new opportunity also comes with new risks. Unfortunately, as more seniors embrace the internet, cybercriminals have increasingly begun seeing them as potential targets. While global digitalisation has transformed society in many positive ways, it has also created entirely new forms of fraud and deception that can be difficult for anyone to navigate.
#7 How Do You Upload Picture
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#8 Do You Want This Bowl?
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#9 Unpleasant Granddaughter
Image source: puzzs
The numbers are genuinely concerning. Research from the older people’s charity Independent Age found that older adults who have been scammed lose an average of nearly £4,000 each. And the financial loss is only part of the story. Around 31% of people over the age of 65 said their experience of fraud negatively affected their mental health, while more than one in ten reported that it had also impacted their physical health. Being scammed can leave people feeling embarrassed, anxious, and deeply shaken. For many, it’s not just about losing money—it’s about losing trust, confidence, and a sense of security.
#10 I Used To Work At Walmart
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#11 Writing Down Everything I Say
Image source: puzzs
#12 Grandpa Sent This To Me 😭
Image source: ssprix
The scale of the problem is enormous. Banks in the UK are being urged to do more to protect older customers after research showed that approximately 1.9 million older people have fallen victim to scams. Altogether, this adds up to an astonishing £7.4 billion lost by older adults. That’s not just a number—it’s retirement savings, emergency funds, and years of hard work disappearing in a matter of minutes. It’s also a reminder that scams don’t just happen to “other people.” They can happen to anyone. As scammers become more sophisticated, even tech-savvy individuals can find themselves caught off guard.
#13 Old People
Image source: puzzs
#14 Emojis
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#15 All Caps
Image source: ssprix
So why are older adults particularly vulnerable to online scams? The answer is actually quite complex. Researchers say there isn’t one single reason. In a realist review, Burton and colleagues developed a theory explaining how, why, and under what circumstances older adults may become victims of financial cybercrime. Their findings identified several risk factors, including limited cybersecurity knowledge, health vulnerabilities, and reduced familiarity with rapidly changing technology. In other words, it’s often not a lack of intelligence that makes someone vulnerable—it’s simply that the digital world changes incredibly quickly, and keeping up with it all can be challenging.
#16 Yes I Know I Said 1 Star
Image source: puzzs
#17 So Excited For Season 3
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#18 Ponch
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
Other factors can also increase the risk. Memory issues, declining confidence with technology, and social isolation can all make it easier for scammers to take advantage of someone. Researchers also point to factors such as relative wealth, fear of losing independence, and societal attitudes that may make older people too embarrassed to ask for help. Sadly, scammers understand these vulnerabilities incredibly well. They often create schemes specifically designed to exploit trust, loneliness, and fear. Some even target older adults repeatedly once they’ve identified them as potential victims, making the problem even more heartbreaking.
#19 Never Asked
Image source: ssprix
#20 Canada Fault
Image source: ssprix
#21 Correct Group To Order A Cake?
Image source: puzzs
And the effects don’t end when the money is gone. In many cases, the emotional impact can be even more devastating than the financial loss itself. Crime victimisation in general can have serious psychological effects on older adults, including anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder. Existing health conditions and social isolation can make these effects even worse. Many victims report feelings of shame and embarrassment, with some losing entire life savings or emergency funds. For some people, the emotional damage lasts much longer than the financial loss itself.
#22 I Don’t Know You, Nor Do I Want To
Image source: ssprix
#23 No Way Yall Actually Do Ts
Image source: ssprix
#24 Bodyslaming Garbage Cans Whats The Matter Cant Fight Men?
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
But despite all these very real concerns, the internet isn’t only a place of scams and frustrations for older generations. In fact, it also gives us some of the funniest and most wholesome moments imaginable. Like when your mom accidentally video calls you and spends ten minutes showing you the ceiling. Or when your dad uses Google as if it’s a person and types, “Why is my printer angry?” into the search bar. Or when your grandparent signs every text message with their full name, just in case you somehow forget who sent it.
#25 Changed Profile Picture
Image source: puzzs
#26 Buy Our Mirror
Image source: Procedure_Dangerous
#27 She Accidentally Included A Picture Of Her Daughter Sleeping In An Ad She Posted
Image source: ssprix
At the end of the day, technology can sometimes feel confusing and intimidating, especially for people who didn’t grow up with it. But it can also be a source of connection, curiosity, and plenty of laughter. The screenshots in today’s post are a perfect reminder that everyone experiences the internet a little differently, and sometimes those differences are downright hilarious. So, Pandas, which one of these posts made you laugh the most? And what’s the funniest thing a parent or grandparent in your life has ever done online?
#28 Bill
Image source: puzzs
#29 Voice Typing 😭😭
Image source: ssprix
#30 Son In Law
Image source: ssprix
#31 How Are You Doing?
Image source: ssprix
#32 Eh
Image source: ssprix
#33 How To Use The Google
Image source: ssprix
#34 Wasnot A Laufhing Matter
Image source: ssprix
#35 Some Context Would Be Nice
Image source: ssprix
#36 Lububus. Satan Idols
Image source: ssprix
#37 I Don’t Think Thats A Kia
Image source: ssprix
#38 All Caps Ofc
Image source: ssprix
#39 We Don’t Sell Hamburgers
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#40 Trump…target…all Connected
Image source: ssprix
#41 Grandpa 😭
Image source: ssprix
#42 Updated Profile Picture
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#43 Admin
Image source: ssprix
#44 Mike This Is Not Your To Do List App
Image source: ssprix
#45 Its A Gay Bar
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#46 Walt Disney Teapot
Image source: Fluffy-Win-3216
#47 They Clearly Love Olive Oil
Image source: ssprix
#48 Bro What 😭
Image source: ssprix
#49 Low And Crazywhy?
Image source: ssprix
#50 I Seen It
Image source: ssprix
#51 Man Not Included*
Image source: ssprix
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