50 Times People Were So Taken Away By The Beautiful Scenery, They Just Had To Snap A Pic Of It

From looming ancient mountains to lush green valleys and from formidable seas to welcoming rivulets, our planet Earth is truly a breathtaking place. And while it would be beyond thrilling to visit each and every corner of our pristine habitat, taking at least a glimpse into all its bounties, it’s just impossible for most of us. But there’s nothing to be sad about as you can always look at those picturesque places and beautiful sceneries in photos! And while even the most stunning picture won’t substitute the real deal of taking in the beautiful views around you, with just a pinch of imagination, you can almost feel the light ocean breeze and smell fresh pine needles or lilac trees in bloom. And what we are hoping to achieve with this post is to take you on a trip to the most beautiful places on our Earth. Hopefully, it is going to be a dreamy and relaxing experience that’ll give a sense of serenity to the rest of your day. If not that, then you’ll at least get excited to add one of these places to your travel bucket list and will start anxiously planning your next trip to the great outdoors.
All of these beautiful nature photos are taken by regular people just like you and me – there are no photo filters to make these pretty views look even better, it’s all purely as it is in real life. And that, in our opinion, makes these places even more ethereal; just imagine what they would look like if you were there! But, without any further talking, let’s just go to the stunning pictures below. Be sure to upvote the most scenic views and share this article with your friends – nature is inspiring and it might be the thing they need today!
#1 Stuðlagil Canyon, Iceland
Image source: feel_se
#2 A View From The “Backyard” Of My Great Grandparents House In Kenya
Image source: UrVibingHomie
#3 My Parent’s Back Porch In Autumn
Image source: devilsbronco
#4 View Outside The Window In Positano, A Hillside Village On The Amalfi Coast, Campania, Italy
Image source: ManiaforBeatles
#5 The View From My $9 A Night Hostel In The Mountains Of Peru, Featuring A Very Good Boy
Image source: ObamasLoveChild
#6 Hiked From Mexico To Canada This Year Via The CDT. This Was One Of My Favorite Shots. Big Sandy Lake, Wind River Range, Wyoming, USA
Image source: TheLostAlaskan
#7 A Giraffe
Image source: BizCaus
#8 Visited Sørvágsvatn In The Faroe Islands And Proceeded To Have My Socks Knocked Off
Image source: BeardedMillenial
#9 Cornwall, England. View From My Window This Morning
Image source: roskolewis
#10 The View From My Mom’s Back Porch
Image source: SparkleLush
#11 Skipped Torres Del Paine In Patagonia And Camped Near Fitz Roy Instead – This Was Our View, And Barely Anyone Else Was In The Campground
Image source: caliform
#12 In The Process Of Building My Dream Home. This Is The View From The Kitchen Today
Image source: zappasaurus
#13 Hiking In The Alps Near Courmayeur, Italy
Image source: Zhoutopia
#14 After 4 Days Of Trekking Over The Salkantay Pass To Get To Machu Picchu, I Woke Up Around 3:30 Am To Try To Get There Before The Rest Of The Tourists
Image source: feastandexist
#15 The First Campsite Of Our Trip… It’ll Do
Image source: sotseeker
#16 Ginkaku-Ji, Kyoto, Japan
Image source: uncommonsence
#17 West Coast Of Norway Living Room View
Image source: Lillr
#18 Took This Picture In The Sahara In Morocco
Image source: nanabananaboomboom
#19 An Island Off Of Koh Yao Noi, Thailand
Image source: Mortimer_Kahn
#20 I Just Hiked To The Second Tallest Waterfall In The World, Tugela Falls In South Africa
Image source: Thov
#21 Those Few Seconds That No One Passed This Way. Plitvice Lakes In Croatia Is Swamped By Tourists
Image source: beero79
#22 Say What You Like About The North But We Have Some Epic Scenery
Image source: hotpoodle
#23 Morning Hike On The Island Of Capri
Image source: likestomove
#24 View From A Motel Balcony In Transylvania
Image source: mega002
#25 Living In Spain For 9 Months And Took A Day Trip To Alicante Today. Saw This View And Had To Stop And Ask Myself If This Was Real Life
Image source: greasemonk3
#26 Bovec, Slovenia!
Image source: elmaryco
#27 Went To Niagara Falls And Was Shocked To Discover That The Best View Was From Our Hotel Room
Image source: damnit__scully
#28 Was Treated To This View From My Kitchen. Thanks Universe
Image source: musicaldec
#29 Taken With A Phone Out Of My Hotel Window In Venice
Image source: Roadkill80
#30 The View From My Schools Football Field
Image source: xeglmaster
#31 The View From My Home Office This Evening. I Love Snow
Image source: Enefai
#32 Hiking Path In Switzerland
Image source: duzaral
#33 This Scenery From The Window That Looks Like A Painting
Image source: Coffee-ly
#34 Ben Nevis, Fort William, Scotland
Image source: PandyJ
#35 Got To Visit My Mum’s Home Town In Bosnia
Image source: mistywoes
#36 First Time In Yosemite And Absolutely Could Not Believe The Views!
Image source: BeardedClient
#37 Beautiful Sunset In Washington
Image source: CoastingwithCas
#38 View Of Cappadocia, Turkey From A Hot Air Balloon
Image source: arabomar
#39 Morning Views From Clear Lake Butte Fire Lookout
Image source: amandaplzz
#40 Cold, But Beautiful Day, In Cochem, Germany
Image source: dddddddssss
#41 A View From St. Michael Fort Located On Island Ugljan, Croatia
Image source: brunsome
#42 My Window View. I Guess Insomnia Has Its Perks
Image source: LightSniper
#43 Larches And The Matterhorn From A Train In Switzerland
Image source: Bad_Astronaut
#44 After A 2 Day Hike With Surreal Scenery, We Ran Into This In Lenk, Switzerland, Yet Pictures Don’t Make It Justice
Image source: Cababa
#45 This Cafe In Nocelle, Italy Had The Most Incredible Views
Image source: fredandlizzie
#46 Ranger Was Understandably Sad That Her Lookout Tower In Idaho Was Closing Last Week
Image source: HoboWhiz
#47 Walking Into The New Year Breathless. Bryce Canyon, Utah
Image source: NatureLifted
#48 The View Of Cotopaxi Volcano In Ecuador, From My Hostel Rooms Tiny Window
Image source: belleri7
#49 View From Our Tea House On The Annapurna Circuit, Upper Pisang, Nepal
Image source: tinktanktonka
#50 Lakes Trail In Seqouia National Park, Whiskey And A View
Image source: TakaguraDojo
Follow Us