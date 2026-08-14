80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

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Look at these photos. Now, look again. How sure are you that what you’re seeing is actually real? What you think you see isn’t always correct! An odd angle, a shift in perspective, some different lighting, weird dynamics—they’re enough to trick your mind into seeing something that isn’t quite there.

‘Misleading Thumbnails’ is a fantastic online community whose members share confusing and odd photos that trick you and make you do a double-take. All with wonderfully misleading headlines, too, to make the process even more enjoyable. We’ve picked out our favorite odd pics to share with you, and if you’re a fan of optical illusions and humor, you should check them out below.

#1 My Jerk Cat Always Loves To Sit Over The Stuff I Leave In The Table

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: CoCGamer

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

#2 Cooked Chicken

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: SeasickBacon

#3 My Friend Tweeted Me The Lunch Salad She Was About To Eat

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: BunnyAdorbs

During an earlier interview with the Bored Panda team, Lisa Yaszek, a Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech and the author of ‘The Self Wired’ and ‘Sisters of Tomorrow: The First Women of Science Fiction,’ was kind enough to share her thoughts on optical illusions.

“As humans, we’re fascinated by optical illusions both because they are a symbol of human creativity and because they demonstrate just how good we are at flexible thinking,” she said.

#4 Unfortunate Split In Leather Couch

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: RLG_James

#5 Crowd At A Concert

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: qwartet

#6 Trashy Bride Lets It All Hang Out

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: vidoardes

According to Yaszek, human beings’ ability to perceive images in different ways may be part of our natural aptitude for learning.

“Whatever the source of our love for optical illusions, it’s fascinating to note that the desire to create optical illusions seems to be as old as humanity itself,” she told us previously.

#7 Vista Of Jupiter

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Thors_Goat

#8 The Head Of Great Pharaoh Cleopatra

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: daymanahaha

#9 Aww Man, My Glazed Pastries Came Out All Wrong!

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Shnazzyone

“The prehistoric artists who decorated the Cave of Altima 20,000 years ago used the natural bulges in the rock walls of the cave to give volume and depth to the animals they drew there; the Greek-Egyptian inventor Heron of Alexandria (10CE-70AD) engineered a device that made it look like priests could open temple doors with verbal commands; and the Airavatesvara Temple in India is covered in 800+ year old carvings of animals that change species when viewed from different angles,” Yaszek walked us through the ancient history of humankind’s relationship with optical illusions.

#10 Dog With Horribly Deformed Nose

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#11 Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: paperwasp

#12 Getting Some Fresh Air

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: JukeboxSommelier

“Whenever people invent new creative or technical processes, they use them to create optical illusions! Indeed, we’ve seen this throughout the twentieth and twenty-first centuries: pioneering filmmakers like George Melies drew on vaudeville stagecraft and scratched and painted on celluloid to create the first filmic special effects; Op artists Josef Albers and Bridgette Riley manipulated geometric forms on canvas to convince the eye that unreal spatial places existed; and today we have digital technologies that allow us to radically transform the scale and presentation of images in sometimes truly mind-blowing ways, as we see in these images from the ‘Misleading Thumbnails’ subreddit community!”

#13 New McDonald’s Chocolate Sundae

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: MaXcRiMe

#14 A Bunch Of Bananas

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: FirstWhistle

#15 Pre Production Canon Dslr Caught In The Wild

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Gezzaman

That being said, Yaszek noted that there is a difference between earlier work made by optical illusion artists and the images shared by internet users on Reddit. “The former were intentional about creating their optical illusions, while the ones featured on this subreddit probably didn’t mean, for instance, to make a group of adorable puppies look like fried chicken,” she pointed out.

“Having said that—these accidental optical illusions give the members of this subreddit community a chance to become artists themselves by posting the misleading thumbnails and images online so that others can delight in the illusion with them.”

#16 For 5 Seconds, I Thought It Was A T-Rex

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#17 Fried Chicken

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: khaleelu

#18 A Crow Made Its Way Into The Bathroom

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: TheXypris

One of the moderators helping run ‘Misleading Thumbnails,’ u/pajam, previously opened up to Bored Panda about the community’s history and mission. They told us during an earlier interview that the group was originally created by another user, Noot, when he was scrolling online and noticed a thumbnail that created the optical illusion of something naughty. On closer inspection, the photo was completely innocent: that of a baby pig between two pigs. This is proof that your mind rapidly jumps to assumptions.

“So he was misled by the thumbnail, and thought it was a unique experience blending optical illusions with a sort of ‘mind-blown’ experience,” the moderator shared the story behind the creation of the group.

#19 My Pan Left A Burn Mark On The Sheet

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#20 Beautiful Bloodmoon

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Patrick_Jatrick

#21 A Fallen Ice Cream Cone

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: ISeeOnlyMe

However, due to changes in Reddit’s design, users who don’t actively switch to ‘Classic View’ or change their settings to use the ‘Old Reddit’ design may not get thumbnails. So, some users treat ‘Misleading Thumbnails’ like they would other online communities focused on misleading images, confusing perspectives, pareidolia, etc.

#22 This Giant Antelope Skull I Found In The Desert

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#23 Lava Spreading From A Volcano

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#24 Elevator Scene From The Shining Re-Enactment

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: esquonk

“Our content is limited and comes in waves, as it relies on random chance. You never know what images will end up looking different when it gets shrunk down to Reddit’s thumbnail size,” the mod said. “We’d love people to share those posts here.”

They said: “Clicking into the post and getting your mind blown, or a few seconds of straight-up confusion, was a unique experience we wanted to capture in our subreddit.”

#25 Cosplayers Headed To Frogcon 2018

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: pjlear

#26 Crazy Bacterial Growth After Swabbing And Culturing My Work Keyboard

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: gdogg897

#27 Pretty Girl Showing Off Her Homemade Inuit Doll

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: opheliamobley

According to the friendly mods who run the awesome ‘Misleading Thumbnails’ group, their entire goal is to share posts found online that might mislead people into “seeing something entirely different than what the full-size image ends up being.”

They add: “This almost always occurs in an unexpected fashion, where shrinking down an image to thumbnail-size suddenly creates an illusion one would not have expected.”

The community has been up and running since late 2011.

#28 Horrible Crime Scene

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: freeloder11

#29 This Bible Has Been Passed Down For Six Generations

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: YouGotWorkedMark

#30 A Sewing Needle Going Through A Cotton Sheet

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: incognityo

Tell us what you think in the comments! We’d love to hear from you.

Which of these images tricked you and genuinely gave you a hard time figuring them out? Which ones made you laugh embarrassingly loudly? What’s the coolest optical illusion that you’ve ever seen?

Upvote your fave misleading photos and share your thoughts with everyone.

#31 Stunning Aerial View Of The Amazon River

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Zetbor

#32 My Newest Keyboard

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: _Kabak_

#33 My New Eyeglasses Are Blurry

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: kalup_pollo

#34 A Broken Chair

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#35 Some Really Dank Bud

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: TreborVu

#36 Blue Flower

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: DoItSarahLee

#37 Herd Of Brachiosauruses On A Large Field

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: ToporArt

#38 Insanely Hard Cello Piece Mozart Wrote When He Was 15

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Asentro76

#39 Nice Aerial View Of A Ship And The Sea

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: SombodiReddit

#40 Super Rare Blood-Moon Eclipse Caught On My Cellphone Camera

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: i_eat_p_o_s_l_y_f_b

#41 Clouds Covering A Blue Sky

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#42 Beaker From The Muppets

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: NLioness

#43 Two Men Emerging From The Water

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: ChrisRunsTheWorld

#44 A Community Pool In Asia

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#45 Kim Kardashian In Her Stunning New Dress This Weekend

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: sydthefuckdown

#46 Uncontacted Man From North Sentinel Island Warns Approaching Visitors

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: jacobo

#47 Delicious Sushi

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: aRealAmateur

#48 Impressive Splits For A Bride With Very Long Legs

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: hobocheese88

#49 Microscopic View Of Tweezers Picking Up An Organism

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: DlxSwgMstr

#50 Volcanic Island In The South Pacific

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Barry987

#51 Train Speeding Down A Old Tunnel

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: sgibbons746

#52 This Hole Right In The Middle Of My Kitchen

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: bananahands0666

#53 Uncooked Bacon

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: MattCloudy

#54 Giraffes Enjoy A Serengeti Sunset

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Uniqueusername111112

#55 My Pokémoncard Collection

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: ThePizzaDoc

#56 Girl’s Mangled Leg Injury

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: BunnyAdorbs

#57 This Massive Ethernet Hub

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: athanathios

#58 Molten Lava As It Flows Through Rocks

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#59 Found A Weird Reptile In My Bathtub

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Janeiskla

#60 My Son Poured Spaghetti In My Good Shoes :(

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: dexemplu

#61 This Is What Happens When Your Sink Doesn’t Have A Filter!

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: 123coolmania

#62 Bean Bag Chair For Sale

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#63 Mike Wazowski

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: BufordTeeJustice

#64 Those Chickens Look So Happy!

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Flaming_Ice_

#65 Cute Little Doggy Yawns

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: BunnyAdorbs

#66 Giant Oreo Waiting For Creme Layer

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: th3_rhin0

#67 This Rash Climbing Up My Heel

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: gold2lead

#68 Extremely Venomous Caterpillar

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: GeorgiaDevil

#69 Just A Tree With A Broken Branch. Nothing To See Here Folks

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: mcarbelestor

#70 Smooth Caramel Drizzled Over A Chocolate

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: LuminousRain

#71 Piano Tiles

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: AlyxeZeZ

#72 UFO Above A Forest

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Petkevic29

#73 This *rare* Pair Of Shoes

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: arichone

#74 A Snowy Hedgehog Statue

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: Thorthir

#75 Aerial Photo Of New York, 1974

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: TitsAndAssMan

#76 A Spilled Bag Of Doritios In The Dirt

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

#77 Who Sat On My Sandwich?!

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: born_lever_puller

#78 Aerial View Of An Industrial Complex

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: lurkandload

#79 For Once, The Crack On My Phone Actually Improved My Wallpaper

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: TruthSpeaker67

#80 Heat Lamp Burning Tree Stump

80 Confusing Pics With Misleading Headlines That May Melt Your Already Exhausted Brain

Image source: anon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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