56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

by

One moment you’re eating breakfast, the next you swear your toast has a face that’s smiling back at you. Or perhaps you’re daydreaming and you spot some clouds that bear an uncanny resemblance to your childhood pet…

What you’ve experienced is a something known as pareidolia. It’s our brain’s weird habit of seeing meaningful images, patterns or faces where none actually exist. These “visions” can be creepy or utterly hilarious. So much so, that many people take photos of what they’re seeing so that they have receipts, can check if anyone else sees the same, or simply just want to laugh all over again.

Bored Panda has scoured the net to find some of the best examples of pareidolia. From a very happy humidifier, to tomato that could be easily Satan’s cousin, they’re proof that our brains truly have a mind of their own.

#1 Dried Plant I Found In My Grandma’s Backyard

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: West_Bookkeeper746

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

#2 The Two Faces Of Humidity

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: CodeName_Burner

Pareidolia, pronounced par-i-DOH-lee-a is defined as the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern. The word originates from the Greek words para, meaning “beside,” and eidolon, meaning “image” or “form.”

We might see a creepy face on a rock formation, the shape of animal in the clouds, or a strange scene in a plate of food. It happens because we are are hardwired to seek out familiar, recognizable and often meaningful patterns.

But while we may look back on moments of pareidolia with amusement, for our ancestors, they were an important part of life. According to evolutionary psychologists, seeing patterns in random objects served as survival mechanism. It helped people to quickly identify faces and threats around them.

#3 Tomato From Grandparent’s Garden. He’s Very Happy To Have Grown

I think they still have it in the fridge. Should we eat it?

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Flimsy_Junket_860

#4 Saw This Tree Branch In Ireland

Swore a large dog was lying in the grass.

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: InconspicuousDingo

#5 Example Of Pareidolia

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: RRR-Craigyroo

“I think the brain is so carefully wired to process face information that it’s evoked into play as soon as anything even vaguely face shape is present,” says Ed Connor, director of the Krieger Mind/Brain Institute.

If you’ve ever looked up at the moon and seen a face, you’re not alone. But interestingly, people around the world tend to see different figures or faces on the moon, depending on their location, the moon’s orientation and their own lived experiences.

#6 Be Careful At Night, The Elves Are Watching

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: ehwhateverz

#7 I Was Very Excited To Come Across This Piece Of Driftwood Yesterday Which Is Clearly Recognisable As A Sunbathing Sloth

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Maria Johnston

#8 Sand Camel

I was dune buggying in Dubai and threw sand in the air for a picture: Camel.

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

“In the United States, skygazers tend to see a man’s face, whereas those in East Asia see a rabbit mixing something with a mortar and pestle. In Japan, they think he’s making rice cakes. In Korea and China, he’s whipping up an immortal elixir,” reveals the Skillshare site.

It adds that it’s not uncommon in New Zealand, for people see a figure of a woman on the moon. They’ve even got a name for her: Rona. “She is a Maori maiden who disrespected the moon and now has to spend eternity there as punishment,” notes the site. 

#9 No Crumb Left Behind

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: father_of_twitch

#10 This Rock Shark In Naxos, Greece

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

Some people believe pareidolia plays an important part in creativity, and has done so for ages. According to the departments of Archeology and Psychology at Durham University, Ice Age cave art from 40,000 years ago was partly influenced by pareidolia. In fact, researchers from Durham say more than half the cave art they observed was inspired by the cave wall itself.

“For example, the curved edges of the cave were sometimes used to represent the backs of animals like wild horses and natural cracks were used as bisons’ horns. This strongly suggests that pareidolia inspired their works of art,” explains the Skillshare team.

#11 You Better Let Him In

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: joshpearson180

#12 Scary Potato Face

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Briangasca_1203_

#13 I Accidentally Created An Ear When Blowing Nacho Cheese Across A Chip

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: fruitpockets

#14 This Goat Has A Goat On Its Goat Fur… Goat

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: KeyzerSoze85

#15 This Leaf Looks Like An Exotic Frog

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: j2e21

#16 The Duck – Avenida Palace Hotel / Barcelona

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Carlos Lopez Martinez

#17 I Love Finding Faces In Floorboards, They Always Make Me Smile

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: contentcrafter

#18 Just A Little Bit Of Cream

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: ColossalLifeline

#19 Compost Surprise

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: minceandtatties

#20 This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

#21 This Shadow Of A Plant Looks Like A Child On A Swing

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: jul_j37

#22 Cloud Duck Over The Skies Of Sofia, Bulgaria

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: akvarista11

#23 Ripped Sticker Looks Like A Grimacing Face

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: gocolbygo

#24 I Grew A Beet That Looks Very Similar To A Heart

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: urlocalcommie

#25 My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: littledaikon

#26 My 4-Year-Old Grandson Said Look, A Dinosaur

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: bayareathrifter

#27 Look At The Doggo

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: myfavzzal

#28 These Plants In South Africa Look Like They Have Lips

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: xiaoyaplants

#29 No Matter What, It Just Looks Like Two Indian-Style Uncles Peeking In From The Other Side Of The Glass

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: chamao_zoo3

#30 This Hand

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: smol-milk

#31 Dog And Cat In The Leftover Coffee Cup

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: father_of_twitch

#32 Human Heart Pareidolia Pancake

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: maoinhibitor

#33 Lifted My Steak And Found A Cameo Of A Victorian Lady

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: deleted

#34 This Leaf On My Deck Looks Like A Cat

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Sweetfishy

#35 My Mom Thought This Cactus Was A Dog On Our Hike

Forgot to say that my mom said “poor dog”, I turned around and suddenly she and I are laughing so hard, that’s truly an interesting looking dog!

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: -Evergray-

#36 Log That Looks Like A Horse’s Head

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: pink-weasel

#37 The Bird In My Husband’s Beer

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: elmelb

#38 Zorro

A bottle of detergent fell out of the back of the car last night, and we were too tired to clean it up. This morning, we realized it had created this masterpiece.

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: TardisKing

#39 These Shells Look Like Little Butterflies

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: pablokris

#40 This Shark Outline In Wood Siding

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Holmes02

#41 Spilled Some Wine At Work And It Looks Like Batman With A Long Cape

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: jfreezer

#42 “The Face Of The Giant” Corno Piccolo Of The Gran Sasso D’italia

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: digiammarcougofoto

#43 Pareidolia Pics My Dad Took Through The Years. Chicken And Mouse

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Which_Network_993

#44 This Picture My Dad Sent Me Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Shark

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: sholbyy

#45 My Chocolate Milk Looks Like The Silhouette Of A Man

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: coolbeans182

#46 This “Finger” Made By My Coffee Maker

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: PixelPark00

#47 Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: AlwaysAlpharius

#48 Watercolor Sank To The Bottom Looks Like An Eyeball

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: ineedmoresleepz

#49 A Duck That Looks Like A Red Pepper

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: roegetnakkeost

#50 This Puddle Looks Like A Silhouette Of Someone From Behind

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Itstoolongitwillruno

#51 Eye In The Sky

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: gOPwbi7qqtWeD9o

#52 I Ate Fried Onion Rings With A Roasted Chicken Which According To My Friends Looks Like A Dog?

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Cigarettes_at_beach

#53 This Slice Of Bread Has Lips

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: too-meta

#54 4-Year-Old Kept Complaining About The Monster In Her Room Looking At Her As She Slept. Ohhh

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: latro666

#55 Are You Seeing What I’m Seeing?

Like the Japanese lucky cat! The spout even looks like the paw that it’s always holding up.

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: Rapscallion1980

#56 Found This Stump That Looks Like Cthulhus Skull

This stump is off the path at the cypress trail at Hammock State Park in Sebring Florida if anyone wants to go look for it.

56 Mind-Bending Cases Of Pareidolia That Are Equal Parts Creepy And Hilarious (New Pics)

Image source: extreme_matt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Dirty Rotten Survival?”
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2018
24 Of The Most Irritating Things About Women’s Clothing
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Bodega Cat Union Finally Has A Contract On The table
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2025
People Are Sharing Casting Choices That Were Just Brilliant (30 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
40 Times People Struggled To Use The Correct Words And It Resulted In These Hilarious Mishaps
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Spent An Afternoon Photographing Bees In My Garden (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025