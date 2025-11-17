50 Of The Most Hilarious Examples Of Mild Vandalism That Should Be Excused From Any Consequences (New Pics)

In a big world like ours, with almost 8 billion people, we are bound to have conflicting feelings over everyday things. Everyone wants to be heard in one way or another, so to get the point across, some people find the best way to share their thoughts of disagreement, resulting in a mild act of vandalism. May it be just for the laughs or actually spreading an important message, the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit has the best collection of such examples.

So today, for you Pandas, we have selected the most recent shares that we hope you will enjoy! Don’t forget to let us know your opinion on these by sharing your thoughts in the comments below.

To learn more about the line between street art and vandalism, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara Picci, an artist and an art blogger, who kindly answered our questions. Read the full interview with her below.

#1 Spray On Crosswalk

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Forest Ballerinas

Image source: Unwetterfront

#3 Free Hat In Every Box

Image source: morefetus

#4 Always Carry A Sharpie

Image source: KnottyyyPine

#5 And Subscribe

Image source: dreamsandpizza

#6 Does It Count??

Image source: DingDongDaddyDeluxe

#7 Damn Squirrels!

Image source: DaveSmith890

#8 A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly

Image source: ill-fed

#9 Nice

Image source: Large_Baker_8798

#10 Thank You For Your Service

Image source: keith2301

#11 Properly Mutated Sign

Image source: AdVoke

#12 Happy Valentine’s Day

Image source: westwardfound

#13 I Really Can’t

Image source: honkrod678

#14 I Love Everything This Sub Stands For

Image source: Besidesbabbitt226

#15 Never Give Up

Image source: teodaman14

#16 No Escape From This Memery./-

Image source: AllyLexiFaith

#17 Found This In A Bathroom At University

Image source: __Obscure__

#18 Me😺irl

Image source: Worldly_Resist5862

#19 Technically Mild Vandalism

Image source: Explore-PNW

#20 An Accident Made A Bit Brighter

Image source: OvertCinnamon

#21 Are You?

Image source: bhola64

#22 Die Hard

Image source: Paul-Van-DeDam

#23 Remember

Image source: ASlowBee

#24 Big Horny Sheep

Image source: mandalatattoo

#25 This Was Spotted Near Where I Live

Image source: Exact_Canary_9908

#26 Airport Bathroom. Thought It Was A Sticker, But It Appears To Be Drawn

Image source: smug_muffin

#27 “Apple Sucks” Found In Costco Today

Image source: BreakingNoose

#28 There’s Always Time To Make Your Statement!

Image source: NotDaveBut

#29 You’re Going Down, Tim!

Image source: Nanocephalic

#30 Made Me Chuckle

Image source: RodKnock42

#31 Spotted In The Eye Clinic

Image source: Dense-Lime4714

#32 I Am Now Equally Concerned & Curious

Image source: nthensome

#33 🚳

Image source: smokinbunny357

#34 Dave

Image source: AjaxTheFurryFuzzball

#35 Ah Nice To Know

Image source: ElDokaw

#36 I See A Man Of Culture Has Been Here

Image source: PotatomanEz12

#37 I Drove By This Sign A Half Dozen Times Before Noticing

Image source: acimstudier

#38 This Is What A F(Emin)ist Looks Like

Image source: CloudingtonX

#39 Found This At A Local Beach Park

Image source: ButterscotchVast7676

#40 Clean After Your Elves

Image source: joannee1197

#41 I Did A Little Thing

Image source: pcpgivesmewings

#42 Do Not Block

Image source: aTinyFart

#43 Just A Bit

Image source: cooperluna

#44 Toronto’s Inspirational Message

Image source: flopsychops

#45 Spotted On My Way To Work This Morning

Image source: babyjo1982

#46 Friendly Neighbourhood Psa

Image source: big-cheeto-boi-

#47 In Sheffield, UK

Image source: stanrandom

#48 A Very Mildly Vandalized Bathroom Sign, Considering It Is Dry Erase Marker

Image source: TheClearIsCoast

#49 Ah Yes. The Performing Farts Centre

Image source: TabbyCat377

#50 I’m Almost Sure They Don’t Mean Christmas Ones

Image source: jacobmrley

