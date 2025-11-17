50 Of The Most Hilarious Examples Of Mild Vandalism That Should Be Excused From Any Consequences (New Pics)

In a big world like ours, with almost 8 billion people, we are bound to have conflicting feelings over everyday things. Everyone wants to be heard in one way or another, so to get the point across, some people find the best way to share their thoughts of disagreement, resulting in a mild act of vandalism. May it be just for the laughs or actually spreading an important message, the r/MildlyVandalised subreddit has the best collection of such examples.
So today, for you Pandas, we have selected the most recent shares that we hope you will enjoy! Don’t forget to let us know your opinion on these by sharing your thoughts in the comments below.
To learn more about the line between street art and vandalism, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara Picci, an artist and an art blogger, who kindly answered our questions. Read the full interview with her below.
#1 Spray On Crosswalk
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Forest Ballerinas
Image source: Unwetterfront
#3 Free Hat In Every Box
Image source: morefetus
#4 Always Carry A Sharpie
Image source: KnottyyyPine
#5 And Subscribe
Image source: dreamsandpizza
#6 Does It Count??
Image source: DingDongDaddyDeluxe
#7 Damn Squirrels!
Image source: DaveSmith890
#8 A Picture Of Some Mild Vandalism, By Yours Truly
Image source: ill-fed
#9 Nice
Image source: Large_Baker_8798
#10 Thank You For Your Service
Image source: keith2301
#11 Properly Mutated Sign
Image source: AdVoke
#12 Happy Valentine’s Day
Image source: westwardfound
#13 I Really Can’t
Image source: honkrod678
#14 I Love Everything This Sub Stands For
Image source: Besidesbabbitt226
#15 Never Give Up
Image source: teodaman14
#16 No Escape From This Memery./-
Image source: AllyLexiFaith
#17 Found This In A Bathroom At University
Image source: __Obscure__
#18 Me😺irl
Image source: Worldly_Resist5862
#19 Technically Mild Vandalism
Image source: Explore-PNW
#20 An Accident Made A Bit Brighter
Image source: OvertCinnamon
#21 Are You?
Image source: bhola64
#22 Die Hard
Image source: Paul-Van-DeDam
#23 Remember
Image source: ASlowBee
#24 Big Horny Sheep
Image source: mandalatattoo
#25 This Was Spotted Near Where I Live
Image source: Exact_Canary_9908
#26 Airport Bathroom. Thought It Was A Sticker, But It Appears To Be Drawn
Image source: smug_muffin
#27 “Apple Sucks” Found In Costco Today
Image source: BreakingNoose
#28 There’s Always Time To Make Your Statement!
Image source: NotDaveBut
#29 You’re Going Down, Tim!
Image source: Nanocephalic
#30 Made Me Chuckle
Image source: RodKnock42
#31 Spotted In The Eye Clinic
Image source: Dense-Lime4714
#32 I Am Now Equally Concerned & Curious
Image source: nthensome
#33 🚳
Image source: smokinbunny357
#34 Dave
Image source: AjaxTheFurryFuzzball
#35 Ah Nice To Know
Image source: ElDokaw
#36 I See A Man Of Culture Has Been Here
Image source: PotatomanEz12
#37 I Drove By This Sign A Half Dozen Times Before Noticing
Image source: acimstudier
#38 This Is What A F(Emin)ist Looks Like
Image source: CloudingtonX
#39 Found This At A Local Beach Park
Image source: ButterscotchVast7676
#40 Clean After Your Elves
Image source: joannee1197
#41 I Did A Little Thing
Image source: pcpgivesmewings
#42 Do Not Block
Image source: aTinyFart
#43 Just A Bit
Image source: cooperluna
#44 Toronto’s Inspirational Message
Image source: flopsychops
#45 Spotted On My Way To Work This Morning
Image source: babyjo1982
#46 Friendly Neighbourhood Psa
Image source: big-cheeto-boi-
#47 In Sheffield, UK
Image source: stanrandom
#48 A Very Mildly Vandalized Bathroom Sign, Considering It Is Dry Erase Marker
Image source: TheClearIsCoast
#49 Ah Yes. The Performing Farts Centre
Image source: TabbyCat377
#50 I’m Almost Sure They Don’t Mean Christmas Ones
Image source: jacobmrley
Follow Us