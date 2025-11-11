49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren’t As Serious As You Thought

The Victorian era gave us many great inventions that we still use today – bicycles, Morse code, ice cream as we know it, and even the telephone. The era of Queen Victoria’s reign, though, had some pretty bizarre happenings too. Such as ladies getting stuck in doorways because of their extra big dress skirts and constantly fainting as a result of very tight corsets. Also, the London fog did exist, and it comprised of nothing else than heavy pollution from coal mines and the city being in regular fires. Victorians were oddly obsessed with Egyptology and makeup, especially lipstick, which was compared to witchcraft. To add even more fun to the mix, the social rules and behavior codes were amazingly strict.

With life this pleasant, it’s no wonder that nobody was smiling in the creepy pictures taken in the Victorian era. Everybody looks so severe that it seems as if people in the 1800s just didn’t have the time, or strength to have fun. But as these rare vintage photos prove, that wasn’t always the case.

There are many theories as to why Victorians always look so dour in pictures. Long exposure times made smiling difficult (and by long we mean several hours. Seriously. Ever tried smiling for several hours? It hurts) and the high cost of portraits gave people very little to smile about. Poor dental hygiene made people reluctant to show their teeth (or whatever teeth they had left), and let’s not forget that many Victorians simply had it too rough a life to take funny pictures. But as you can see from the vintage photography exemplars below, some still found something to smile about. From gentlemen cross-dressing as fair ladies of the times, to probably the first awkward family photos in history, the few Victorians, who managed to have some fun, are all here. (h/t: whizzpast)

#1 A Victorian Couple Trying Not To Laugh While Getting Their Portraits Done, 1890s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#2 Cakewalk Dance

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#3 A Unique Tea Setting For Two

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#4 A Snow Lady, 1892

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: The Strand magazine

#5 Unusual Portrait Of A Victorian Lady, 1840

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#6 Three Fashionable Young Men At Yale, 1883

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#7 Awkward Family Photo, Victorian Edition

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#8 Tsar Nicholas II Goofing Around, 1899

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: statearchive

#9 Vintage Humor

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: statearchive

#10 Piggy Nose

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#11 Men And Women Cross Dress In This Silly Victorian Snap, 1880-1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#12 Say That Again, And I’ll Dip You In, 1897

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: James M. Davis

#13 Unknown Victorian In Mid-jump

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#14 Vacation Sports At The Seaside

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source:  Strohmeyer and Wyman

#15 Richard Freiherr Von Krafft-Ebing

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Krafft-Ebing

#16 The Victorians From France

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#17 Courting In The 1800s Never Looked Better

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Hulton Archive

#18 This Is As Close To A Victorian Selfie As It’s Going To Get

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: S. Ray

#19 Tsar Nicholas II Goofing Around, 1899

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: statearchive

#20 Smiling Victorians

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: The Smiling Victorian

#21 Smiling Little Girls

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#22 Victorians Pulling Face, 1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Northumberland Archives

#23 Smiling Victorians, 1900s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#24 Victorians, 1800s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#25 Tsar Nicholas II, 1899

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: statearchive

#26 Men Dressed In Drag In The Victorian Era

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#27 Fashion Victorians Women, 19th Century

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: 19thcenturymodern

#28 A Smiling Queen Victoria In An Open Coach, 1892

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Hulton Archive

#29 Smiling Victorian, 1800s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#30 Miss Barton Dressed In A Late Victorian Tennis Outfit

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: London Stereoscopic Company

#31 Man Pulling A Funny Face

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Northumberland Archives

#32 A Woman Riding A ‘scorcher’, A Victorian Bicycle, In St James’ Park, London

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Hulton Collection

#33 Smiling Victorian Servants

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#34 Kid Pulling A Funny Face

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Northumberland Archives

#35 A Group Of Smiling Edwardians

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#36 Man Pulling A Comical Face, 1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Northumberland Archives

#37 A Group Of Women To Celebrate The Centenary Of The London Bus

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Fox Photos

#38 Gibson Girls

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#39 Evelyn Winchester

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#40 The 20th Century Victorian Man With Banishing Woman

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source:  H. Armstrong Roberts

#41 The Smiling Victorians

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#42 Smiling 1850s Lady

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#43 Smiling Victorians, 1900s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#44 Victorians Pulling Face, 1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

Image source: Northumberland Archives Report

#45 Smiling Victorian, 1800s

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#46 A Family In Fancy Dress, 1880-1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#47 A Young Couple A Photographed In Fancy Dress, 1880-1900

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#48 Slicker-Looking Guy

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

#49 Young Ladies

49 Rare Photos Of Victorians Proving They Weren&#8217;t As Serious As You Thought

