50 Trashy Wedding Guests That Deserved To Be Shamed

Couples often have to take their time when picking their wedding guestlist. However, generally most people expect their attending friends and family to at least behave. But as experience shows, people often make questionable decisions.

We’ve gathered some examples of the worst, trashiest and most tacky wedding guests out there. We also got in touch with Jhona Yellin, Editor of Bespoke Bride to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to get angry, upvote the most egregious offenders and be sure to comment your thoughts and experiences below.

#1 More For Attendees: Inappropriate Questions

Image source: lochnessrunner

#2 Bride’s Sister Made It All About Her

Image source: reddit.com

#3 4 Weddings And A Cat Party

Image source: mayanpapayan

#4 Because Some People Can’t Have A Single Day That Is Not About Them

Image source: Artisanthankfully

#5 Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride’s Dress

Image source: Larilarieh

#6 Telling My In-Laws It Was On Them To Explain To Their Guests Why There Weren’t Any Places For Them At My Wedding Reception

Image source: SignificanceMany1470

#7 If I Had To See This You All Do Too

Image source: Same-Chicken-2748

#8 Photographer Shaming A Guest

Image source: Imaginary_symphony

#9 Wedding Guest Hires Their Own Photographer To Accompany Her To Friends Wedding

Image source: swimalone

#10 A Guy That We (The Bride And Groom) Had Never Met Before Proposed To His Girlfriend At Our Wedding

Image source: reddit.com

#11 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mom! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Father Ambushed Me To Walk Me Down The Aisle

Image source: ManRayMantaRay

#13 “I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child’s Birthday Party”

Image source: internetdramalobster

#14 Bridesmaid’s Tale Of Her Wedding Date Trying To Bring A Date

Image source: reddit.com

#15 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous, Except She’s Not The Bride

Image source: DBear423

#16 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift

Image source: numanuma_

#17 You’re Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride

Image source: Ladeboobop

#18 My Dad’s Extremely Embarrassing Announcement At My Cousin’s Wedding Celebration

Image source: cmarie22345

#19 I Went To A Wedding And Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her

Image source: Jen_With_Just_One_N

#20 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centerpieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Mother’s Best Friend’s Child

Image source: Zebra4129

#21 Wedding Guest Shaming – It’s Not Always Dealing With Bridezillas

Image source: Lucky-One-9508

#22 Guest Invited Their Parents, Who We Haven’t Met, To Our Destination Wedding

Image source: LawLion

#23 A Wedding Guest Outdressed The Bride In The Philippines. A Little Too Revealing, And The Color Is A Bit Off For My Taste. What Do You Think?

Image source: reddit.com

#24 I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding

Image source: entomofile

#26 My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It. One Can Hope

Image source: glass_heart2002

#27 The Best Way To Make Your Ex Realize They Made The Best Decision Of Their Life

Image source: stellateranto

#28 “Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us”

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Someone Crashed My Wedding And Ruined It

Image source: Queenrocks1983

#30 A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaid’s Friend’s Wedding

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Starting My Wedding Ceremony Before My Mom Showed Up

Image source: HunterQueen23

#32 Guest At My Cousin’s Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night

Image source: savealltheelephants

#33 Stealing The Top Layer Of A Wedding Cake

Image source: x2sean1x

#34 Creepy Aunt

Image source: doglefoxes

#35 Maid Of Honor Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

Image source: MelancholyMember

#36 Oh God. I Found It On Facebook. Even Matching Pearls

Image source: mdnnnsph

#37 Brother’s Best Female Friend Pledged Her Love For Him At My Wedding Reception. He Was Already Engaged To Someone Else

Image source: Original-Move8786

#38 The Random Couple Who Crashed My Sister’s Wedding Left A Card With $11.54 Inside

Halfway through a great wedding, I see my dad’s best friend hauling a drunk couple out of the reception. We thought it was hilarious and thought nothing more of it until today when they opened their gifts and found a card from “Uncle David and Aunt Nancy”. There’s no David or Nancy in either family and the underlined bits are just in-your-face trolling.

“Cheers to a life filled with many special memories. We feel so blessed to have been witness to your beautiful wedding. We wish you all the best in life!”

Image source: ProfessionalReveal

#39 “This Is Why Guys And Girls Can’t Be Friends”

Image source: bbyddymack

#40 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding

Image source: ChiefHat

#41 Someone Stole A $300 Gift Card From Our Card Table At The End Of Our Reception

Image source: aye_ehn_jayy

#42 Groom’s Mother: “I’m More Important Than You”

Image source: persondude27

#43 A Guest Asked If They Could Bring Their Pets To My Wedding

Image source: kt-bug17

#44 Almost One Year After Our Wedding And It Is Official None Of My (Groom) Friends Gave Us Gifts

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Trashy Reverend’s Wife, Not Even A Guest

Image source: unperrubi

#46 My Mom Was Going Through Her Old Wedding Mementos And Found This Response Card From A Relative. How Tacky Can You Get?

“Sorry, i’m strapped for cash trying to start my own business – if you’re interested in feeling better through natural nutrition in 30 days money back guarantee, let me know… I’ll ship you info or products postage free!
Thanks for the invite!”

Image source: bethesda_glitch

#47 The Groomsmen’s Wife Wore White And Caused Drama The Whole Wedding

Image source: ConcernedBridetoBe

#48 Friends Of Ours Get Married Saturday. They Posted This Message On Facebook That They Received From A (Now Ex) Guest Yesterday

Image source: alaslama

#49 Disney Adults Make Everything About Them At His Brother’s Wedding

Image source: tastyfriend

#50 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Image source: TechLover89

