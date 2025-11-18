50 Trashy Wedding Guests That Deserved To Be Shamed

Couples often have to take their time when picking their wedding guestlist. However, generally most people expect their attending friends and family to at least behave. But as experience shows, people often make questionable decisions.
#1 More For Attendees: Inappropriate Questions
Image source: lochnessrunner
#2 Bride’s Sister Made It All About Her
Image source: reddit.com
#3 4 Weddings And A Cat Party
Image source: mayanpapayan
#4 Because Some People Can’t Have A Single Day That Is Not About Them
Image source: Artisanthankfully
#5 Mother-In-Law Hires Someone To Throw Red Paint On Bride’s Dress
Image source: Larilarieh
#6 Telling My In-Laws It Was On Them To Explain To Their Guests Why There Weren’t Any Places For Them At My Wedding Reception
Image source: SignificanceMany1470
#7 If I Had To See This You All Do Too
Image source: Same-Chicken-2748
#8 Photographer Shaming A Guest
Image source: Imaginary_symphony
#9 Wedding Guest Hires Their Own Photographer To Accompany Her To Friends Wedding
Image source: swimalone
#10 A Guy That We (The Bride And Groom) Had Never Met Before Proposed To His Girlfriend At Our Wedding
Image source: reddit.com
#11 The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mom! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Father Ambushed Me To Walk Me Down The Aisle
Image source: ManRayMantaRay
#13 “I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child’s Birthday Party”
Image source: internetdramalobster
#14 Bridesmaid’s Tale Of Her Wedding Date Trying To Bring A Date
Image source: reddit.com
#15 She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous, Except She’s Not The Bride
Image source: DBear423
#16 A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift
Image source: numanuma_
#17 You’re Probably Wondering Why This Is Shame Worthy. Well How Do You Feel Now That You Know She Was Not The Bride
Image source: Ladeboobop
#18 My Dad’s Extremely Embarrassing Announcement At My Cousin’s Wedding Celebration
Image source: cmarie22345
#19 I Went To A Wedding And Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her
Image source: Jen_With_Just_One_N
#20 Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centerpieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Mother’s Best Friend’s Child
Image source: Zebra4129
#21 Wedding Guest Shaming – It’s Not Always Dealing With Bridezillas
Image source: Lucky-One-9508
#22 Guest Invited Their Parents, Who We Haven’t Met, To Our Destination Wedding
Image source: LawLion
#23 A Wedding Guest Outdressed The Bride In The Philippines. A Little Too Revealing, And The Color Is A Bit Off For My Taste. What Do You Think?
Image source: reddit.com
#24 I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding
Image source: entomofile
#26 My God. This Poor Couple. Not Even A Clueless Close Friend. Maybe A Child Wrote It. One Can Hope
Image source: glass_heart2002
#27 The Best Way To Make Your Ex Realize They Made The Best Decision Of Their Life
Image source: stellateranto
#28 “Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us”
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Someone Crashed My Wedding And Ruined It
Image source: Queenrocks1983
#30 A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaid’s Friend’s Wedding
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Starting My Wedding Ceremony Before My Mom Showed Up
Image source: HunterQueen23
#32 Guest At My Cousin’s Reception Changed Into This Outfit Halfway Through The Night
Image source: savealltheelephants
#33 Stealing The Top Layer Of A Wedding Cake
Image source: x2sean1x
#34 Creepy Aunt
Image source: doglefoxes
#35 Maid Of Honor Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony
Image source: MelancholyMember
#36 Oh God. I Found It On Facebook. Even Matching Pearls
Image source: mdnnnsph
#37 Brother’s Best Female Friend Pledged Her Love For Him At My Wedding Reception. He Was Already Engaged To Someone Else
Image source: Original-Move8786
#38 The Random Couple Who Crashed My Sister’s Wedding Left A Card With $11.54 Inside
Halfway through a great wedding, I see my dad’s best friend hauling a drunk couple out of the reception. We thought it was hilarious and thought nothing more of it until today when they opened their gifts and found a card from “Uncle David and Aunt Nancy”. There’s no David or Nancy in either family and the underlined bits are just in-your-face trolling.
“Cheers to a life filled with many special memories. We feel so blessed to have been witness to your beautiful wedding. We wish you all the best in life!”
Image source: ProfessionalReveal
#39 “This Is Why Guys And Girls Can’t Be Friends”
Image source: bbyddymack
#40 I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding
Image source: ChiefHat
#41 Someone Stole A $300 Gift Card From Our Card Table At The End Of Our Reception
Image source: aye_ehn_jayy
#42 Groom’s Mother: “I’m More Important Than You”
Image source: persondude27
#43 A Guest Asked If They Could Bring Their Pets To My Wedding
Image source: kt-bug17
#44 Almost One Year After Our Wedding And It Is Official None Of My (Groom) Friends Gave Us Gifts
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Trashy Reverend’s Wife, Not Even A Guest
Image source: unperrubi
#46 My Mom Was Going Through Her Old Wedding Mementos And Found This Response Card From A Relative. How Tacky Can You Get?
“Sorry, i’m strapped for cash trying to start my own business – if you’re interested in feeling better through natural nutrition in 30 days money back guarantee, let me know… I’ll ship you info or products postage free!
Thanks for the invite!”
Image source: bethesda_glitch
#47 The Groomsmen’s Wife Wore White And Caused Drama The Whole Wedding
Image source: ConcernedBridetoBe
#48 Friends Of Ours Get Married Saturday. They Posted This Message On Facebook That They Received From A (Now Ex) Guest Yesterday
Image source: alaslama
#49 Disney Adults Make Everything About Them At His Brother’s Wedding
Image source: tastyfriend
#50 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire
Image source: TechLover89
