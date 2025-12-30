New And Shiny Geeky Jewelry Made By Orion Ivliev Shot Festive In The Christmas Spirit

by

Pokémon, League of Legends, and Genshin Impact, to name a few of the inspirations for these pieces. All are custom-made by me, from Silver, 14K Gold, and Gemstones.

More info: Etsy.com

#1 Pichu Inspired Ring

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry
Gold Plated SIlver, Cubic Zirconia, Garnets

#2 Genshin Jewelry

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry
Silver, Garnets, Enamel
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#3 Arlecchino- Genshin Impact

Silver, Garnets, Enamel
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#4 Hu Tao Sakura Flower- Genshin Impact

Silver, Garnet
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#5 Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath Artifact Flower Earrings

Silver, Garnets
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#6 Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath Artifact Flower Earring And Neckalce

Silver, Garnets
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#7 Ditto & Jigglypuff Inspired Rings

Rose Gold Plated Silver
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#8 Jafar Turban Ring

Gold Plated Silver with Ruby and Red Enamel
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#9 Svarog Ring- Honkai Starrail

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#10 Jinx Fishbones Necklaces- Arcane

Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

#11 Jinx Fishbones Necklace Arcane

Silver, Topaz, Sapphires
Etsy.com/shop/Oriongeekjewelry

Patrick Penrose
