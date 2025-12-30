New And Shiny Geeky Jewelry Made By Orion Ivliev Shot Festive In The Christmas Spirit

Pokémon, League of Legends, and Genshin Impact, to name a few of the inspirations for these pieces. All are custom-made by me, from Silver, 14K Gold, and Gemstones.
#1 Pichu Inspired Ring
Gold Plated SIlver, Cubic Zirconia, Garnets
#2 Genshin Jewelry
Silver, Garnets, Enamel
#3 Arlecchino- Genshin Impact
Silver, Garnets, Enamel
#4 Hu Tao Sakura Flower- Genshin Impact
Silver, Garnet
#5 Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath Artifact Flower Earrings
Silver, Garnets
#6 Genshin Impact Long Night’s Oath Artifact Flower Earring And Neckalce
Silver, Garnets
#7 Ditto & Jigglypuff Inspired Rings
Rose Gold Plated Silver
#8 Jafar Turban Ring
Gold Plated Silver with Ruby and Red Enamel
#9 Svarog Ring- Honkai Starrail
#10 Jinx Fishbones Necklaces- Arcane
#11 Jinx Fishbones Necklace Arcane
Silver, Topaz, Sapphires
