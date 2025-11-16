Hey Pandas, Share Some Things That Should Be Simple To Cook But You Can’t Do It (Closed)

What is a simple thing that you should be able to cook but find impossible to do? For me it’s caramel.
#1
I still struggle with omelets, most of the time they are scrambled eggs with toppings. Wife likes those nicely folded and good looking omelets, I just want to eat it
#2
Rice. It is simultaneously mushy and crunchy, even using a rice cooker. Good thing I don’t like rice.
#3
Pancakes. It hates me with a great passion
#4
I never learned how to fry water
#5
cheese bread frozen or not i somehow always manage to burn it. like one time i left for 2 seconds to grab a bottle of water and the next thing i see when i turn around is smoke coming out of my oven
#6
I can’t for the life of me bake anything. I can cook really, really well but as soon as I have to combine sugar, flour, eggs and butter it will end up in an unreversible chaos and probably will be inedible
#7
Scones!
#8
Pasta…. I screw it up every time!!
#9
Homemade biscuits. Anything bread really. But, those giant cathead biscuits my grandmother use to make allude me. I would love to whip up a fresh batch in the early mornings during winter to greet my family. Instead of big, fluffy pillows of yummy bread, I create medium size, hard hockey pucks!
#10
An over easy egg. I’ve worked in almost every position in restaurants, and when I was training as a 2nd cook, they was the one thing that took me the longest to master.
#11
Folding something with beaten egg whites. I generally overdo it which causes me to under do it the next time. I gave up years ago.
#12
I can’t make god damn ramen! I always burn it lol!
#13
Rice and Omelettes
Follow Us