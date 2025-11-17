Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Nearly half of US frontline retail employees and two-thirds of frontline managers say they are thinking about leaving their jobs in the next few months.
If you’re wondering why the numbers are so high, you’ve probably never worked in the industry. And if you’re nodding in approval, saying “Good for them,” you’re definitely a seasoned vet.
Probably nothing illustrates why these folks are so disillusioned better than the subreddit ‘Retail Hell.’ This place unites 93,000 members, who go there to vent about their entitled customers, toxic bosses, work conditions, and every other problem that they face on a regular basis.
So we at Bored Panda once again decided to feature some of the sub’s most popular recent posts and give these tired voices the stage that they deserve.
#1 We’ve Had These Kind Of Karens Right
Image source: dopeyorangutan
#2 Truth For Most Of Us In Retail!!!!
Image source: FeleciaO
#3 If You’ve Ever Had To Hold Your Tongue, You Know This
Image source: dexidrone, FattMernandez
#4 Nobody Can Say It Isn’t The Truth
Image source: Tucker_077
#5 Pocket Money
Image source: Dinnen1
#6 Be Patient
Image source: Burn1at420
#7 The Peolpe We Love To Hate
Image source: rebelremember
#8 It Would Keep Things Interesting
Image source: IntrovertBiSaiyan
#9 Please, God, Nooooooo
Image source: SolidusRaccoon
#10 Classic
Image source: lavanderblonde
#11 Yup
Image source: firemansam51
#12 Respect The Basics
Image source: Holpay1984
#13 100% Spot On
Image source: SolidusRaccoon
#14 I See The Signs In Every Retail Store And On Every Public Transport In My City Now
It’s honestly [messed] up that people have become so vile to workers over the last few years that these are needed. And ofc the signs do nothing, people still say whatever they want to your face anyways
Image source: gf–
#15 This Happens Almost Daily
Image source: Dreamcatcher318
#16 All Of This Requires Effort!
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Oh You Poor Little, Naive Lamb
Image source: MrSillmarillion
#18 Let It Burn
Image source: Dinnen1
#19 This Is Just Working Retail Right?
Image source: Agent-Mato
#20 When A Customer Tries The “I’m Never Shopping Here Again” Card
Image source: 1060west-addison
#21 Can You At Least Check For Me!!
Image source: Dinnen1
#22 Min Wage
Image source: Dinnen1
#23 “Why Isn’t It Taking My Bills” // “I Asked For Cash Back, Why Isn’t It Giving Me The Money” // Actual Things That Were Said When The Machine Looked Like This
Image source: amberlovesabby
#24 A Friendly Reminder
Image source: Dinnen1
#25 What In The World
Image source: Naeemak1111
#26 Even Worse Is When It Is A Group Of 5-6
Image source: SolidusRaccoon
#27 Thank For The Support
Image source: Sufficient_Bread1205
#28 Life In Customer Service
Image source: Nodubstep
#29 Working In A Supermarket Be Like
Image source: pharmer25
#30 “It’s Says Remove Card, What Do I Do?”
Image source: hughieeedgar
#31 It’s Amazing How Many People Are Too Stupid To Read Signs
Image source: avatar_fan1124
#32 Boomer Customers
Image source: dont_drop_dat_phone
#33 Honestly
Image source: AzuelZorro102
#34 How?!?!? Whoever Did This I’d Like To Meet You In The Parking Lot, Just To Talk I Promise
Image source: FabricHoarder19
#35 New Hires
Image source: Dinnen1, madebytio
#36 Let Me Go Home
Image source: AnonymousNeverKnown
#37 The Writers Really Nailed Wha
Image source: DarthGodzilla1995
#38 Customer Induced Insomnia
Image source: Dinnen1
#39 Oh I Forgot To Get
Image source: Dinnen1
#40 Oh Hades I Feel This From Both Sides
Image source: joshkolenick
