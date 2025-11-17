Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

by

Nearly half of US frontline retail employees and two-thirds of frontline managers say they are thinking about leaving their jobs in the next few months.

If you’re wondering why the numbers are so high, you’ve probably never worked in the industry. And if you’re nodding in approval, saying “Good for them,” you’re definitely a seasoned vet.

Probably nothing illustrates why these folks are so disillusioned better than the subreddit ‘Retail Hell.’ This place unites 93,000 members, who go there to vent about their entitled customers, toxic bosses, work conditions, and every other problem that they face on a regular basis.

So we at Bored Panda once again decided to feature some of the sub’s most popular recent posts and give these tired voices the stage that they deserve.

#1 We’ve Had These Kind Of Karens Right

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: dopeyorangutan

#2 Truth For Most Of Us In Retail!!!!

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: FeleciaO

#3 If You’ve Ever Had To Hold Your Tongue, You Know This

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: dexidrone, FattMernandez

#4 Nobody Can Say It Isn’t The Truth

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Tucker_077

#5 Pocket Money

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#6 Be Patient

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Burn1at420

#7 The Peolpe We Love To Hate

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: rebelremember

#8 It Would Keep Things Interesting

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: IntrovertBiSaiyan

#9 Please, God, Nooooooo

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: SolidusRaccoon

#10 Classic

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: lavanderblonde

#11 Yup

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: firemansam51

#12 Respect The Basics

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Holpay1984

#13 100% Spot On

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: SolidusRaccoon

#14 I See The Signs In Every Retail Store And On Every Public Transport In My City Now

It’s honestly [messed] up that people have become so vile to workers over the last few years that these are needed. And ofc the signs do nothing, people still say whatever they want to your face anyways

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: gf–

#15 This Happens Almost Daily

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dreamcatcher318

#16 All Of This Requires Effort!

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Oh You Poor Little, Naive Lamb

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: MrSillmarillion

#18 Let It Burn

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#19 This Is Just Working Retail Right?

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Agent-Mato

#20 When A Customer Tries The “I’m Never Shopping Here Again” Card

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: 1060west-addison

#21 Can You At Least Check For Me!!

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#22 Min Wage

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#23 “Why Isn’t It Taking My Bills” // “I Asked For Cash Back, Why Isn’t It Giving Me The Money” // Actual Things That Were Said When The Machine Looked Like This

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: amberlovesabby

#24 A Friendly Reminder

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#25 What In The World

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Naeemak1111

#26 Even Worse Is When It Is A Group Of 5-6

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: SolidusRaccoon

#27 Thank For The Support

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient_Bread1205

#28 Life In Customer Service

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Nodubstep

#29 Working In A Supermarket Be Like

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: pharmer25

#30 “It’s Says Remove Card, What Do I Do?”

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: hughieeedgar

#31 It’s Amazing How Many People Are Too Stupid To Read Signs

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: avatar_fan1124

#32 Boomer Customers

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: dont_drop_dat_phone

#33 Honestly

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: AzuelZorro102

#34 How?!?!? Whoever Did This I’d Like To Meet You In The Parking Lot, Just To Talk I Promise

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: FabricHoarder19

#35 New Hires

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1, madebytio

#36 Let Me Go Home

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: AnonymousNeverKnown

#37 The Writers Really Nailed Wha

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: DarthGodzilla1995

#38 Customer Induced Insomnia

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#39 Oh I Forgot To Get

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: Dinnen1

#40 Oh Hades I Feel This From Both Sides

Disillusioned Retail Workers Are Sharing Pictures Of Their Hellish Job Moments (40 New Pics)

Image source: joshkolenick

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Turn People Into Cartoons When I’m Bored
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw A Realistic Eye (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Challenge You To A Staring Contest With My Comics!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share Some Of Your Favorite COVID-19 Memes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Skateboarding In 1970s California During The Golden Age Of Skate Culture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Reasons You Should Be Watching “Travelers” on Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.