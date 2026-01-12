Midwest Is Not For Everyone As These 50 Hilariously Spot-On Memes Show

The Midwest may not be the most famous part of the United States, but it’s definitely special. The people are friendly, the cuisine is hearty and comforting, and it offers a great mix of vibrant cities and cozy small towns. If you’re from this region, you definitely have high standards for your favorite football team and for the corn that you eat. And if you’re looking for a list that celebrates that good old Midwestern lifestyle, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to Midwest Vs. The Rest on X and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From hilarious jokes about Midwesterners to painfully accurate observations, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the images that you can’t wait to send to your relatives!
Now, if you’re not from the United States or you need a refresher, the Midwest is made up of 12 great states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In total, about one-fifth of the American population lives in this region. And these states provide a whopping 42.8% of the nation’s entire agricultural output.
While this region certainly loves its corn and grows plenty of soybeans, wheat, apples, potatoes, and more, it’s full of much more than just farms. The Midwest is home to amazing cities like Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Columbus. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re certain to find a place (and some people) that you love in the Midwest.
If you’re from a coastal state and you’ve never considered living in (or even visiting) the Midwest, we’d like to explain exactly why this region is so special. When it comes to the best aspects of living in the Midwest, Colonial Van Lines cites the low cost of living. Even Chicago, one of the largest cities in the nation, is 27% less expensive than New York City.
Another reason why so many people love the Midwest is because residents actually get to experience all four seasons. In some other parts of the nation, it might feel like summer year-round, or winter might seem like it lasts almost half the year. Here, you can enjoy crisp autumns, snowy winters, warm summers, and gorgeous springs.
Now, the Midwestern lifestyle isn’t for everyone. But if you can embrace it, you’re going to love this region. Trips to the Great Lakes can be incredible, and Midwestern terminology is so charming. Locals in this region also love games like cornhole, which are a great way to make friends and get away from screens for a while. And though it may not be the healthiest cuisine, there’s no question that this part of the country has some amazing frozen custard, cheese curds, deep dish pizza, and casseroles.
If you love getting outside and enjoying nature, there’s no shortage of places to visit in the Midwest. The Great Lakes have cliffs, waterfalls, beaches, and more. And if you’re interested in seeing forests and the stunning Cuyahoga River, Ohio’s the place to be. There are plenty of places to hike and/or kayak, such as Apostle Islands and the Cuyahoga Valley. And if you want to see incredible rock formations, you can’t miss Garden of the Gods.
Perhaps you’re purely a city person, though. We can respect that! Whether you want to see live theatre, experience a bustling nightlife, or catch a concert by your favorite band, Chicago is the place to be. If you’re looking for a smaller city with amazing museums and plenty of trendy coffee shops, hit up Kansas City. And if you want to visit beautiful parks and see awesome architecture, don’t hesitate to make a stop in Detroit.
If you’re not from the Midwest, there are some words and phrases that might confuse you when you encounter Midwesterners. For example, did you know that they call soda “pop”? And if they’re getting ready to do something, they might say they’re “fixin’ to” do that. You might also hear a casserole referred to as a “hotdish.” And you may hear phrases like “full as a tick” or “over yonder” when you’re in Midwestern territory.
There are also some fun facts about the Midwest that you might not have heard before. Midwest Wanderer notes on their blog that Colon, Michigan, is known as the Magic Capital of the World. And The Mall of America in Minnesota is the largest mall in the country. And did you know that Ohio has a larger Amish population than any other state?
Are you enjoying this celebration of Midwestern culture, pandas? We hope that you're feeling proud of your region or inspired to visit this part of the country if you're from somewhere else.
