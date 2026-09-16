70 Funny Posts From The “Of Course Cats” Page

Ready for a fresh dose of cat humor? It’s not like these kittens are trying to be funny on purpose, but we all know they rarely have to try to make us giggle. That’s also one of the reasons we love them so much!
The Instagram page ‘Of Course Cats’ takes full advantage of that natural talent, pairing funny feline photos with relatable, very human captions about relationships, work, awkward moments, and everyday situations many of us know all too well. Sometimes cute, other times completely unhinged, these memes prove that there seems to be a cat-kind of answer for almost every mood.
We selected some of the best posts from the page for you to enjoy below. Scroll down and have a little laugh with us!
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