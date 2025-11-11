Mind-Bending 3D Optical Illusions On The Palm Of My Hand (+ Bonus Panda)

Hello, I am Luca Luce from Italy. I’m a tattoo artist, celebrity make-up artist and the first handpainter 3D in the world. I have become worldwide famous for inventing this new expression of 3D art on the palm of the hand, the media all over the world speak and write about me.
This post includes my gift to you. I designed a Bored Panda in 3D on the palm of my hand, I share it with you and your audience. Thank you so much!
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
#42
#43
#44
#45
#46
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us