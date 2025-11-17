Woman ‘Fixes’ Best Man’s Problem Of Being Served Potatoes, Simply Grabs Them Off His Plate

So, the solemn music sounded, the bride walked down the aisle, the priest asked all the necessary questions and received all the required answers. You exchanged rings, kissed to thunderous applause… what could go wrong now?
In fact, literally anything! We recently published a selection of the most incredible wedding stories, and here’s another one just told by the user u/Gullible-Nose9502 on the AITA Reddit community. It’s not that something out of the ordinary happened here in the way of memories that will remain with us for years and decades, but still a very funny tale anyway.
The author of the post recently returned from Mexico, where her friend’s wedding took place
After the wedding there was a party in a restaurant and the author sat next to the best man
It turned out that the guy hated potatoes and didn’t want them served to him, but he didn’t know Spanish to tell it to the server
The author helped the best man with Spanish, but he was maliciously served potatoes anyway – and started ranting about it loudly and continuously
The only way to shut the guy down from the author’s side was taking the potatoes from the best man’s plate and serving them to herself
So, the Original Poster (OP) just returned from Mexico where her friend’s wedding took place. According to the author of the post, it was a fancy all-inclusive affair, and apart from a few group events planned for everyone, everything else was at the guests’ own discretion. And then there was a group dinner at a restaurant, where all this happened…
The author of the post was sitting next to the best man, who, in his own words, really didn’t like potatoes. No, the guy neither had any allergies, nor any deep personal reasons for disliking potatoes – it was just his whim. The problem was that the man did not speak Spanish, and could not tell the staff not to serve him potatoes.
Luckily, the OP came to the rescue and explained the situation to the server. But, as it sometimes happens, the guy was maliciously served potatoes. Thus, the server unwittingly turned on the true generator of grumbling and indignation, which the best man spread both to the OP and to all the people around. He ate everything that was on his plate, except, of course, the potatoes, and continued to be loudly livid.
At some point, our heroine’s patience ran out, and she resolved the issue according to the principle: “no potatoes, no problem!” So the woman simply grabbed all the potatoes from the best man’s plate and took them onto her own, after which she began munching them with visible pleasure. The best man stopped mid-sentence, widened his eyes at her, and then without saying a word, went into his suite.
The next day, the dude was already telling everyone right and left how rudely and defiantly the original poster behaved, accusing her of being ‘unladylike.’ It got to the point that OP’s friend asked her to apologize to the guy “for causing drama,” although the woman herself is still completely sure that there was nothing wrong in her action.
“Frankly speaking, this is not really a wedding story, since all the events happened, as far as I understand, after the ceremony and the main wedding party,” Denis Tsykanovsky, a wedding host from Tel-Aviv, Israel, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here, clarifies. “In any case, I don’t see anything here for which this woman should actually apologize. In fact, she even did the best man a small favor, so it wouldn’t hurt for him to thank her.”
“However, if the guy’s main idea was to attract attention to himself because of the server’s banal mistake, then the woman really prevented him. And from his point of view, it seems to me, she actually stole the show, because her gesture was way more effective, theatrical and daring. But, I repeat, I definitely don’t see anything ‘unladylike’ here,” Denis says.
Most of the commenters also found nothing truly reprehensible in the behavior of the original poster, and some laughed heartily, imagining the best man’s face as he looked at this scene. “I hope you made eye contact while devouring the spuds,” someone among the folks in the comments wrote.
However, some people have mixed feelings about the action of the author of the post. “Taking food off someone’s plate is an AH move. But shutting someone up who has been complaining continuously for an hour is a wonderful thing,” this commenter presumes. Be that as it may, we are now looking forward to your opinions on this situation, on whether our heroine did the wrong thing or not. So please feel free to express your point of view in the comments below.
Most people in the comments just cracked up at the best man, imagining this scene in detail
