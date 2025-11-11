New Feature: Now You Can See Your Point Score

by

Today we want to introduce a new statistics box where you can see your total point score. It’s the sum of all your upvotes and downvotes that you’ve got for your comments and posts.

How many points do you have? Behind every point there’s another Panda who pressed “upvote”. You made someone smile, laugh or raise an eyebrow!

Together with points, we have also introduced Bored Panda Top Users to show the best boredom fighters out there.

Don’t have any points yet? Try leaving a comment below this post to get your first upvote!

