73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

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Despite the fact that all of us have to eat fairly regularly, some folks somehow have absolutely no idea how to make unburnt rice or an egg that is actually cooked through. The best way to learn is trial and error, but sometimes a lot of error can feel disheartening.

So if you happen to feel bad about your own cooking efforts, never fear, we’ve gathered some of the worst kitchen fails from across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, make sure you’ve got nothing in the oven, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own tales in the comments down below.

#1 My Pepper Grinder Broke This Morning

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: scoobdrew

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#2 I Made A Mistake

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#3 First Time Trying To Fry Buffalo Wings. I Think It Went Pretty Well

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: psycholarry1

Take rice, for example. It sounds like the easiest thing on earth, water plus grain plus heat equals dinner, and yet entire corners of the internet exist purely to mourn crunchy grains and scorched pots.

The most common culprit is simply eyeballing the water instead of measuring it, and as Taste of Home explains, a scorched pot usually means the burner was cranked way too high when the steam should have been doing all the work. Lifting the lid every few minutes to check on things doesn’t help either, since that lets precious steam escape and throws off the whole process.

#4 Mom’s Sweet Potato Casserole

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: hellolillyyy

#5 Blender Exploded As I Was Making A Smoothie

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#6 Asked For These To Be Sliced In Half For Hot Dogs

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: [deleted]

Eggs cause a similarly chaotic amount of kitchen carnage. Scrambled eggs in particular seem to trip people up, and it usually comes down to heat. Cranking the stove to high in the name of speed just turns soft curds into a dry, squeaky mess, and outlets like Food Republic point out that low and slow is what actually keeps eggs creamy instead of rubbery. There’s also the classic rookie move of tossing eggs into a screaming hot, bone dry pan, which explains a suspicious number of internet photos showing eggs fused permanently to a skillet like some kind of modern art installation.

#7 Psbattle: This Overcooked Yogurt Cake

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: thepostmanpat

#8 I’m Never Going To Recover Financially From This

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#9 I Forgot Lunch In The Oven

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: poldis6

Then there’s the great baking soda versus baking powder mixup, a mistake so common it practically qualifies as a rite of passage. The two look nearly identical sitting in their little containers, but they behave completely differently once heat gets involved. Baking soda needs an acidic ingredient to do its job, while baking powder already comes packed with everything it needs, according to Betty Crocker’s breakdown of the two.

#10 Maybe We Should Buy A Rice Cooker

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: pandarmour

#11 Making Green Oil Gone Wrong

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#12 This Is Why I Don’t Cook

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: [deleted]

Swap one for the other and you might end up with a cake that stubbornly refuses to rise, or one that somehow tastes faintly of soap, which is not the dessert experience anyone signed up for. Bread baking brings its own special flavor of heartbreak, mostly thanks to yeast being a surprisingly dramatic little organism.

#13 Cooking In College

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: khotch

#14 Tomato Bisque Blew Up

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: glake603

#15 Sink Drain Exploded The Exact Day After I Got The Apartment Professionally Cleaned. Oh Well

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: AnomalyTFT

Water that’s too hot can kill it outright, water that’s too cold just makes it sluggish, and Taste of Home notes that anything above roughly 115 degrees Fahrenheit or 46 degrees Celsius can wipe out all that rising power for good. Beginners often skip proofing the yeast entirely, tossing it straight into the flour and hoping for the best, only to pull out a loaf so dense it could double as a doorstop. Patience genuinely is the secret ingredient here, even though nobody wants to hear that when they are hungry and the clock is ticking.

#16 Was Away From My Apartment For One Night And I Came Home To This. Yes It Was Sewage. Yes It Filled The Entire Kitchen With Sediment

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: bluebull62

#17 This Is Why I Don’t Cook

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: eo326

#18 My Watermelon Just Exploded, Now My Kitchen Has Juice Everywhere

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: Accomplished-Tie-774

And let’s not forget the oven itself, which is lying to you more often than you would think. According to testing done by America’s Test Kitchen, home ovens can run twenty five degrees or more off from whatever the dial claims, and that gap alone is enough to turn a batch of cookies into hockey pucks or leave a cake gooey in the middle.

#19 While I Am Known As The Worst Cook… I Am Officially Banned From My Kitchen

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#20 When You Become Impatient And Suddenly Leave The Syrup, It Can Be A Bad Idea

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#21 I Knew Those Pancakes Smelled Weird

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Plenty of people bake for years without realizing their oven runs hot, quietly blaming themselves for burnt edges when the appliance was sabotaging them the whole time. A cheap oven thermometer solves this instantly, yet it remains one of the most overlooked tools in a beginner’s kitchen.

#22 Spanish Omelette Flipping Went Wrong

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#23 Classic Bonehead Move

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

#24 When You Hand Slice And Pickle 300 Chillies Only To Promptly Drop Them All On The Floor

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: JPreadsyourstuff

None of this is meant to make anyone feel worse about their cooking journey. Every professional chef out there has a story about ruining a holiday dinner or setting off a smoke alarm at least once. Kitchen disasters are basically a universal language, and the internet has plenty of proof that even the most confident home cooks occasionally produce something completely inedible. So scroll on through, laugh at the chaos, and maybe let it serve as a gentle nudge to measure your rice, lower your egg heat, double check your leavening agents, and finally buy that oven thermometer you have been putting off. Your future dinner guests will thank you.

#25 I Spilled A 10lb Bag Of Rice All Over The Kitchen

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: Ethburger

#26 My Canned Curry Sauce Exploded In My Face

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#27 Forgot To Clean The Rice Cooker, Opened It 2 Months Later To See This. Can I Salvage It?

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: chimericmacandcheese

#28 Left The Kettle On The Stove

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#29 Found Out My Sink Has Been Glued To The Counter This Entire Time. I Hate It Here

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ElectricMango6

#30 I Can Smell These Olives From Here

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#31 I Made Coffee While I Was Still Half-Asleep

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#32 I’m Pretty Sure I Saw My Coworkers Soul Leave His Body This Morning

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#33 Okay, So I Messed Up

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#34 Spilled All The Lettuce I Just Cut Up At Work Today

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: kryoxe

#35 What A Lovely Surprise

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: Kattjaohoo

#36 Petrified Spaghetti Anyone?

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

#37 This Is My True Crime

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#38 Just Wanted A Homemade Dinner After 40 Hours Of Hospital Cafeteria

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#39 Before Bed Snack Exploded

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#40 Nice Fire Pit

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#41 Both Juicers Broke On The First Try And Were Loaned

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#42 The Glass Bowl Exploded After 3 Minutes Of Eating

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#43 I Dropped A Pot On My Parents’ Stove Top While Putting Dishes Away

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#44 The Handle On One Of Our Basically New Kitchen Knives Melted In The Dishwasher And Fused To The Heating Element At The Bottom

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#45 Dropped Some Eggs Down The Forbidden Abyss

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#46 To The Person Whose Pepper Grinder Is Broken, The Lid Of My Pepper Shaker Fell Off

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#47 My Wife Decided To Wash Our New Cutting Board

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#48 Super Thankful For Smoke Detectors Tonight. My Best Guess Is That The Instant Pot Was Bumped And Somehow Turned The Front Burner On

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#49 When You Come Home Late From Work And Husband Announces He Might Have Had A Little Accident Making Dinner

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#50 Apartment Oven Fried Itself In The Middle Of The Night

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#51 Keep Or Throw ? [it Does Not Leak Or Fall Over]

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: TomatilloAccurate475

#52 I Don’t Know How Long A Pot Has To Be On The Stove Before A Hole Is Burnt Through The Bottom Of The Pot, But I Do Know It’s Too Long

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#53 Macaron Fail

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: Liquidzip

#54 Oops…😬 Our Rational Failed On Us In The Middle Of An Over Night Cook For Pastrami

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: RapperKid31

#55 Eggs Sacrificed At Costco To Avoid Ruining Over Toddler

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: JesseWegenast

#56 Literally The Last Thing I Had To Do At Work….3 Hours Of Work Ruined

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: guccicrocs420

#57 This Is How My Dad Eats His Salad

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: Great-Forever-6702

#58 Skill Issue

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

#59 The Tiramisu Is Extra Sad

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#60 Woke Up At 5 Am To Make Eggs And Knocked Over A Bottle Of Soy Sauce

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: 0254am

#61 Started My 15-Hour Shift With This Today

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#62 Coffee Anyone?

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#63 Picked Up The Salt Jar

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#64 My Husband Just Wanted Some Crackers And Cheese

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#65 Much Misery

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#66 Me With A Kilo Of Sorghum

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#67 My Great Friend Put Soup In A Crock Pot And It Wasn’t Heating Up Fast Enough, So She Put The Crock Pot On My Stove Top To Heat It Up Faster. Big Mistake

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#68 Don’t Pour Cold Water Into A Glass Dish On A Hot Stove

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#69 “Microwave And Oven Safe” But Not Safe To Make Soup Or Boil Water. I Cleaned The Water Up But Now The Stove Won’t Turn On

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

#70 Bro Was Trying To Pull The Chips Down… Talent…

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: AydeeHDsuperpower

#71 I Can’t Even Tell What That Was Supposed To Be

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

#72 Hmm

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

#73 Hmm

73 Unfortunate Kitchen Fails That Are So Bad It Would Be Best To Throw The Whole Kitchen Away

Image source: ThatFridayFeeling

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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