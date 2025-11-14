Secret Santa Organizer Won’t Let Coworker Participate If He Doesn’t Want To Receive A Gift

by

Christmastime is approaching, and so is the Secret Santa draw for many office employees. Some people can’t wait to get into the giving mood; others, not so much. According to one 2021 survey, 79% of Americans dread taking part in their workplace Secret Santa exchange.

One employee wasn’t a fan either, and he came up with a solution: he would buy a gift for someone but didn’t want to be in the recipient pool. However, the coworker organizing the event disagreed and refused to bend the rules. Read on to find out how the office solved this Secret Santa drama.

Two coworkers clashed over one’s participation in the office Secret Santa gift exchange

Image credits: NaturesCharm/Envato (not the actual photo)

He didn’t want to receive a gift himself, but his colleague then banned him from the exchange altogether

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Puzzled_Good_1378

Commenters suggested “Trey” to ask for donations to a good cause instead of an unwanted gift

Some people understood where “Trey” was coming from, others thought both colleagues were just overcomplicating the whole thing

Some even blamed the author for being too controlling: “Let it go”

In the end, “Trey” was allowed to participate: “I have asked him to handle the logistics of his gift”

Image credits: MorphoBio/Envato (not the actual photo)

