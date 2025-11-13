Keanu Reeves Is Truly Breathtaking And Here Are 30 Memes About Him

In 1994, Keanu Reeves starred as the leading role in Speed – and the world has been enamored with him ever since. The Canadian actor has gifted our screens with many memorable roles since most recently even playing himself in a cameo role in the Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe.”
While fans love his acting, that is not the only reason they stan Reeves so hard. A quick Google search you will find stories that showcase his humble, generous, and down to earth nature. To celebrate all the gloriousness that is Keanu Reeves Bored Panda has compiled a list of all the best memes from the internet that feature this famous actor. Scroll down below to check the funny memes out and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1
Image source: vforvismaiy
#2
Image source: KaebyTV
#3
Image source: keanucharles_thelovethepurpose
#4
Image source: Palana
#5
Image source: emergencykitty
#6
#7
Image source: lady_vellichor
#8
Image source: What-a-rush
#9
Image source: Happepe
#10
Image source: bigggblack
#11
Image source: jennyyangat
#12
Image source: jonak273
#13
Image source: PixelThinks
#14
Image source: ocojoe
#15
#16
Image source: flame13th
#17
Image source: iamshermaistry
#18
Image source: UncleMontie
#19
#20
Image source: C2SP3R
#21
Image source: byxyiu
#22
Image source: OiBlyat69
#23
#24
Image source: SmurfEggs
#25
#26
Image source: sweetvexx
#27
#28
Image source: howreyanow
#29
Image source: Turnipmensch
#30
Image source: HurleyFerk
Follow Us