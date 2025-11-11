I Create Installations In Public Spaces To Bring People Happiness

My goal as an artist is simple – to create artwork everyday that inspires, that makes people smile, and in turn makes the world a better place.

I install pieces in public view, next to roads, below bridges, at the beach, anywhere where they might be seen by someone who needs some inspiration in their life.

So far, its working.

More info: stonepointstudio.com | Facebook

Bringing some love to Portland, Maine

More love for the Carrabassett

Tiny arch

Bringing Peace to Kingfield

Another tiny arch

Just messing with leaves

The original Heart Arch for Williams, Maine

Peace comes to Kennebunkport

Carrabassett River love

Pikes Peak

My own private inspiration

Round from straight

Loving fall

Peace, a group effort

Patrick Penrose
