I Create Installations In Public Spaces To Bring People Happiness

My goal as an artist is simple – to create artwork everyday that inspires, that makes people smile, and in turn makes the world a better place.
I install pieces in public view, next to roads, below bridges, at the beach, anywhere where they might be seen by someone who needs some inspiration in their life.
So far, its working.
More info: stonepointstudio.com | Facebook
Bringing some love to Portland, Maine
More love for the Carrabassett
Tiny arch
Bringing Peace to Kingfield
Another tiny arch
Just messing with leaves
The original Heart Arch for Williams, Maine
Peace comes to Kennebunkport
Carrabassett River love
Pikes Peak
My own private inspiration
Round from straight
Loving fall
Peace, a group effort
