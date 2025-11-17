50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

There are many good reasons why a person would quit their job. Maybe it’s because of the toxic work environment or suboptimal work-life balance. Some jobs are not exciting enough and don’t offer a lot of growth and career opportunities so, after a little while, you feel like you’re stuck doing the same thing every day. Others simply don’t pay enough.
Whatever the reason, quitting your job is quite a big deal. In some cases, it can be quite an emotional endeavor, while, in others, it’s the most satisfying thing ever.
The list below is comprised of resignation letters and similar announcements filled with the latter sentiment. People quit jobs every day, but these examples are so creative they will definitely leave a lasting impression on the HR department.
#1 Lovely Cleaning Lady Leaves Retirement Note For Awful Manager
Image source: tigger_tim
#2 When The Developer Doesn’t Get Paid
Image source: ManFaultGentle
#3 Mic Drop
Image source: raychaelsarah
#4 Boss Told Me That If I Want To Play In His Sandpit I Need To Toughen Up. Told Him I Don’t Want To Play In The Sandpit, I Want Time To Lay On The Lawn With My Cats
He told me to take my cats and take off. He was bluffing. I wasn’t. I quit! Coming at you from my lawn!
Image source: WhlteMlrror
#5 Today Is My Last Day Of Work At This Job, So I Brought In A Cake For Everyone
Image source: UTS15
#6 Burger King At 60th & Havelock
Image source: zestypotatoes
#7 Guy Worked In A Bank, Resigns And Goes To Work The Last Day Dressed As A Spider-Man
Image source: ksguile
#8 A Friend Of Mine Posted This, One Of His Favorite Coworkers Resigned, This Was His Resignation Letter
Image source: _Taylor___
#9 People Are Getting Creative
Image source: nattyneu
#10 So I Quit My Job Today
Image source: nlane515
#11 My Father-In-Law’s Resignation Email From 2002. “On Account Of Because”
Image source: MeetTheBrewers
#12 Coworker Quit Yesterday. This Was On His Screen
Image source: Joey86
#13 And That’s How You Quit
Image source: PackObjective3254
#14 Got Threatened To Be Fired Yesterday For Bringing My Polo With Me Instead Of Wearing It. After The Pay Issues, And The Drama And The Threats. Today Will Be My Final Day
Company is a bunch of clowns. Here’s to my last day!
Image source: 1327lgrw
#15 I Feel Like I Can Breathe Again
Image source: bearandthebunny
#16 How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station
Image source: GlitteringSpell5885
#17 Last Day And My SO Got A Cake To Celebrate
Image source: lolalynna
#18 McDonald’s Worker Had Enough
Image source: GreatApeDad
#19 Fantasy: “If Minimum Wage Workers Demand More Money, We’ll Automate Their Jobs!” Reality:
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#20 Masterclass
Image source: Kindofsupercool
#21 My Manager Was Upset That My First Resignation Letter Wasn’t “Professionally Courteous”, So I Wrote Her A New One
Image source: wormmeal
#22 Letter Of Resignation
Image source: beansummmits
#23 In Independence Missouri
Image source: Sad_Dream_6380
#24 Keeping It Simple
Image source: TheUntetheredSoul2
#25 How I Quit My Last Job
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Quit My Job On Black Friday But Not Before I Made Sure My Coworkers Know Their Rights
Image source: brxdge2nowhere
#27 We Did It Joe
Image source: janna_e_haider
#28 Genuine Resignation Letter
Image source: elle_eigh
#29 Welp No Arby’s Available Today In Battle Creek, Michigan
Image source: jimbeam_43
#30 They Demanded A Formal Letter Of Resignation, So I Sent Them This
Image source: ShrimpMaster2000
#31 Years Ago I Left On Unsavory Terms. IT Guy Was A Jerk. Decided To Change All The Computers To Photos Of My Face On My Last Day. Thought You Might Enjoy
Image source: y2kizzle
#32 Here Is My Letter Of Resignation. Saw Someone’s Post That They Were Struggling To Write One. Keep It Simple
Image source: idontfeelsogood42
#33 My Resignation Notice
Image source: Jundas
#34 Straight To The Point
Image source: texasgirlincali
#35 Turning In My Laptop On My Last Day Of Work Under Toxic Management
Image source: louisatjr
#36 Brother Was Fired For Not Wanting To Work When He Wasn’t Scheduled
Image source: Liluzisquirt2x
#37 Today Was My Last Day Of Work At A Sodexo Kitchen And My First Day Of Self-Employment
Image source: TrickOGnosis
#38 Everyone At My Town’s McDonald’s Just Quit At The Same Time Today, Leaving Behind This Sign
Image source: PianoManGidley
#39 Alisa Was A Bad Manager
Image source: flyart
#40 How To Quit Your Job
Image source: Durnofbranches
#41 If You’re Going To Drag Up, Do It In Style
Image source: Least-Fail-5005
#42 How My Employer Gave Us His Two-Week Notice
Image source: Low-Cherry2644
#43 “I Quit, Bryan”
Image source: Forsaken-Spring-4114
#44 Coworker’s Last Day Today. He Brought In Cake To Say Goodbye
Image source: o2bjp
#45 Putting My Notice In Sunday! Got My Dream Job As A Budtender
Image source: MamaMK420
#46 My (Former) Job Is Notorious For Firing People On The Spot When They Put In A Two-Week Notice, So This Is How I Let Them Know I Quit
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Last Day Of Working Here Filled My 40 Oz Water Bottle To The Brim What Were They Gonna Do? Fire Me?
Image source: beauytoy
#48 Two-Week Notice? Two Weeks Ago You Should Have Noticed I Was About To Leave
Image source: pongakookamonga
#49 Guess That’s One Way To Quit
Image source: wwmtnews
#50 Manager Wanted Me To Adhere To Subpar, 20 Years Outdated Standards. I Quit That Weekend And Left This Note
Image source: rslashhellagay
