50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

by

There are many good reasons why a person would quit their job. Maybe it’s because of the toxic work environment or suboptimal work-life balance. Some jobs are not exciting enough and don’t offer a lot of growth and career opportunities so, after a little while, you feel like you’re stuck doing the same thing every day. Others simply don’t pay enough.

Whatever the reason, quitting your job is quite a big deal. In some cases, it can be quite an emotional endeavor, while, in others, it’s the most satisfying thing ever.

The list below is comprised of resignation letters and similar announcements filled with the latter sentiment. People quit jobs every day, but these examples are so creative they will definitely leave a lasting impression on the HR department.

#1 Lovely Cleaning Lady Leaves Retirement Note For Awful Manager

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: tigger_tim

#2 When The Developer Doesn’t Get Paid

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: ManFaultGentle

#3 Mic Drop

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: raychaelsarah

#4 Boss Told Me That If I Want To Play In His Sandpit I Need To Toughen Up. Told Him I Don’t Want To Play In The Sandpit, I Want Time To Lay On The Lawn With My Cats

He told me to take my cats and take off. He was bluffing. I wasn’t. I quit! Coming at you from my lawn!

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: WhlteMlrror

#5 Today Is My Last Day Of Work At This Job, So I Brought In A Cake For Everyone

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: UTS15

#6 Burger King At 60th & Havelock

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: zestypotatoes

#7 Guy Worked In A Bank, Resigns And Goes To Work The Last Day Dressed As A Spider-Man

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: ksguile

#8 A Friend Of Mine Posted This, One Of His Favorite Coworkers Resigned, This Was His Resignation Letter

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: _Taylor___

#9 People Are Getting Creative

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: nattyneu

#10 So I Quit My Job Today

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: nlane515

#11 My Father-In-Law’s Resignation Email From 2002. “On Account Of Because”

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: MeetTheBrewers

#12 Coworker Quit Yesterday. This Was On His Screen

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Joey86

#13 And That’s How You Quit

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: PackObjective3254

#14 Got Threatened To Be Fired Yesterday For Bringing My Polo With Me Instead Of Wearing It. After The Pay Issues, And The Drama And The Threats. Today Will Be My Final Day

Company is a bunch of clowns. Here’s to my last day!

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: 1327lgrw

#15 I Feel Like I Can Breathe Again

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: bearandthebunny

#16 How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: GlitteringSpell5885

#17 Last Day And My SO Got A Cake To Celebrate

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: lolalynna

#18 McDonald’s Worker Had Enough

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: GreatApeDad

#19 Fantasy: “If Minimum Wage Workers Demand More Money, We’ll Automate Their Jobs!” Reality:

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#20 Masterclass

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Kindofsupercool

#21 My Manager Was Upset That My First Resignation Letter Wasn’t “Professionally Courteous”, So I Wrote Her A New One

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: wormmeal

#22 Letter Of Resignation

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: beansummmits

#23 In Independence Missouri

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Sad_Dream_6380

#24 Keeping It Simple

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: TheUntetheredSoul2

#25 How I Quit My Last Job

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Quit My Job On Black Friday But Not Before I Made Sure My Coworkers Know Their Rights

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: brxdge2nowhere

#27 We Did It Joe

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: janna_e_haider

#28 Genuine Resignation Letter

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: elle_eigh

#29 Welp No Arby’s Available Today In Battle Creek, Michigan

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: jimbeam_43

#30 They Demanded A Formal Letter Of Resignation, So I Sent Them This

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: ShrimpMaster2000

#31 Years Ago I Left On Unsavory Terms. IT Guy Was A Jerk. Decided To Change All The Computers To Photos Of My Face On My Last Day. Thought You Might Enjoy

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: y2kizzle

#32 Here Is My Letter Of Resignation. Saw Someone’s Post That They Were Struggling To Write One. Keep It Simple

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: idontfeelsogood42

#33 My Resignation Notice

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Jundas

#34 Straight To The Point

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: texasgirlincali

#35 Turning In My Laptop On My Last Day Of Work Under Toxic Management

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: louisatjr

#36 Brother Was Fired For Not Wanting To Work When He Wasn’t Scheduled

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Liluzisquirt2x

#37 Today Was My Last Day Of Work At A Sodexo Kitchen And My First Day Of Self-Employment

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: TrickOGnosis

#38 Everyone At My Town’s McDonald’s Just Quit At The Same Time Today, Leaving Behind This Sign

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: PianoManGidley

#39 Alisa Was A Bad Manager

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: flyart

#40 How To Quit Your Job

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Durnofbranches

#41 If You’re Going To Drag Up, Do It In Style

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Least-Fail-5005

#42 How My Employer Gave Us His Two-Week Notice

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Low-Cherry2644

#43 “I Quit, Bryan”

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Spring-4114

#44 Coworker’s Last Day Today. He Brought In Cake To Say Goodbye

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: o2bjp

#45 Putting My Notice In Sunday! Got My Dream Job As A Budtender

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: MamaMK420

#46 My (Former) Job Is Notorious For Firing People On The Spot When They Put In A Two-Week Notice, So This Is How I Let Them Know I Quit

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Last Day Of Working Here Filled My 40 Oz Water Bottle To The Brim What Were They Gonna Do? Fire Me?

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: beauytoy

#48 Two-Week Notice? Two Weeks Ago You Should Have Noticed I Was About To Leave

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: pongakookamonga

#49 Guess That’s One Way To Quit

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: wwmtnews

#50 Manager Wanted Me To Adhere To Subpar, 20 Years Outdated Standards. I Quit That Weekend And Left This Note

50 Times People Quit In The Pettiest Way And Left A Lasting Impression On Their Bosses (New Pics)

Image source: rslashhellagay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Joan Collins Joins the Cast of American Horror Story Season 8
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
This is Why Violet Disappeared From Saved by the Bell
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2020
Hairstylist Makes People Look Like They’re Protagonists In Some Fantasy Universe (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Scorpion
Scorpion: Team goes Off-grid for Christmas. Tim Makes A Big Decision.
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2016
HBO Max’s Titans and Doom Patrol Are Ending After Their Current Seasons
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2023
“I’m Sorry, But Unless It’s A Trained Service Dog, Your Dog Simply Does Not Need To Come With You On All Your Errands”: Woman’s Thread About Dogs Goes Viral On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.