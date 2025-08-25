30 Weird And Awesome Invention Ideas

The line between crazy and ingenious is often a very thin one, and sometimes ideas for inventions that sound great in your head should really only stay there. On the other hand, there are these everyday problems we all face, yet no one comes up with a viable solution and a new invention that could solve them. So maybe, just maybe, one of the crazy innovations out there could actually prove to be useful with time, even if in the beginning they sound plain ridiculous?
Like, for example, motivating yourself not to give up on a diet – if you got trouble saying no to that extra helping, start wearing a weight-watcher belt, so that everyone could see your progress with the centimeters! Or, for those who can’t fall asleep alone, the Hug Me pillow should be as must have. We have no idea how do you come with the invention ideas as unexpected as these, but it’s probably some divine intervention guiding these pioneers of cool inventions.
We have created a list of the weirdest and the coolest inventions that we’ve found, so scroll down below for a dose of the marvelous ideas for invention!
Baby Stroller and Scooter Hybrid
Image credits: pixstudio
Flask Tie
Image credits: flasktie.co
Anti-Pervert Hairy Stockings
Image credits: chinasmack
Ping Pong Door
Image credits: tobiasfraenzel.com
Goggle Umbrella
Image credits: 25 Togo Studio | Avalable at: Amazon.com
Baby Mop
Image credits: dailymail.co.uk
Hug Me Pillow
Available at: Amazon.com
Ironius: The Coffee Mug Iron
Image credits: Art Lebedev
The Ab Hancer
Image credits: unknown
Anti-Theft Lunch Bags
Image credits: Perpetual Kid
The Weight Watch Belt
Image credits: unknown
Cutting Board Bird Feeder
Image credits: Curro Claret
Football Chair
Image credits: campeggisrl.it
Knitted Beard Hat
Image credits: Jeff Phillips
Sleeping Bag with Arms and Legs
Available at: Amazon.com
Quack: A Duck-Billed Protective Muzzle For Dogs
Image credits: OPPO
The Dogbrella
Available at: Amazon.com
Ostrich Pillow
Available at: Amazon.com
Foot Powered Bike
Image credits: fliz
Pizza Scissors
Available at: Amazon.com
Mix Sticks
Available on: Amazon.com
Water Gun Umbrella
Image credits: Alex Wooley
Din-Ink Pen Cap Eating Utensils
Available at: Amazon.com
Corner Frames
Image credits: details-produkte.de
Baby Shower Cap
Available at: Amazon.com
Piano Doorbell
Image credits: Li Jianye
Full Body Umbrella
Image credits: yamuhaton
Shower Mic
Available at: Amazon.com
Forget-me-not Kid Mittens
Image credits: oeufnyc.com
LED Slippers
Image credits: unknown
