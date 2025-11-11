Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains

by

My name is Nirit Levav. I am a designer and a multidisciplinary artist, who deals with the affinity between art and recycling.

In 2010, after two decades of flourishing career as a fashion designer, I decided to dedicate myself to my true passion- art.

Unchained, is a collection of real-size dogs sculptures, made out of recycled bicycle parts, mostly chains.

My intention was to capture the dogs’ gentleness and sensitivity, each one and its own unique expressions, despite the use of scrap metal. Hope you’ll enjoy it. I love to make people smile through my art.

More info: etsy.com | unchaineddogs.com | facebook.com

Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains
Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains

You can buy these creations on etsy.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alan Thicke’s Best Moments On Growing Pains
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2016
They Bought A 20ft Christmas Tree, And Found A Brilliant Way How To Fit It Inside
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Who Lost Her Stepfather To Cancer Is Now Making Free Henna Crowns For Cancer Patients
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Family Awarded Nearly A Billion Dollars After Healthy Pregnancy Ended With Gravely Disabled Baby
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
I Was Asked To Make A Galaxy Themed Cake And Cupcakes For A Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: A Pentacle of Love Triangles
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.