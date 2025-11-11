Unchained: I Create Dog Sculptures From Recycled Bicycle Chains

My name is Nirit Levav. I am a designer and a multidisciplinary artist, who deals with the affinity between art and recycling.
In 2010, after two decades of flourishing career as a fashion designer, I decided to dedicate myself to my true passion- art.
Unchained, is a collection of real-size dogs sculptures, made out of recycled bicycle parts, mostly chains.
My intention was to capture the dogs’ gentleness and sensitivity, each one and its own unique expressions, despite the use of scrap metal. Hope you’ll enjoy it. I love to make people smile through my art.
More info: etsy.com | unchaineddogs.com | facebook.com
You can buy these creations on etsy.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us