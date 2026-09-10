78 Times People Had Questionable Results From Their Home Improvement Projects

There’s something incredibly satisfying about improving your home with your own two hands. Maybe you’ve finally decided to repaint that boring wall, install a new shelf, redo the bathroom, or tackle that DIY project you’ve been putting off for months. When everything works out, you get to stand back, admire your handiwork, and think, “Wow, I actually did that.”
Of course, things don’t always go quite that smoothly. Sometimes a project starts with the best intentions and ends with a crooked shelf, a questionable paint job, or a problem that somehow becomes much bigger than the one you started with. And then there are those moments when you look at the finished result and wonder whether calling a professional might have been the better choice.
That’s exactly what makes today’s collection so entertaining. The Bored Panda team has rounded up some of the funniest, strangest, and most spectacular home improvement fails people have shared online. From ambitious DIY attempts that missed the mark to renovations that took an unexpected turn, these projects prove that when it comes to home improvement, even a simple idea can become a very memorable adventure. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which of these projects made you think, “Well…at least they tried.”
#1 My Dad Isn’t So Great At Remodeling, So I Turned His Work Into A Work Of Art
Image source: radioana
#2 This Not “Exact” Replacement Tile
Image source: Nemesis9007
#3 I’ve Heard Of “Painting Yourself Into A Corner” But My Wife Took It A Step Further. I Don’t Even Know
Image source: power-cube
When it comes to furniture, many of us might immediately think of IKEA. The affordable prices, endless showrooms, and, of course, those Swedish meatballs are some obvious reasons people keep going back. But there’s another interesting reason IKEA furniture can feel strangely satisfying: we have to build it ourselves. A CNBC piece exploring the psychology behind the “IKEA effect” cites Daniel Mochon, a researcher and associate professor at Tulane University’s business school, whose work helps explain why we tend to place a higher value on things we’ve created ourselves.
The idea is pretty simple: even when something we build isn’t perfect, the effort we put into making it can make us feel more attached to it. So, if you build a slightly crooked table yourself, you might see it as a pretty impressive achievement, while someone else might simply see a wobbly table. That emotional attachment comes from knowing how much time and effort you put into creating it.
#4 My Father Forgot To Tell Me The Renovations Would Be Taking The Stairs Out Today
Image source: murderously-funny
#5 Brother-In-Law Repairing His Awning
Image source: nLotus
#6 Wcgw If My Neighbour Uses The Longest Possible Drill Out There?
Image source: p4r4v4n
The IKEA effect really captures one of the biggest joys of DIY: there’s something satisfying about being able to look at an object and think, “Yep, I made that.” Saving money is another major bonus. Instead of spending hundreds on something new, a little creativity can sometimes give an old or inexpensive item a completely different look. In the popular book Young House Love: 243 Ways to Paint, Craft, Update & Show Your Home Some Love, the authors share plenty of budget-friendly ideas. One example involves creating a high-end-looking mirror by buying a simple borderless sheet mirror or an inexpensive thrift-store find and adding a basic wooden frame made from hardware-store molding. They also suggest transforming plain roller shades by attaching patterned fabric with fabric glue, creating something that looks much more customized without the designer price tag.
#7 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On Instagram
Image source: YouHaveGotRedOnYou
#8 I May Have Used Too Much Spray Foam Insulation To Fill A Hole On The Other Side Of This Wall
Image source: JephphE
#9 A Picture, A Friend Showed All Of Us Of A House She Looked At Today
Image source: Vondullus
The benefits of DIY aren’t limited to your wallet, either. Working with your hands can also be surprisingly calming, especially when you’re spending an afternoon painting a cabinet, sanding a shelf, assembling furniture, or fixing up an old chair. Harvard mind-body expert Herbert Benson has discussed how repetitive activities can trigger what he calls the “relaxation response”—a state of physical and mental calm often associated with meditation. There’s something about focusing on one small, tangible task that can give your brain a break from everything else going on. For a while, your biggest concern might simply be whether that screw is actually supposed to go there.
#10 Sink Attached To The Toilet, Forming A Perfect Slide
Image source: batataqw89
#11 Ducks Walking Across Finished Concrete
Image source: mikerockitjones
#12 Just Finished Installing The New Dishwasher (Bonus Fixed Image)
Image source: ci5ic
There’s also research suggesting that creative activities can give our mood a boost. A 2016 study published in Occupational Therapy International found that participants who engaged in creative activities reported improvements in mood and happiness. DIY projects can offer a similar sense of satisfaction because they give you a clear goal and a visible result. When you finally fix that wobbly chair, hang the shelf you’ve been putting off, or turn an old piece of furniture into something you actually like, you get a small but satisfying sense of accomplishment. Those little wins can make a surprisingly big difference to how you feel.
#13 My Wife Said Measure The Door, I Told Her All Doors Are The Same Size
Image source: BlahMehUgh
#14 Fixing A Toilet Leak
I took 2 trips to Home Depot, worked with a hernia, had a pain time putting the wax ring and screws on…only to install the toilet and forgetting about the door. I’m an idiot
Image source: Dreyyy
#15 A Friend Is Renovating His House. He Also Has A Cat
Image source: Benutzerkonto
There’s another psychological benefit to being able to fix or build things yourself: a sense of control. Life can feel chaotic, and there are plenty of things we simply can’t control. But when something in your home breaks, you can sometimes grab a screwdriver, take it apart, figure out what went wrong, and put it back together. Even a small repair can feel empowering because you’ve solved a problem with your own hands. It’s a simple reminder that, at least in this little corner of your life, you’re capable of making things work again.
#16 Could Be Worse
Image source: [deleted]
#17 This Is Why You Don’t Hire Contractors Who Secure Cabinets To Dry Wall Only, Thousands In Damage Last Night
Image source: [deleted]
#18 My Mom Had Her Guest Bathroom Remodeled While She Was Out Of Town
She wanted the shower head up high so tall people didn’t have to crouch or lean way back. Came home to find this, which shoots the water straight across to the opposite wall
Image source: harpyann
And if you’ve ever started working on a DIY project “for just 20 minutes” and suddenly realized that three hours have disappeared, you may have experienced what psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi called “flow.” It’s the state of being completely absorbed in a task, with your attention so focused that you temporarily lose track of everything else. Whether you’re painting, building a bookshelf, restoring an old chair, or turning empty bottles into plant pots, that deep concentration can be incredibly satisfying. People who experience flow often report greater happiness, productivity, and a stronger sense of accomplishment.
#19 Askew Angles
Image source: sugardoggy
#20 I Mean You Could’ve Rotated The Toilet But Whatever
Image source: doppelknoten
#21 Saw These Girls At IKEA. What Were They Thinking?
Image source: NeeNee9
#22 Just When I Was Putting The Last Door For My IKEA Closet, I Skipped On A Piece Of Cardboard And Stepped On The Glass
Image source: Jelpo_901
Ultimately, working on furniture and home projects can be about much more than simply saving a few dollars or making your home look nicer. It can give you a creative outlet, a sense of accomplishment, a little stress relief, and the satisfaction of knowing you made something with your own hands. There’s also something special about living with an object that has a story behind it—even if that story includes a few questionable measurements and one or two screws left over. Of course, not every piece of furniture you attempt to build is going to become a masterpiece.
#23 The Chance Of Injury Is Unreal Now
Image source: LateNightLuna
#24 The Flooring Of This House
Image source: jcliff219
#25 My Family Got A New House And This Is Where They Put The Light Switch For The Stairs
Image source: MeIancholics
#26 I’m Doing Renovations And My Roomba Found A Tiny Piece Of Sheetrock
Image source: AStrangerSaysHi
Sometimes the measurements are wrong, the instructions make absolutely no sense, or the finished product looks nothing like what you had pictured in your head. And that’s exactly what makes these posts so funny. While these disasters might be entertaining to look at from the outside, they also prove that even the best intentions and a YouTube tutorial can’t always save a project. Which of these furniture fails had you laughing the hardest, Pandas?
#27 A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House Bright Orange… Then Gave Up Halfway Through
Image source: ten_tons_of_light
#28 Fiancé Was Being Thoughtful And Taking The Paint Cans To The Basement. Turns Out He Tried To Carry Too Much At Once…(Also We Just Bought This House)
Image source: Marleyyy_S
#29 IKEA 1 – Bernadette 0. I Failed At Building A Step Ladder. I’ll Stick To Knitting I Think
Image source: dettsbitsandstitches
#30 This Was The Work Of The Second Professional IKEA Furniture Assembler That We Hired Through Taskrabbit
He left the job unfinished and wouldn’t even move it to the correct position. this was after the first person left the job unfinished
Image source: [deleted]
#31 This Happened While Assembling
Image source: jiggloopuff
#32 Oops
Image source: -GodDamnTheSun-
#33 DIY Bathtub Replacement Regret
Hey all, this is probably not the best sub for this and I know I will get roasted. Long story short there eh is that me and my wife bought our first overpriced home and it had a cracked jet tub and we needed to replace it and I’m not too smart and here we are. From there I proceeded to bite off more than I could chew and I went down the old YouTube rabbit hole and started to replace it myself, but as it is our only bathroom I decided to do it in two parts.
Now here are my issues:
The window vinyl trim is not removable(screwed into the window base behind framing)
Gap at the top of the cement board
Asbestos tile underneath floor
How to transition around a corner from the cement board to drywall
And will I be able to do this in two parts?
The room was not square and I already had to add shims to get back cement boards square and plumb
I have to red guard, fibre tape, kerdi tub tape and sealant as well as thinset ready to go but I’m hesitant.
I’m at the point of maybe trying to call a contractor to take over or maybe some helpful advice for me to continue myself.
*Fixtures in place just for water test
My main issue is that I’m dealing with worming around this non removable window trim
Image source: Wooden-Ganache7440
#34 The Bathroom At The Vacation Home My Family Is Renting, I’ve Stubbed My Toe Twice Now
Image source: kevinaud
#35 The Way My Contractor Installed My Shower Head
Image source: SoundsGudToMe
#36 The Design Of This House Wall
Image source: noobmaster694209696
#37 Found This Cabinet At My Grandparents House. Why Would Anyone Design It Like That?
Image source: onestiller
#38 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
Image source: pcjcusaa1636
#39 This Is A Mailbox Not Far From My House. I Have To Drive By It Everyday
I desperately want to swerve my Jeep into it to take it out of its misery. I don’t think the owner was trying be artistic, he just doesn’t know what he’s doing
Image source: RancorNativity
#40 My Friend Went To Look At An Apartment Today And This Was The “Shower”
Image source: chinchillen
#41 These Stairs In My Sisters House Are A Joy To Use
Image source: [deleted]
#42 The Toilet Paper Holder In My House Is Installed Above An Air Vent
Image source: JackDeegan
#43 I Went To An Estate Sale Today, And They Have A Toilet In The Kitchen
Image source: [deleted]
#44 Wonder What The Throttle Does
Image source: Coraxxx
#45 Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far
Image source: BurningBernie559
#46 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much
Image source: fluffynuff
#47 Landlord Hung The Microwave, This Is As Far As It Opens Before Hitting The Wall
Image source: peugeotdriver
#48 “Congrats To The Neighbor Below For The New Chandelier” LOL
Image source: joopas_
#49 Focal Point?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#50
Image source: badrealestatepics
#51
Image source: estate_fail
#52 More Is More Is…. Shoulda Stopped 100 Bricks Ago
Image source: pleasehatethesethings
#53 These Window Reflections Are Painted On
Image source: EvilDuncan
#54 One. Single. Blind
Image source: ahgueso
#55 Tried To Hang The Curtain Rod Above My Front Door Yesterday… Didn’t Realize What I Had Done Til I Stepped Back
Image source: cdcarson99
#56 Piano Wall
Image source: Beefcake52
#57 A Lovely Paint Job
Image source: Scaulbylausis
#58 My Mom’s Garage Is Being Renovated. I Think It’s Pretty Obvious That They Have 3 Dogs
Image source: Superlemonada
#59 A Nightstand Overlapping With The Bed To Break Your Face While Sleeping
Image source: sadeceokumayageldim
#60 Impeccable Interior Design
Image source: lxsercore
#61 Bought This House Last Year And A Lot Of Work Done On It Was DIY By Someone With No Skills. Most Of The Walls Look Like This
Image source: SuckerForNoirRobots
#62 What Loser Architect Designed The Lighting In My Living Room?
Image source: BabySealz4life
#63 The Placement Of This Light Switch
Image source: [deleted]
#64 Bad Sinks Design
Image source: Din_Gurevich
#65 The Solution To Too Much Empty Space
Image source: Machinefun
#66 This One Certainly Stands Out
Image source: proudly_disengaged
#67 Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy
Image source: dickb0tt
#68 “Bathroom Window” In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘S To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)
Image source: anbeli_
#69 Stairway To Heck
Image source: Catalina_whine_fixer
#70
Image source: badrealestatepics
#71 “Media Room”
Image source: badrealestatepics
#72 I Swear I Followed The Instructions
Image source: k_twelfe
#73 There Is No Way The Architect Thought This Was A Good Idea
Image source: [deleted]
#74 How My House Is Designed
Image source: AnDy2000It
#75 Ceiling In My New House
Image source: 25896347
#76 Door In The Floor (Orginally On Twitter)
Image source: aalielf
#77 Can Anyone Explain This? At An Airbnb I’m Staying At
Image source: vipercspeed
#78 Does This Belong In A Residential Home?
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
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