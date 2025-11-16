117 Flirty Jokes To Get Your Crush Smiling

Looking to spark a little chemistry on your next date? 😏 Whether you’re past the stage of asking flirty questions or crafting that perfect rizz line, one thing is sure — funny flirt jokes can be your best wingman. Forget the luxury cologne or flashy car; your sense of humor seals the deal.
Science backs it up — people are naturally drawn to those who make them laugh (source). So, before you send another dry “hey” on Tinder, why not try one of these flirty jokes or a clever conversation starter?
This list comprises cheeky, clever, and downright funny jokes for flirting that will get your crush smiling (and maybe blushing). Want something a bit spicier? You can always graduate to our adult jokes collection or even sprinkle in a few knock-knock classics.
Scroll down, find your favorite flirty jokes, and let us know in the comments if any of these helped you land a second date!
This list comprises cheeky, clever, and downright funny jokes for flirting that will get your crush smiling (and maybe blushing). Want something a bit spicier? You can always graduate to our adult jokes collection or even sprinkle in a few knock-knock classics.
Scroll down, find your favorite flirty jokes, and let us know in the comments if any of these helped you land a second date!
#1 Forever my awkward wingman
When a penguin finds its mate they stay together for the rest of their lives. “Will you be my penguin?”
#2 Menu for one, and proud
“Do you know what’s on Valentine’s Day menu?”
“Me-n-u.”
#3 Proof that flattery works every time
“If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I’d have a galaxy in my hand.”
#4 Plot twist: It’s a roast, not a compliment
“Darling, you are the most beautiful woman in this party! Did you invite these guests on purpose?”
#5 Smooth Talker Energy
“My name is John but you can call me tonight.”
#6 Plot twist: It’s complicated
“I don’t have a girlfriend, I just know a girl who would get really mad if she heard me say that.”
#7 Cheesy Line, But Mood
“I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.”
#8 Limited Edition and Loving It
“Since there is only one of me, does that makes me a limited edition?”
#9 Low-key pun, high-key cute
“Are you from Korea?”
“Because you could be my Seoul mate.”
#10 Plot twist: Happiness is you
“I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?”
#11 Epidemic of Kisses, Anyone?
“If kissing is spreading germs… How about we start an epidemic?”
#12 This Pickup Line Wins
“Hey, can I follow you home?”
“What?”
“Oh sorry, it’s just my parents told me to follow my dreams.”
#13 Fast Food Feud, But Make It Cute
“I’ll be Burger King and you be McDonald’s. I’ll have it my way, and you’ll be lovin’ it.”
#14 Pun game strong
“Baby, if you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.”
#15 Wow, Didn’t See That Coming
“You’re so beautiful that last night you made me forget my pickup line.”
#16 Low-key smooth, not gonna lie
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Kiss.
Kiss who?
ME!
#17 Smooth Moves Meet Savage Burns
Boy: “I have a pen you have a phone number. Think of the possibilities.”
Girl: “I have a sandal you have a face. Think of Casualties.”
#18 Hop aboard the feels express
“Baby, you’ve bought yourself a cruise on the Love Boat. I’ll be your captain.”
#19 Sorry, I’m already toasted
Are you a campfire?
Cause you’re hot and I want s’more.
#20 Cheesy Pickup, Nintendo Style
Do you like Nintendo?
Cuz “Wii” would look good together.
#21 Time Flies When You’re Hot
“Are you a singularity?”
“Not only are you attractive, but the closer I get to you, the faster time seems to slip by.”
#22 Cheesy Pickup, But I’m Here For It
“Are you a keyboard?”
“Because you’re my type!”
#23 Breakfast jokes crack me up
Knock Knock!
Who’s there?
Egg!
Egg who?
Eggcited to meet you.
#24 Too Cute to Leave Behind
“Babe, you’re cuter than a puppy at an animal shelter, Cuz I want to take you home!”
#25 Plot twist: Stalker vibes or secret crush?
“If I followed you home, would you keep me?”
#26 Okay, That Hit Different
Is your dad Liam Neeson?
Because I’m Taken with you.
#27 Pitch Perfect Pickup Line
“Hi, can I get your baseball jersey?”
“What?”
“You know your name and number!”
#28 Destined for your terminal
“If my heart were to fly, your soul would be my airport.”
#29 Not a glitch, just stunned
“If I freeze, it’s not a computer virus. I’m just stunned by your beauty.”
#30 Twitter’s character limit is killing me here
“I need more than 140 characters to tell you how beautiful you are.”
#31 Smoothest icebreaker ever
“I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?”
#32 Plot Twist: Angels Aren’t All High Up
“I didn’t know angels could fly so low.”
#33 Reserved and Unbothered
“Girls are like internet domain names… the ones I like are already taken.”
#34 Smooth or nailed it?
Approach a woman in a bar and whisper “Hey, wanna get out of here?” If she says yes, you can sit where she was.
#35 Confidence beats looks every time
“I may not be the best-looking guy in here, but I’m the only one talking to you.”
#36 Moon vibes got me howling
“You must be a full moon, coz every time you are around me, I turn into a beast.”
#37 Love.exe finally loaded
“I used to think love was abstract until you implemented it in MyHeart.”
#38 Firefox, but make it sassier
If you were a browser, you’d be called FireFoxy.
#39 Straight Up Dumpster Fire Dating
“You smell like trash….. Can I take you out?”
#40 Classic Pick-Up Line Energy
“Hi, I’m writing a phone book, can I have your number?”
#41 Low-key obsessed, not gonna lie
“I want to be your handbag so I never leave your side.”
#42 Guess who just made your day?
You wanna know who’s amazing and has the cutest smile ever?
Read the first word again.
#43 Chemistry Just Complimented You
Are you made of beryllium, gold, and titanium?
You must be because you are BeAuTi-ful.
#44 Plot twist: chair’s taken too
A girl in a restaurant asked me “Are you single?”. I happily replied “Yes”. She took away the extra chair in front of me.
#45 Peanut Butter Vibes Only
You must be peanut butter because you’re making my legs feel like jelly.
#46 Well, that’s one way to break the ice
“I thought you’d be flattered that my dog found your leg so attractive.”
#47 Plot twist energy
Boy: “You know, unlike all these other guys, I can make you really happy.”
Girl: “Why? Are you leaving?”
#48 Brace Yourself, I’m Lost
“Me without you is like a nerd without braces.”
#49 Okay, that was unexpected
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Aldo.
Aldo who?
Aldo anywhere with you.
#50 Low-Key Smooth or Just Bold?
“Excuse me?”
“Do you work at Little Ceasars?”
“Cuz Ur Hot And I’m Ready.”
#51 Plot twist: You’re *that* Santa problem
You are the reason Santa even has a naughty list.
#52 Smoothest pick-up line ever
“You must be from Prague because I can’t help but Czech you out.”
#53 Commitment Level: Expert
“Impress them on your first date by showing up in a shirt with their face on it.”
#54 Periodic Table Who?
“Forget hydrogen, you’re my number one element.”
#55 Flirting Level: Expert Mode
Mami you are on fire… Let me be the wind and make you even hotter.
#56 Smoothest way to dodge checking the time
“Excuse me, miss, can I have the time?”
“I’d check my watch but I can’t take my eyes off you.”
#57 Plot twist: Falling never felt this good
“You may fall from the sky, you may fall from a tree, but the best way to fall… is in love with me.”
#58 Goals: Clear, Cute, And Slightly Cheesy
“Can I have your picture so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?”
#59 Cheesy but effective
“If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put “U” and “I” together.”
#60 Lowkey Flattering or Lowkey Fined?
Are you a parking ticket?
Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.
#61 Instant Boyfriend Upgrade
Do you like my shirt?
It’s made out of boyfriend material.
#62 Wish granted, but make it quick
“Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?”
#63 Okay, that one actually got me.
Knock Knock!
Who’s there?
Pauline!
Pauline Who?
I think I’m Pauline in love with you.
#64 Okay, that hit different
Knock, Knock.
Who’s there?
Needle!
Needle who?
Needle a little love right now.
#65 This Pun’s Got Juice
Knock Knock!
Who’s there?
Honeydew!
Honeydew who?
Honeydew you know how fine you look right now?
#66 Cheesy Enough to Win You Over
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Evvie.
Evvie who?
Evvie thing that I have is your darling.
#67 Trying my luck twice, no shame
“Do you believe in love at first sight or do I pass by you again?”
#68 Math Romance, but Make It Calculus
“You give me Epsilon, I give you Delta. Together, we find limits.”
#69 Gravity’s got nothing on that smile
Your smile must be a black hole, nothing can escape its pull.
#70 Gracefully Fried, Not Forgotten
“Does your skin feel burnt?”
“Because I think you must have just fallen down from heaven, and re-entry gave you a tan.”
#71 Oops, guess who’s not getting a second date?
Save your breath… You’ll need it to blow up your date.
#72 Plot twist: you’re the real gift
“If I was the Grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you.”
#73 Low-Key Sweet, No Cone Required
“I may not be Dairy Queen, baby, but I’ll treat you right!”
#74 Starting off with zero street cred
“I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment?”
#75 Sweetest pickup line ever
What did the chocolate syrup say to the ice cream?
“I’m sweet on you!”
#76 When eye contact doubles as cardio
“I feel so tired every time I meet you… Why? Because whenever I look into your eyes I can’t find the way out.”
#77 Cold open, but bold move
Take an ice cube to the bar, smash it and say: “Now that I’ve broken the ice, will you sleep with me?”
#78 Brains on overdrive, no chill
“Are you the energizer bunny?”
“Cause you just keep going and going through my mind.”
#79 Impressive persistence, questionable playbook
Guy: “Wanna go out?”
Girl: “I have a boyfriend.”
Guy: “It’s just like soccer, just because there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score.”
#80 Too Soon, But Still Smooth
You must be from Pearl Harbor, because baby, you’re the bomb.
#81 Cat got your heart?
Are you a cat?
Because you’re purrrrrrfect.
#82 When Cute Breaks the Internet
“Baby, you’re so cute you made my page 404.”
#83 When broke and bold collide
“Excuse me, I’m a little short on cash. Mind if we shared a cab home?”
#84 Mood: digestive sabotage
“I want to ask you out, but I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. And worms. And maggots. And…”
#85 Plot Twist: Lipstick Logic
Why does a blonde wear green lipstick?
Because red means Stop.
#86 Never Knew Life Could Look This Bright
“You have repainted my life with colors that were previously unknown to me!”
#87 Well, that escalated quickly
Boy: “What’s it gonna take for you to come home with me?”
Girl: “Chloroform!”
#88 Late to the party but here now
“I’m sorry I wasn’t part of your past, can I make it up by being in your future?”
#89 Math just got romantic and weird
“My love for you is like dividing by zero – it cannot be defined.”
#90 Chemistry Flirting Level: Expert
Are you made of copper and tellurium?
Because you’re CuTe.
#91 Okay, now this is poetic but lowkey relatable
“Roses are red, violets are blue, love never crossed my mind until I came across you.”
#92 Not a genie, but close enough
“I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true.”
#93 This Joke Slaps Harder Than I Expected
Knock Knock!
Who’s there?
Candice!
Candice Who?
Candice be love I’m feeling right now?
#94 Sweetest constant ever
You’re sweeter than 3.14.
#95 Quantum Chemistry Vibes
“We must be subatomic particles because I feel a strong force between us.”
#96 Guess who makes it all meaningful?
Every function without you will always be void of love.
#97 Science says I’m kinda HOT too
“According to the second law of thermodynamics, you’re supposed to share your hotness with me.”
#98 Chemistry Puns That Actually Spark
“Hey baby, if I supply the voltage and you some resistance, imagine the current we can make together.”
#99 Generous But Still Calculated
“My idea of flirting is giving a girl 1 of my 10 tacos.”
#100 Breakfast Goals, Honestly
“You’re like milk, I want to make you a part of my complete breakfast.”
#101 When Your Booty Hits Refresh
Are you sitting on the F5 key?
Because your backside is refreshing.
#102 Stealth Mode: Activated
“It’s hunting season and fox-like you shouldn’t be out in the open!”
#103 Jealousy looks good on you
“Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful. Hate me because your boyfriend thinks so.”
#104 Soup-er smooth move
“Are you Vietnamese?”
“Cause I’m falling pho you.”
#105 Challenge accepted, but good luck!
Are you an exception?
“I bet I can catch you.”
#106 Too fizzy to handle
Your name must be Coca-Cola because you’re so-da-licious.
#107 Love’s RSVP Always Pending
Every function without you will always be void of love.
#108 Undefined but infinite feelings
“My love for you is like dividing by zero – it cannot be defined.”
#109 Imaginary But Definitely Here
Are you the square root of -1?
Because you can’t be real.
#110 Shear Brilliance Right Here
Are you a sheep?
Cause your body is unbaaaaalievable.
#111 Well, that Escalated Quickly
“Its girls like u that cause global warming!”
#112 Definitely not humble, but okay
“Handsome, Sweet, Intelligent, spontaneous, good-looking, nice friends, charming, funny, well… Enough about ME! How about you?”
#113 That typo just made my day
“I like jokes but I like hu mor.”
#114 That’s one expensive distraction
“I was blinded by your beauty; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.”
#115 Deep Talk or Just Weird Flex?
“You are my methods. I am nothing without you.”
#116 Not your average cheesy pickup
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Cheese.
Cheese who?
Cheese a cute girl!
#117 “Alcohol’s brutal honesty”
“I’ve had so much to drink that you’re beginning to look good.”
Follow Us