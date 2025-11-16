117 Flirty Jokes To Get Your Crush Smiling

Looking to spark a little chemistry on your next date? 😏 Whether you’re past the stage of asking flirty questions or crafting that perfect rizz line, one thing is sure — funny flirt jokes can be your best wingman. Forget the luxury cologne or flashy car; your sense of humor seals the deal.

Science backs it up — people are naturally drawn to those who make them laugh (source). So, before you send another dry “hey” on Tinder, why not try one of these flirty jokes or a clever conversation starter?

This list comprises cheeky, clever, and downright funny jokes for flirting that will get your crush smiling (and maybe blushing). Want something a bit spicier? You can always graduate to our adult jokes collection or even sprinkle in a few knock-knock classics.

Scroll down, find your favorite flirty jokes, and let us know in the comments if any of these helped you land a second date!

#1 Forever my awkward wingman

When a penguin finds its mate they stay together for the rest of their lives. “Will you be my penguin?”

#2 Menu for one, and proud

“Do you know what’s on Valentine’s Day menu?”

“Me-n-u.”

#3 Proof that flattery works every time

“If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I’d have a galaxy in my hand.”

#4 Plot twist: It’s a roast, not a compliment

“Darling, you are the most beautiful woman in this party! Did you invite these guests on purpose?”

#5 Smooth Talker Energy

“My name is John but you can call me tonight.”

#6 Plot twist: It’s complicated

“I don’t have a girlfriend, I just know a girl who would get really mad if she heard me say that.”

#7 Cheesy Line, But Mood

“I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.”

#8 Limited Edition and Loving It

“Since there is only one of me, does that makes me a limited edition?”

#9 Low-key pun, high-key cute

“Are you from Korea?”

“Because you could be my Seoul mate.”

#10 Plot twist: Happiness is you

“I thought happiness started with an H. Why does mine start with U?”

#11 Epidemic of Kisses, Anyone?

“If kissing is spreading germs… How about we start an epidemic?”

#12 This Pickup Line Wins

“Hey, can I follow you home?”

“What?”

“Oh sorry, it’s just my parents told me to follow my dreams.”

#13 Fast Food Feud, But Make It Cute

“I’ll be Burger King and you be McDonald’s. I’ll have it my way, and you’ll be lovin’ it.”

#14 Pun game strong

“Baby, if you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.”

#15 Wow, Didn’t See That Coming

“You’re so beautiful that last night you made me forget my pickup line.”

#16 Low-key smooth, not gonna lie

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Kiss.

Kiss who?

ME!

#17 Smooth Moves Meet Savage Burns

Boy: “I have a pen you have a phone number. Think of the possibilities.”

Girl: “I have a sandal you have a face. Think of Casualties.”

#18 Hop aboard the feels express

“Baby, you’ve bought yourself a cruise on the Love Boat. I’ll be your captain.”

#19 Sorry, I’m already toasted

Are you a campfire?

Cause you’re hot and I want s’more.

#20 Cheesy Pickup, Nintendo Style

Do you like Nintendo?

Cuz “Wii” would look good together.

#21 Time Flies When You’re Hot

“Are you a singularity?”

“Not only are you attractive, but the closer I get to you, the faster time seems to slip by.”

#22 Cheesy Pickup, But I’m Here For It

“Are you a keyboard?”

“Because you’re my type!”

#23 Breakfast jokes crack me up

Knock Knock!

Who’s there?

Egg!

Egg who?

Eggcited to meet you.

#24 Too Cute to Leave Behind

“Babe, you’re cuter than a puppy at an animal shelter, Cuz I want to take you home!”

#25 Plot twist: Stalker vibes or secret crush?

“If I followed you home, would you keep me?”

#26 Okay, That Hit Different

Is your dad Liam Neeson?

Because I’m Taken with you.

#27 Pitch Perfect Pickup Line

“Hi, can I get your baseball jersey?”

“What?”

“You know your name and number!”

#28 Destined for your terminal

“If my heart were to fly, your soul would be my airport.”

#29 Not a glitch, just stunned

“If I freeze, it’s not a computer virus. I’m just stunned by your beauty.”

#30 Twitter’s character limit is killing me here

“I need more than 140 characters to tell you how beautiful you are.”

#31 Smoothest icebreaker ever

“I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?”

#32 Plot Twist: Angels Aren’t All High Up

“I didn’t know angels could fly so low.”

#33 Reserved and Unbothered

“Girls are like internet domain names… the ones I like are already taken.”

#34 Smooth or nailed it?

Approach a woman in a bar and whisper “Hey, wanna get out of here?” If she says yes, you can sit where she was.

#35 Confidence beats looks every time

“I may not be the best-looking guy in here, but I’m the only one talking to you.”

#36 Moon vibes got me howling

“You must be a full moon, coz every time you are around me, I turn into a beast.”

#37 Love.exe finally loaded

“I used to think love was abstract until you implemented it in MyHeart.”

#38 Firefox, but make it sassier

If you were a browser, you’d be called FireFoxy.

#39 Straight Up Dumpster Fire Dating

“You smell like trash….. Can I take you out?”

#40 Classic Pick-Up Line Energy

“Hi, I’m writing a phone book, can I have your number?”

#41 Low-key obsessed, not gonna lie

“I want to be your handbag so I never leave your side.”

#42 Guess who just made your day?

You wanna know who’s amazing and has the cutest smile ever?

Read the first word again.

#43 Chemistry Just Complimented You

Are you made of beryllium, gold, and titanium?

You must be because you are BeAuTi-ful.

#44 Plot twist: chair’s taken too

A girl in a restaurant asked me “Are you single?”. I happily replied “Yes”. She took away the extra chair in front of me.

#45 Peanut Butter Vibes Only

You must be peanut butter because you’re making my legs feel like jelly.

#46 Well, that’s one way to break the ice

“I thought you’d be flattered that my dog found your leg so attractive.”

#47 Plot twist energy

Boy: “You know, unlike all these other guys, I can make you really happy.”

Girl: “Why? Are you leaving?”

#48 Brace Yourself, I’m Lost

“Me without you is like a nerd without braces.”

#49 Okay, that was unexpected

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Aldo.

Aldo who?

Aldo anywhere with you.

#50 Low-Key Smooth or Just Bold?

“Excuse me?”

“Do you work at Little Ceasars?”

“Cuz Ur Hot And I’m Ready.”

#51 Plot twist: You’re *that* Santa problem

You are the reason Santa even has a naughty list.

#52 Smoothest pick-up line ever

“You must be from Prague because I can’t help but Czech you out.”

#53 Commitment Level: Expert

“Impress them on your first date by showing up in a shirt with their face on it.”

#54 Periodic Table Who?

“Forget hydrogen, you’re my number one element.”

#55 Flirting Level: Expert Mode

Mami you are on fire… Let me be the wind and make you even hotter.

#56 Smoothest way to dodge checking the time

“Excuse me, miss, can I have the time?”

“I’d check my watch but I can’t take my eyes off you.”

#57 Plot twist: Falling never felt this good

“You may fall from the sky, you may fall from a tree, but the best way to fall… is in love with me.”

#58 Goals: Clear, Cute, And Slightly Cheesy

“Can I have your picture so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?”

#59 Cheesy but effective

“If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put “U” and “I” together.”

#60 Lowkey Flattering or Lowkey Fined?

Are you a parking ticket?

Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.

#61 Instant Boyfriend Upgrade

Do you like my shirt?

It’s made out of boyfriend material.

#62 Wish granted, but make it quick

“Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?”

#63 Okay, that one actually got me.

Knock Knock!

Who’s there?

Pauline!

Pauline Who?

I think I’m Pauline in love with you.

#64 Okay, that hit different

Knock, Knock.

Who’s there?

Needle!

Needle who?

Needle a little love right now.

#65 This Pun’s Got Juice

Knock Knock!

Who’s there?

Honeydew!

Honeydew who?

Honeydew you know how fine you look right now?

#66 Cheesy Enough to Win You Over

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Evvie.

Evvie who?

Evvie thing that I have is your darling.

#67 Trying my luck twice, no shame

“Do you believe in love at first sight or do I pass by you again?”

#68 Math Romance, but Make It Calculus

“You give me Epsilon, I give you Delta. Together, we find limits.”

#69 Gravity’s got nothing on that smile

Your smile must be a black hole, nothing can escape its pull.

#70 Gracefully Fried, Not Forgotten

“Does your skin feel burnt?”

“Because I think you must have just fallen down from heaven, and re-entry gave you a tan.”

#71 Oops, guess who’s not getting a second date?

Save your breath… You’ll need it to blow up your date.

#72 Plot twist: you’re the real gift

“If I was the Grinch, I wouldn’t steal Christmas. I’d steal you.”

#73 Low-Key Sweet, No Cone Required

“I may not be Dairy Queen, baby, but I’ll treat you right!”

#74 Starting off with zero street cred

“I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment?”

#75 Sweetest pickup line ever

What did the chocolate syrup say to the ice cream?

“I’m sweet on you!”

#76 When eye contact doubles as cardio

“I feel so tired every time I meet you… Why? Because whenever I look into your eyes I can’t find the way out.”

#77 Cold open, but bold move

Take an ice cube to the bar, smash it and say: “Now that I’ve broken the ice, will you sleep with me?”

#78 Brains on overdrive, no chill

“Are you the energizer bunny?”

“Cause you just keep going and going through my mind.”

#79 Impressive persistence, questionable playbook

Guy: “Wanna go out?”

Girl: “I have a boyfriend.”

Guy: “It’s just like soccer, just because there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score.”

#80 Too Soon, But Still Smooth

You must be from Pearl Harbor, because baby, you’re the bomb.

#81 Cat got your heart?

Are you a cat?

Because you’re purrrrrrfect.

#82 When Cute Breaks the Internet

“Baby, you’re so cute you made my page 404.”

#83 When broke and bold collide

“Excuse me, I’m a little short on cash. Mind if we shared a cab home?”

#84 Mood: digestive sabotage

“I want to ask you out, but I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. And worms. And maggots. And…”

#85 Plot Twist: Lipstick Logic

Why does a blonde wear green lipstick?

Because red means Stop.

#86 Never Knew Life Could Look This Bright

“You have repainted my life with colors that were previously unknown to me!”

#87 Well, that escalated quickly

Boy: “What’s it gonna take for you to come home with me?”

Girl: “Chloroform!”

#88 Late to the party but here now

“I’m sorry I wasn’t part of your past, can I make it up by being in your future?”

#89 Math just got romantic and weird

“My love for you is like dividing by zero – it cannot be defined.”

#90 Chemistry Flirting Level: Expert

Are you made of copper and tellurium?

Because you’re CuTe.

#91 Okay, now this is poetic but lowkey relatable

“Roses are red, violets are blue, love never crossed my mind until I came across you.”

#92 Not a genie, but close enough

“I may not be a genie, but I can make your dreams come true.”

#93 This Joke Slaps Harder Than I Expected

Knock Knock!

Who’s there?

Candice!

Candice Who?

Candice be love I’m feeling right now?

#94 Sweetest constant ever

You’re sweeter than 3.14.

#95 Quantum Chemistry Vibes

“We must be subatomic particles because I feel a strong force between us.”

#96 Guess who makes it all meaningful?

Every function without you will always be void of love.

#97 Science says I’m kinda HOT too

“According to the second law of thermodynamics, you’re supposed to share your hotness with me.”

#98 Chemistry Puns That Actually Spark

“Hey baby, if I supply the voltage and you some resistance, imagine the current we can make together.”

#99 Generous But Still Calculated

“My idea of flirting is giving a girl 1 of my 10 tacos.”

#100 Breakfast Goals, Honestly

“You’re like milk, I want to make you a part of my complete breakfast.”

#101 When Your Booty Hits Refresh

Are you sitting on the F5 key?

Because your backside is refreshing.

#102 Stealth Mode: Activated

“It’s hunting season and fox-like you shouldn’t be out in the open!”

#103 Jealousy looks good on you

“Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful. Hate me because your boyfriend thinks so.”

#104 Soup-er smooth move

“Are you Vietnamese?”

“Cause I’m falling pho you.”

#105 Challenge accepted, but good luck!

Are you an exception?

“I bet I can catch you.”

#106 Too fizzy to handle

Your name must be Coca-Cola because you’re so-da-licious.

#107 Love’s RSVP Always Pending

#108 Undefined but infinite feelings

#109 Imaginary But Definitely Here

Are you the square root of -1?

Because you can’t be real.

#110 Shear Brilliance Right Here

Are you a sheep?

Cause your body is unbaaaaalievable.

#111 Well, that Escalated Quickly

“Its girls like u that cause global warming!”

#112 Definitely not humble, but okay

“Handsome, Sweet, Intelligent, spontaneous, good-looking, nice friends, charming, funny, well… Enough about ME! How about you?”

#113 That typo just made my day

“I like jokes but I like hu mor.”

#114 That’s one expensive distraction

“I was blinded by your beauty; I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.”

#115 Deep Talk or Just Weird Flex?

“You are my methods. I am nothing without you.”

#116 Not your average cheesy pickup

Knock, knock!

Who’s there?

Cheese.

Cheese who?

Cheese a cute girl!

#117 “Alcohol’s brutal honesty”

“I’ve had so much to drink that you’re beginning to look good.”

