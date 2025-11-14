Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Well, here I want to show you people at peace and alone in this place that we call earth, our home, so to speak. I love using black and white photography to capture images, especially since I live in Russia, a country not known for sunshine.

Sometimes people seem to be part of the world but are also isolated form it at the same time. I hope my images depict this aspect of alienation. I want to show how people can function in this world but still seem to be remote in the vastness of our planet.

More info: 30-john-williams.pixels.com

Man Walking

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Alone in the Pond

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Horse Rider in Dust

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Woman and the Sliders

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Fisherman in the City

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Staring into the Abyss

Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
