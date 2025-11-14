Photography Of People Who Are Isolated And Alone

Well, here I want to show you people at peace and alone in this place that we call earth, our home, so to speak. I love using black and white photography to capture images, especially since I live in Russia, a country not known for sunshine.
Sometimes people seem to be part of the world but are also isolated form it at the same time. I hope my images depict this aspect of alienation. I want to show how people can function in this world but still seem to be remote in the vastness of our planet.
More info: 30-john-williams.pixels.com
Man Walking
Alone in the Pond
Horse Rider in Dust
Woman and the Sliders
Fisherman in the City
Staring into the Abyss
