50 Absolutely Hilarious Items That Made These People’s Homes All The More Interesting

Picture this: You’ve just moved into your dream home — or you’re planning to — and you’re bursting with excitement to decorate it. You’ve spent hours on Pinterest and Etsy, wandering around Ikea, and scrolling through endless pages of home decor inspiration. But as you start to buy items and carefully place them in your rooms, you realize that everything is beginning to look the same as every other aesthetic and photoshoot-like house you see online. Where’s the personality? The humor? The fun?

You see, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and buy all the cute home decorations that catch your eye. But when your house starts looking like a furniture catalog, it loses its charm — and pretty fast! Time to add some character back into the mix with some funny home decor!

Luckily for us, people seem to have a talent for finding hilarious things, and they can’t resist the temptation to share them with the world. Whether they’re funny signs or some cool room decor we didn’t know existed, they’re guaranteed to make you want to go on a shopping spree. So, get ready to unleash your inner comedian and add some personality back into your living space with these funny home decor items! Here are our favorite finds so far — you’ll get tons of ideas for home interiors and gifts, so check them out and don’t forget to upvote the ones you like the most.

#1 Put Up Our New Toilet Roll Holder And I’m So Chuffed With It Haha. He Just Had To Take Centre Stage!

Image source: kilberts_home

#2 Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles”

We’ve giggled about this misspelling for years, so this season I finally made him the Christmas angles he deserves.

Image source: Thepolomarcos

#3 A Lady Decorated Her Door At A Retirement Home. Too Funny!

Image source: Up_All_Nite

#4 Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

Image source: hot_controller

#5 I’m No Longer Allowed To Help With The Xmas Decorations

Image source: drdalebrant

#6 Decorated My Tree For October… Hope Everyone Finds It Funny As I Do

Image source: SnooRecipes4570

#7 Some “Inspirational” Home Decor I Made. Just For Fun

Image source: Shancar

#8 We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom.

Image source: Aust1nL33

#9 My Grandmother’s Decorative “Spice Jars” From The 50’s

Image source: cerart939

#10 This Makes Me Want To Re-Decorate My Tool Shed

Image source: CidisAwesome

#11 Relocating Home Depot Halloween Decorations

Image source: _jonias

#12 Finally Got This Gem Back Up In Our New Home!

Image source: home.own.it.w.erika

#13 I’m So Glad We’ve Reached That Time Of The Year When Home Decor Stores Put Out The Good Stuff.

Image source: ShadowSeal

#14 So My Mom Is A 1st Grade Teacher And I Helped Her Decorate Her Room. By Far My Favorite Poster

Image source: xReaper77

#15 Final Touches To A House To Make It A Home

Image source: JosephRobutusen

#16 Normal Home Decor Is Boring

Image source: christina_hurd

#17 Being The Girlfriend, I Was Given The Job To Decorate Our New Home

Image source: Misskylakandy

#18 Our Friend Is Buying His First Home Today, So We Worked With His Realtor To Be Sure This Is The First Thing Waiting For Him In His Kitchen After Closing

Image source: InflatableRegret

#19 Girlfriend Brought Home Some New Decor… I Think This One Approves

Image source: KimmieGibbler

#20 Home Decor Inspo

Image source: rosie-roo

#21 My Parents Just Put Up The Traditional Decorations. I Wanted To See How Long Before They Noticed My Revisions.

Image source: imgur.com

#22 My Favorite House We Trick-Or-Treated At Tonight. This Was Their Only Decoration

Image source: littlesemi

#23 Last Addition To My Christmas House Decorations

Image source: ahomelessguy

#24 I Let My Husband Decorate The Bathroom

Image source: prm7777777

#25 Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

Image source: interruptingcow_moo

#26 Painted Some Cute Wall Decor

Image source: animalia

#27 I Decorated The Empty Cavity Behind My Mirror Today

Image source: JasterMereel42

#28 We Set Up The Only Halloween Decoration We Really Need

Image source: drugstoredivas

#29 Not Pleased With My Choice Of Home Decor

Image source: MsRae91

#30 What Definitely Comes To Life At Night Is This Finger Tea Set

Image source: coldComforts

#31 Damage To This Decorative Bird Jar Gives It A Surly Expression

Image source: Ulexes

#32 Being Newly Single And Renting A Room In A House, I Figured This Would Be My Best Room Decoration

Image source: GalacticGarglBlaster

#33 My Dad Made Me These “Decorative Trees” In His Workshop For Christmas

Image source: Popecicle

#34 Decided To Decorate My Sister’s Room Before She Comes Home For The Holidays. I Hope She Likes It!!

Image source: scrambelina

#35 My Neighbors Didn’t Take Down Their Halloween Decorations, But They’ve Been Adjusting Them For Each Holiday

Image source: Point21Gigawatts

#36 My Daughter Didn’t Want Me To Take Down Her Favorite Halloween Decoration, So I Improvised

Image source: MaMaJillianLeanna

#37 So I Keep Turning My Roommates Latest Owl Decoration Upside Down Because I Think It’s Hilarious. She’s Not Amused

Image source: Braaaaaaaaaaves

#38 Really Though, That’s My Spot

Image source: thegoldwinston

#39 I Should Not Be Left Alone In A Home Decorating Store

Image source: Gohomepatyouredrunk

#40 My Friend Collects Home Decor That Resembles His Dog

Image source: PetrRabbit

#41 So My Wife Bought A Decorative Sign For Our Kitchen

Image source: chinchilla618

#42 Funny Home Decor Cushions

Image source: 18forevertilldeath1

#43 GF Let Me Decorate The Guest Bathroom. This Is Now The View From The Toilet

Image source: brianito

#44 Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With A New Shower Curtain While She’s Gone For The Day

Image source: BigMike0228

#45 Look. At. This. Cute. Sign Do You Have A Personal, Furry, Four-Legged Doorbell?

Image source: kiwisunshinedesigns

#46 My Mom Is The Best Decorator

Image source: dymo432

#47 Our Decor Screams Grown Up. Not Like Mature Adult… But Grown Up

Image source: Kisskissfish

#48 Mom Asked Me To Decorate For Our NYE Party

Image source: alfred0nt

#49 Home Is Where The Heart Is

Image source: BrandonC41

#50 My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays

Image source: dn151864

