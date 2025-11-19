30 Funny Harvests That Prove Mother Nature Has Some Funny Tricks Up Her Sleeve

Gardening is a hobby that gives you something really tangible: if done right, it can sustain you. In the U.S., growing your own food is quite popular. According to Raleigh Realty, 55% of American households have a garden.

Although lots of people do it, not all are so successful at it. A lot of things have to go right if you want to enjoy a good harvest: weather conditions, soil, and enough love and care. This time, we’re celebrating the hilarious times people’s gardening efforts yielded less than desirable results, courtesy of the Might Harvest subreddit.

Bored Panda reached out to Linda Ly, the founder of Garden Betty, a top gardening and home blog. She shared her own experiences with garden fails and told us why making mistakes is a vital part of having your own garden. Read her expert insights below!

#1 I Did It, I Grew A Watermelon!

Image source: thebourgeois

#2 I Was So Excited When I Saw A Quarter-Sized Carrot Top Poking Through The Soil 😑

Image source: Levangeline

#3 So Excited For My First Ever Eggplant Harvest! I’ll Feed My Family For Nanoseconds With This Haul. Recipe Suggestions?

Image source: ZodFrankNFurter

#4 Well, At Least It’s Pretty

Image source: CTX800Beta

#5 I Found Even Smaller Tomatoes

Image source: No_Lack5414

#6 Bountiful Harvest

Image source: ApolloBollo

#7 My Brother’s Bountiful Corn Harvest!

Image source: xx2983xx

#8 Should I Soak The Olive Or Turn It Into Oil?

Image source: MactionSnack

#9 Eggplant (Egg For Scale)

Image source: StrangeQuark1221

#10 My Only Cucumber This Year

Image source: TheDMGothamDeserves

#11 If I Store It Correctly, This Carrot Should Last My Family All Winter!

Image source: Cowboy_Like_Me-

#12 Update From My Lemon Tree

Image source: OnePaleontologist598

#13 Apple Pie Anyone?

Image source: lita_elf

#14 I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This. Behold: My Ghost Pepper

Image source: JMDubbz85

#15 I Planted Bananas On My Backyard

Image source: Afraid-Procedure5351

#16 My Neighbors Sunflower Has A Comically Small Bloom For It’s Massive Size

Image source: samanthablanks1

#17 I Think I Can Open A Soup Kitchen Now

Image source: Horror_Structure603

#18 My $100 Water Bill Watermelon

Image source: Clear-Sport4461

#19 Pineapple Pizza Toppings For Everyone!

Image source: sirene77

#20 My First Ripe Habanero, And A Zucchini That Hid Under Weeds And Avoided Detection. The Zucchini Was Kind Enough To Say Hi To Me When I Found It! The Habanero Has Been Eaten And Was Nowhere Near As Spicy As I’d Expected

Image source: ZodFrankNFurter

#21 Decided To Harvest All Of My Chives To Make Chive Powder. Behold My Mighty Chive Powder Stash

Image source: AidecaBlu

#22 Just Thinking About All The Stew We Will Have

Image source: Crystalyze13

#23 Behold This Giant Lime – My First Lime Harvest

Image source: Musasmelody

#24 Recipe Says To Use Two Lemons

Image source: Strangeling3

#25 10 Generations Of My People Will Never Know What It Feels Like To Be Hungry!

Image source: PraiseTheRiverLord

#26 Yesterday’s Mighty Harvest Is Today’s Breakfast!

Image source: Nemset

#27 Eggplant Smaller Than An Egg

Image source: Episquender

#28 My Sister Just Handed Me This

Image source: Project_Valkyrie

#29 Time To Learn How To Preserve Asparagus, We’ll Swim In It Soon!

Image source: magic-creator

#30 Alas, I Fear The Gallons Of Tomato Soup I Will Make With This Bountiful Harvest Will Mold Before It Can All Be Eaten. No One Could Ever Consume Such Quantity :(

Image source: herfjoter

