“I’ll Never Be Able To Unsee This”: 71 Funny And Silly Memes About All Things Geography

At its core, geography is the study of Earth’s landscapes, environments, and the relationships between people and their surroundings. A wholesome enough premise, and the kind of thing you’d expect to bring everyone together over a shared appreciation of how big and interesting the planet is.

And yet it’s also behind some of the most heated arguments known to humanity—from tipsy debates with friends about whether Eurasia is actually one continent or two, all the way up to serious international conflicts over where lines on a map should sit.

Absolute chaos, and exactly why it makes such a rich subject for jokes. The r/geographymemes subreddit collects the best of them, and we’ve pulled together our favorites below.

#1 True?

Image source: Sumeriam

#2 Fascinating, But Untrue

Image source: @eevee

#3 I’ll Never Be Able To Unsee This

Image source: NathanHatesLife

#4 Madagascar Has Feelings???

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Need This

Image source: Staszrrs

#6 Western Media When Tragedy Hits

Image source: Rhino77zw

#7 True?

Image source: dndDAAKU23

#8 Which Cookie Are Y’all Taking

Image source: British_Chap2

#9 Good Luck Fixing

Image source: AcceptableGoat5794

#10 Close Call

Image source: @CcibChris

#11 North Europe Flags Be Like:

Image source: IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1

#12 All These Fake Geography Buffs Out Here Smh

Image source: Remuj

#13 Geography In Other Languages

Image source: Vegetable_Look_4021

#14 Lets Be Real, It Is Like This, US Americans Don’t Know Nothing About Geography

Image source: Silent-Oblivion

#15 Each State’s Least Liked Neighbor

Image source: Link_Da_Stink7

#16 Europe Thing

Image source: reddit.com

#17 It’s Not Enough

Image source: Street_Priority_7686

#18 Germany

Image source: 4methysx_

#19 Asked Chatgpt To Create A Map Of Europe In 2050, Wth

Image source: Souvlakias840

#20 Toe

Image source: Its_Neither5_Nor4

#21 Europe To Americans

Image source: Corries_Roy_Cropper

#22 Explains Earthquakes

Image source: TurbulentRip4285

#23 The Alaskans Definitely Made This One

Image source: British_Chap2

#24 You Think Your Latin Makes You Better Than Us?

Image source: ieatraccoons

#25 A Very American Map

Image source: IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1

#26 Map Of Serbia, But It Turned Into A Schnitzel

Image source: IAmChrisTheChristian

#27 I’m Aware Of The Full Name. But No One Uses It

Image source: OldSport416

#28 So Close, Yet So Far

Image source: Orange_leaf19

#29 True Or Not?

Image source: Cautious_Nothing1870

#30 Yes

Image source: DrCrossBones

#31 We Invade A Lil

Image source: Whooperboi

#32 Pretty Hard

Image source: Widedog_

#33 It’s Time To Learn Geography, Now!

Image source: 1Aaditya1

#34 Fixing The US

Image source: crazy-goober

#35 Simplified Geography A.k.a Country Bumkin Geography

Image source: Far_Match_3774

#36 Oregon

Image source: l-Beat-My-Wife

#37 I Tried To Make A Version Of Another Meme But Wth Google?

Image source: ImpossibleEvan

#38 The World According To America?

Image source: Master-Criticism-182

#39 Countries With Directions In Their Name But Don’t Have A Twin

Image source: No_Tax_7889

#40 Chad

Image source: LaPetitFleuret

#41 Eight Ways To Divide Texas

Image source: delugetheory

#42 I Never Understood This Meme

Image source: reddit.com

#43 It’s True You Know

Image source: BejPlum

#44 The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Each State!

Image source: Link_Da_Stink7

#45 Hope No One Has Already Done This

Image source: Science-games-YT

#46 Americans Do Not Realise The Size Of Their Own Country 😮

Image source: Budddydings44

#47 Fine, No One Gets To Have It!

Image source: Difficult_Clerk_4074

#48 Supercontinent

Image source: LegendZ69

#49 Dam, The Netherlands Are Impressive

Image source: highkey_a_god

#50 European Bullying American

Image source: the_doctor2_03

#51 Learing The Lakes

Image source: ReactionAble7945

#52 I’m Bad At Geography

Image source: -Hi_Im_Here-

#53 Highest Quality Meme

Image source: internet_redditor

#54 Very Funny Geography Meme Go Brrrrrrr

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Geography Meme!

Image source: 22prateek12

#56 Forget East And West Europe, Say Hello To North And South Europe

Image source: Moist-Complaint-7578

#57 They Called Their Country After Fictional Character. Are They Stupid?

Image source: XVYQ_Emperator

#58 Why Aren’t There Major Cities On Lake Vostok?

Image source: theurbanmapper

#59 Widesconsin

Image source: BiNationalPerson

#60 Why Isn’t The Atlantic Ocean Considered A Great Lake?

Image source: thekeystoneking

#61 Please, Not The French Brazil

Image source: R0DR160HM

#62 Why ?

Image source: TrainingDrawing7788

#63 What’s Your Favourite Satellite City?

Image source: trym982

#64 Where’s The Most Southern Part Of The Arctic Ocean?

Image source: allonzehe

#65 Map Of Europe Of Witch Country Is Lit

Image source: at_brooklyn

#66 Europe Convincing The World That It Is A Real Continent Has To Be The Greatest Troll Of All Time

Image source: ComradeHregly

#67 I Had No Idea?!?!

Image source: skullhead907

#68 I Saw This In R/Skateboard

Image source: SkyeBeacon

#69 How Foreigners See The U.S.

Image source: Poopsweats2026

#70 Mongolian Navy

Image source: Witherbomb

#71 Indeed

Image source: Red_Delta8779

