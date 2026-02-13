“I’ll Never Be Able To Unsee This”: 71 Funny And Silly Memes About All Things Geography

At its core, geography is the study of Earth’s landscapes, environments, and the relationships between people and their surroundings. A wholesome enough premise, and the kind of thing you’d expect to bring everyone together over a shared appreciation of how big and interesting the planet is.
And yet it’s also behind some of the most heated arguments known to humanity—from tipsy debates with friends about whether Eurasia is actually one continent or two, all the way up to serious international conflicts over where lines on a map should sit.
Absolute chaos, and exactly why it makes such a rich subject for jokes. The r/geographymemes subreddit collects the best of them, and we’ve pulled together our favorites below.
#1 True?
Image source: Sumeriam
#2 Fascinating, But Untrue
Image source: @eevee
#3 I’ll Never Be Able To Unsee This
Image source: NathanHatesLife
#4 Madagascar Has Feelings???
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Need This
Image source: Staszrrs
#6 Western Media When Tragedy Hits
Image source: Rhino77zw
#7 True?
Image source: dndDAAKU23
#8 Which Cookie Are Y’all Taking
Image source: British_Chap2
#9 Good Luck Fixing
Image source: AcceptableGoat5794
#10 Close Call
Image source: @CcibChris
#11 North Europe Flags Be Like:
Image source: IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1
#12 All These Fake Geography Buffs Out Here Smh
Image source: Remuj
#13 Geography In Other Languages
Image source: Vegetable_Look_4021
#14 Lets Be Real, It Is Like This, US Americans Don’t Know Nothing About Geography
Image source: Silent-Oblivion
#15 Each State’s Least Liked Neighbor
Image source: Link_Da_Stink7
#16 Europe Thing
Image source: reddit.com
#17 It’s Not Enough
Image source: Street_Priority_7686
#18 Germany
Image source: 4methysx_
#19 Asked Chatgpt To Create A Map Of Europe In 2050, Wth
Image source: Souvlakias840
#20 Toe
Image source: Its_Neither5_Nor4
#21 Europe To Americans
Image source: Corries_Roy_Cropper
#22 Explains Earthquakes
Image source: TurbulentRip4285
#23 The Alaskans Definitely Made This One
Image source: British_Chap2
#24 You Think Your Latin Makes You Better Than Us?
Image source: ieatraccoons
#25 A Very American Map
Image source: IAMTHE_REAL_ONE1
#26 Map Of Serbia, But It Turned Into A Schnitzel
Image source: IAmChrisTheChristian
#27 I’m Aware Of The Full Name. But No One Uses It
Image source: OldSport416
#28 So Close, Yet So Far
Image source: Orange_leaf19
#29 True Or Not?
Image source: Cautious_Nothing1870
#30 Yes
Image source: DrCrossBones
#31 We Invade A Lil
Image source: Whooperboi
#32 Pretty Hard
Image source: Widedog_
#33 It’s Time To Learn Geography, Now!
Image source: 1Aaditya1
#34 Fixing The US
Image source: crazy-goober
#35 Simplified Geography A.k.a Country Bumkin Geography
Image source: Far_Match_3774
#36 Oregon
Image source: l-Beat-My-Wife
#37 I Tried To Make A Version Of Another Meme But Wth Google?
Image source: ImpossibleEvan
#38 The World According To America?
Image source: Master-Criticism-182
#39 Countries With Directions In Their Name But Don’t Have A Twin
Image source: No_Tax_7889
#40 Chad
Image source: LaPetitFleuret
#41 Eight Ways To Divide Texas
Image source: delugetheory
#42 I Never Understood This Meme
Image source: reddit.com
#43 It’s True You Know
Image source: BejPlum
#44 The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Each State!
Image source: Link_Da_Stink7
#45 Hope No One Has Already Done This
Image source: Science-games-YT
#46 Americans Do Not Realise The Size Of Their Own Country 😮
Image source: Budddydings44
#47 Fine, No One Gets To Have It!
Image source: Difficult_Clerk_4074
#48 Supercontinent
Image source: LegendZ69
#49 Dam, The Netherlands Are Impressive
Image source: highkey_a_god
#50 European Bullying American
Image source: the_doctor2_03
#51 Learing The Lakes
Image source: ReactionAble7945
#52 I’m Bad At Geography
Image source: -Hi_Im_Here-
#53 Highest Quality Meme
Image source: internet_redditor
#54 Very Funny Geography Meme Go Brrrrrrr
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Geography Meme!
Image source: 22prateek12
#56 Forget East And West Europe, Say Hello To North And South Europe
Image source: Moist-Complaint-7578
#57 They Called Their Country After Fictional Character. Are They Stupid?
Image source: XVYQ_Emperator
#58 Why Aren’t There Major Cities On Lake Vostok?
Image source: theurbanmapper
#59 Widesconsin
Image source: BiNationalPerson
#60 Why Isn’t The Atlantic Ocean Considered A Great Lake?
Image source: thekeystoneking
#61 Please, Not The French Brazil
Image source: R0DR160HM
#62 Why ?
Image source: TrainingDrawing7788
#63 What’s Your Favourite Satellite City?
Image source: trym982
#64 Where’s The Most Southern Part Of The Arctic Ocean?
Image source: allonzehe
#65 Map Of Europe Of Witch Country Is Lit
Image source: at_brooklyn
#66 Europe Convincing The World That It Is A Real Continent Has To Be The Greatest Troll Of All Time
Image source: ComradeHregly
#67 I Had No Idea?!?!
Image source: skullhead907
#68 I Saw This In R/Skateboard
Image source: SkyeBeacon
#69 How Foreigners See The U.S.
Image source: Poopsweats2026
#70 Mongolian Navy
Image source: Witherbomb
#71 Indeed
Image source: Red_Delta8779
