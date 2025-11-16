“If You Don’t Like It You Can Always Quit”: Boss’s Words Backfire As Model Employee Gets A New Job Right In Front Of His Eyes

A person who worked at a small shop serving an electrical apprenticeship recently shared an unusual story on the Malicious Compliance subreddit of how he quit that job.
According to the Redditor, his boss was not only not paying him enough for the work he asked for, but also, on one occasion, told him to lie to a customer. The last drop of the author’s patience was tried when the evaluation time arrived.
“My boss explains that due to my performance and the shop being in a slow period, he was not going to give me the 25-cents-an-hour raise as my contract said,” the author recounted, adding that the boss promised him a dollar more when he became a journeyman. This, as you may suspect, just couldn’t end well.
A boss denied this employee a 25-cent-an-hour raise, telling him he was free to quit if he didn’t like it, so the guy maliciously complied
Image credits: Trinh Trần (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
“There may be circumstances where it is justifiable to quit a job on the spot,” Dr. Gleb Tsipursky, the best-selling author and CEO of Disaster Avoidance Experts, told Bored Panda when asked whether it’s ever okay to quit your job on the spot. As an example, he listed situations involving harassment, abuse, or dangerous work conditions.
However, Dr. Gleb explained that “it’s generally not recommended to quit a job without notice because it can damage your reputation and relationships with colleagues and employers. Providing notice also gives your employer time to find a replacement and shows a level of professionalism and respect for the company.”
In this specific situation, Dr. Gleb commented, “given the apparent animosity between the employer and employee, I can understand why the employee chose to do it, but it’s still not advisable.”
“Indeed, he placed his new boss in a tough spot, and came to the new shop with a cloud hanging over him. Not a good situation. He would have been much better off leaving work, sleeping on it, and then over the next several days transitioning to the new job,” Dr. Gleb commented.
Image credits: Xgrunt24
Moreover, whether or not salary increase rejection is a good reason to quit a job depends on a variety of factors, according to Dr. Gleb. These factors include things like an individual’s financial situation, job satisfaction, and opportunities for growth and advancement.
“If an employee feels undervalued and underpaid despite their hard work and contributions, it’s understandable why they might want to leave the company.”
“However, it’s also important to consider if the company is in a position to offer a raise or if there may be other ways to negotiate for better compensation or benefits. It’s important to approach the situation with professionalism and have a clear plan for your future career goals.”
“In this case,” Dr. Gleb commented, “the employee was already clearly looking for a way out, and if he didn’t act on his emotions, he would have been much better off going forward in his career. As the employee says later, he regretted his decision.”
