97 Memes That Might Either Cure Your Existential Crisis Or Make It Way Worse

We might not know anything else, but we can confidently say that being a human isn’t always easy. We’re expected to find happiness in our lives while juggling endless responsibilities and conforming to expectations set by society. Sometimes, existence just feels too heavy. So if you’re in need of some humor to lighten the mood, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to “Existential Shirts” on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest memes below. Some are existentialist, some are painfully relatable, and others are just silly enough to make you smile. We hope you enjoy your journey through these images, and please remember not to take life too seriously!
Elbert Hubbard famously said, “Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” But that’s a lot easier said than done. It can be extremely difficult for people to accept the fact that they’re not going to live forever, and it has been for all of humanity. In fact, the oldest story ever recorded, the Epic of Gilgamesh, is about a king’s quest for immortality.
It’s extremely common to fear the end of your life. In fact, a 2021 YouGov survey found that 41% of Brits are afraid of their life coming to an end. Women are even more scared than men, as 47% worry about this, compared to only 35% of men. Perhaps this explains why men are more willing to partake in risky behaviors…
Three-quarters of Brits believe that having a fear of passing away is rational. However, their minds tend to change as they get older. The greatest percentage of Brits who find this fear irrational are over the age of 60.
Meanwhile, people tend to worry more about losing a loved one than losing their own life. And over three-quarters of those surveyed said that there is at least one person they would be willing to sacrifice their own life for. But men are over three times as likely as women to worry about their own lives over the lives of their loved ones.
If you’re a human being who has come to terms with your own mortality, you’ve likely experienced some existential dread. According to WebMD, it’s perfectly normal to feel despair and uncertainty when you realize that you don’t have answers to life’s biggest questions. Plenty of people feel lost, trapped, or like their life is fake.
But existential dread doesn’t always come out of nowhere. Sometimes, it’s triggered by a significant life event, such as a marriage, divorce, loss of a friendship, birth of a child, a move, loss of a job, career change, retirement, loss of a loved one, or a diagnosis with a serious illness.
As far as how we can deal with existential dread, WebMD recommends trying to accept the feeling. It may be uncomfortable, but unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do about your own mortality. It’s best to learn how to live with that reality than to spend your days spiraling. Meanwhile, journaling may help you make sense of your feelings. Nobody likes to feel like their emotions are bottled up inside their mind, so you might feel a lot better after pouring them out onto paper.
Another way to combat existential dread is by connecting with others. If you feel like your life is full of meaning, you might not be so scared of what the future holds. Being present in your current reality and focusing on building strong relationships can be extremely rewarding. Plus, you might be able to open up to your loved ones about your complex feelings.
Humor can also be an extremely powerful tool in combatting existential dread. Scientific American notes that humor can be a healthy coping mechanism when life is just too hard. Clinical psychologist Steven Sultanoff explains that it’s usually impossible to experience distressing emotions and humor at the same time. At least for a moment, your fears will vanish while you’re laughing at a funny meme or sharing a joke with friends. Plus, “Joyful use of humor builds psychological antibodies,” Sultanoff says.
Just because humor is helpful doesn’t mean that we should completely ignore our distressing emotions; it’s still important to face them. But if you can find room for some joy and laughter too, you might be much better off.
“You’re not denying that there is some trouble in the world and there’s great despair and grief,” Psychologist MicheleTugade told Scientific American. “It’s giving yourself a break. And we all need a little break.”
