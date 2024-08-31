‘Bridgerton’ Needs To Do These Four Things for Season 4

Bridgerton has been a huge hit for Netflix since it debuted in 2020. With each season, popularity has grown rapidly and new characters have been introduced. Season 3 ended in 2024 and a fourth season was quickly greenlit.
Off the back of the succesful third season, fans have been buzzing with excitement to see what happens come Season 4. As of yet, no official release date has been announced. However, snippets of updates have been drip-fed to Bridgerton lovers during the filming process. Here’s everything we know so far and the angles we think Season 4 should take.
Season 4 Needs Strong Character Arcs
Following the release of the official announcement video for Bridgerton Season 4, Netflix unveiled additional details regarding the plot and the season’s central character. The forthcoming season shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the illustrious Bridgerton family. As viewers have seen with his elder and younger brothers happily embracing marital bliss, Benedict finds himself in a contrasting position, expressing a reluctance to settle down despite familial expectations. This tension should set the stage for a narrative rich with exploration of love, personal identity, and societal pressures within Regency-era London.
As Benedict navigates the complexities of longing, creativity, and independence, viewers can anticipate a captivating blend of romantic intrigue and character-driven storytelling that is a hallmark of the beloved series. Benedict’s growth has been intricately built upon more and more per season, something that was intentional leading up to Season 4. When speaking about the character, showrunner Jess Brownell said she is “very excited” to explore Benedict’s upcoming love story, saying: “It felt important for him to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode.”
‘Bridgerton’ Needs to Deepen Existing Romantic Relationships
Outside of the main focus being on Benedict in Season 4, there are still many characters who need deeper exploration, particularly the couples. By the end of Season 3, we see Francesca’s (Hannah Dodd) family become accepting of her relationship with John Stirling (Victor Alli). While they were not central romantic characters to the season’s plot, by the final episode – a potential hint for Season 4’s direction was thrown in.
Earlier in Season 3, Francesca’s mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) expresses how when she first met her husband (Francesca’s father), she was so taken aback that she couldn’t get her words out. This ties in with the introduction of John’s cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza), as when Francesca meets her, she is lost for words just like her mother experienced when she fell in love. In the novels, this love at first sight meeting was written differently as Michaela was penned as Michael. So, Bridgerton took liberties to execute a gender swap. However, one thing seems clear – this forbidden romance story is looking like it will be explored in Season 4.
More Screentime for ‘Bridgerton’ Fan Favorites
As of yet, the cast of Bridgerton Season 4 has not been fully unveiled. However, Deadline reported that Yerin Ha will board the show as Benedict’s love interest Sophie Beckett. The Australian actress has recently garnered attention for her role in the Halo TV series. As many new characters joined the third season, fans will be expected to see their journeys unfold further, particularly the aforementioned Francesca, John and Michaela. However, what the season really needs is to catch up with characters who had minimal screentime in third instalment. Thankfully, a fan favorite will return in the form of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Anthony only featured in three episodes of Season 3 but has been confirmed to come back for the fourth season.
Maintain the Balance Between Drama and Humor
Bridgerton has garnered widespread acclaim for its unmatched romantic flair and dramatic storytelling, capturing the hearts of audiences with sweeping love stories and intense emotional arcs. However, the series is also known for its light-hearted moments of comedy, adding a delightful layer to its narrative. Season 3 witnessed a slight dip in comedic elements, suggesting that Season 4 could greatly benefit from finding a more harmonious balance between romance, drama, and humor.
An ideal focal point for this approach would be Penelope, expertly portrayed by Nicola Coughlan. With her background as a comedic actress, notably her standout role in the beloved comedy series Derry Girls, Coughlan brings a unique blend of wit and charm to the character. By placing Penelope at the forefront, Season 4 could infuse the storyline with clever humor and relatable moments while simultaneously exploring deeper themes of love and friendship, ensuring a rich viewing experience that resonates with both the established charm of Bridgerton and the evolving dynamics of its characters. Want to read more about the character of Penelope? Here’s a deep dive into her slow-burn romance with Colin.
