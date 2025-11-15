Couple Buys A London Double Decker Bus, Turns It Into A Dream Home Complete With A Fireplace And A Bathtub, Lives Mortgage Free

Your home is all about you feeling good. But when Charlie MacVicar, 26, and her partner Luke Walker, 27, decided to move in together, they knew they couldn’t relax in a place which forced huge financial obligations on them. So the couple started looking for alternatives.
Since Charlie’s dad owned land in Essex, United Kingdom, where she and Luke could’ve lived on, they considered multiple ideas on how to make use of it, but eventually got themselves a double-decker bus to have more space.
“We love to travel and wanted a hub that we could return home to and then leave again and have a lot of flexibility,” Charlie told Bored Panda. “We loved the TV show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and [our project] was inspired by some of the builds on the show. We went back and forth over a shipping container to a caravan and finally settled for a double-decker bus.”
Over the next year, Charlie and Luke worked hard on making their dream a reality, and with some help from their closest people, it turned out just the way they wanted.
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
“Me and my partner wanted to live together but we didn’t want to be tied down to a huge mortgage or pay huge amounts in rent,” Charlie said. They checked out a lot of double-deckers, some requiring a lot of work, and some not tall enough for 6-foot-tall Luke. But luck was on their side and the couple found the perfect one: an authentic red Go-Ahead London Volvo Plaxton bus. Interestingly, it was transporting passengers only a few months before they bought it.
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Naturally, renovating the bus (which still had all the seats inside) for someone with no previous construction experience can be tricky. And Charlie acknowledged that the process was challenging at times—after all, it was her first time picking up a screwdriver! But the couple were lucky to receive some help.
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
“Myself and my boyfriend are not your typical creative type. We have mostly worked office jobs and there were some parts of the bus we simply couldn’t do ourselves. The electric, plumbing, and carpentry were done by either family or professionals. As much as we would like to take credit for the hard work, we certainly couldn’t have done it without others,” she explained. Nonetheless, this doesn’t take away from the amazing results.
The first floor has a spacious kitchen, WC, work desk, and a guest room/ living room with a woodburning oven
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
“[But overall], there weren’t many challenges with the bus, we got very lucky with the condition we bought the bus in,” Charlie said. “So the conversion went quite smoothly. Building upstairs was more of a challenge as on the top deck, the floor is slightly curved so we had to custom build the bed, level the bath, and other furniture.”
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Keeping the heat in the bus can also be challenging with all of the windows but the couple has recently installed a new heater which is helping massively with that! Plus, they have a log burner downstairs.
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Second floor has a bedroom, bathtub, and a walk-in-closet
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
They also did some amazing things with the outside space:
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Now, even though MacVicar and her partner pay her father a small amount of rent to park on his land, they keep their expenses minimal.
Their home is parked right next to a lovely pond, and the couple keeps two goats, Monty and Darwin.
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
The bus itself was £2,500 ($3,470) and the couple spent around £15,000 ($20,830) on the conversion
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
“I believe it was completely worth it and honestly, it’s the best thing me and my boyfriend have done”
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
“We love living here and the freedom it gives us”
Image credits: doubledeckerhome
People are absolute loving the double-decker home
